TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF the Vancouver-based company with tin, tintungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.

https://tinone.ca/

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

TINONE EXPANDS ZONE OF LITHIUM MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS HIGHER GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 1.14% Li2O AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further rock sampling has confirmed and expanded the previously reported lithium discovery at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project (" Rattler Range " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has expanded its land position at its Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") and now holds tenure comprising a total of 159 square kilometres in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

TINONE DISCOVERS LITHIUM AT ITS 100%-OWNED ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA WHILE PROSPECTING FOR TIN AND TUNGSTEN

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has sampled highly elevated lithium grades from its 100%-owned 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

TINONE REPORTS COMPLETION OF SUCCESSFUL PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM AND DISCUSSES FUTURE PLANS FOR ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has completed its Phase 1 drill program at its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres), which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini.

Highlights of GEM23-04
  • Borehole GEM23-04 intersected 1,412.38 parts per million ("ppm") lithium-in-sediment over 1,440 feet (439.02 metres) from 510 feet (155.49 metres) to 1,950 feet (594.51 metres), including 3,556.82 ppm lithium over 110 feet (33.54 metres) and 4,329.60 ppm lithium over 30 feet (9.15 metres) (see Table 1 below);
  • Water sample analyses showed additional concentrations of lithium in groundwater flows, notably a 20 foot (6.1 metre) interval grading 490 milligrams/litre ("mg/L") lithium (see Table 2 below);

Table 1.  Final Results of Lithium-in-Sediment Samples for Borehole GEM23-04

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results Continue to Demonstrate High Grade Intersections of Mineralised Lithium Pegmatites in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce further significant intercepts of high grade lithium bearing minerals at multiple locations from the second set of assay results from its maiden diamond core drilling programme at the Company's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. This is a continuation of the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden programme under BHL. Lithium bearing minerals (spodumene and some lepidolite) have been identified in c.60% of the total holes completed and importantly the programme has only tested just over 1% of the 23km2 that Bradda holds in Arizona

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and it's affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and its affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,493,700.75, consisting of the issuance of 1,757,295 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.25 for a 36-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

