Base MetalsInvesting News

Thompson Rivers University and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a partnership to improve health and safety for staff, students and faculty on campus through the use of antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces.

Through Teck's Copper & Health program, Teck is installing more than 650 antimicrobial copper surfaces at three key buildings on the Kamloops campus: Old Main, the Campus Activity Centre and the Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health.

The installation of antimicrobial surfaces on door fixtures and handles provides an added layer of protection. Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven effective in eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria within two hours of contact. When installed in high-touch, high-traffic locations, antimicrobial copper can help reduce the spread of infection.

With students, staff and faculty returning to campus for the fall semester, there will once again be an emphasis on health and safety as university administrators work to create a safe environment to limit the spread of infection from communicable diseases. Partnering with Teck's Copper & Health program adds an extra layer of reassurance to help TRU provide a safe and healthy experience for all members of the university community.

The product provided for this project, known as Copper Clean by CopTek, is manufactured in Canada.

This TRU and Teck partnership is the latest in a series made through Teck's Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in B.C. hospitals , post-secondary educational institutions , and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

Quotes:
Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck –
"Thompson Rivers University continues to show their leadership as an innovator and valuable contributor to local communities, and we are proud to partner on the installation of antimicrobial copper on campus. Through partnerships like this, Teck is working to make communities safer while increasing awareness of copper's natural ability to reduce the spread of infection."

Brian Daly, Vice President University Relations, Thompson Rivers University –
"The health and safety of TRU's students, faculty and staff is very important to us, which is why this partnership to install antimicrobial copper in buildings on campus is such a great initiative. TRU highly values community partnerships such as this project with Teck and we look forward to more collaborations in the future."

Media downloads: Click here for video

About Teck's Copper & Health Program
Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has funded numerous initiatives across a range of industries and public facilities to help improve health and safety in high-traffic, high-touch areas through the installation of antimicrobial copper. Teck's Copper & Health program has installed copper surfaces in a number of healthcare facilities, including Vancouver General Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital, on public transit in partnership with TransLink and Toronto Transit Commission, throughout the terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in major attractions including Royal Ontario Museum and Science World, and in schools through partnerships with BCIT, SFU and UBC. Teck is a proud member of CHAIR Canada, the Coalition for Community and Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction ( chaircanada.org ).

There is no commercial benefit to Teck from the increased use of antimicrobial copper as the amount of metal needed is very small; the goal of the program is to improve health and safety for communities.

For more information about the role of antimicrobial copper, the Copper & Health program, and other examples of copper in action, please visit copperstopsthespread.ca

About Thompson Rivers University (TRU)
Thompson Rivers University was established in 1970. It provides learning opportunities to more than 25,000 students on campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake and online through Open Learning. From traditional academics to trades, from certificates to graduate degrees, TRU offers over 140 on-campus programs and 60-plus Open Learning programs. Our students apply what they learn in co-op work terms, study abroad, undergraduate research, field schools, and practicums.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

TRU Media Contact:
Kathy Sinclair
Senior Communications Consultant, University Relations
Thompson Rivers University
250.371.5697
kasinclair@tru.ca

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK

Ivanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) regrets to report that a fatal accident has occurred at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The fatal accident occurred at the underground Kansoko Mine in a development area when a fall of ground struck a Kamoa Copper employee. On behalf of the Kamoa Copper Joint Venture, Ivanhoe Mines extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
7 Basic Copper Facts for Investors (Updated 2022)

7 Basic Copper Facts for Investors (Updated 2022)

What copper facts are important for investors? The metal’s relationship with human development is longstanding. From its use in plumbing in ancient Egyptian civilizations to being an essential component of power generation, copper has been an “electric” metal for millennia.

Considered a tertiary commodity compared to the shinier appeal of gold and silver, copper is often the third choice for metals-focused investors during economic uncertainty. Today, copper is the third most-used metal in the world and plays a pivotal role in all major economies and in the developing world.

Here are some basic copper facts for investors looking to get into the copper resource space.

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Submits Comments to the EPA on Its Revised Proposed Determination, Calling on It To Stop Its Action and To Restore Integrity in the Permitting Process

Massive overreach is significantly outside of established process and sets dangerous precedence

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has submitted extensive comments objecting to the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") preemptive veto of the Pebble Project. The Pebble Partnership called upon the agency to withdraw its action and refrain from further action against the project, thus allowing the appeal process undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") to conclude. PLP CEO John Shively had the following statement about the comments submitted by PLP

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

57m At 2.5% Cu From 8m At Storm, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce further outstanding assay results for the diamond drilling program by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.
Keep reading...Show less
Hot Chili Limited

Strong Copper-Silver Drill Results Delivered Ahead of San Antonio Resource Upgrade

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce new significant results from resource upgrade drilling across the high-grade San Antonio copper deposit, part of the Company’s Costa Fuego, coastal range, copper-gold hub in Chile.
Keep reading...Show less

American West Metals Limited Announce 57m at 2.5% Cu from 8m at Storm, Canada

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1) is pleased to announce further outstanding assay results for the diamond drilling program by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

- Drill hole ST22-02 has intersected:

- 57m @ 2.5% Cu from 8m downhole, including;
o 1m @ 21.9% Cu from 14m downhole, and;
o 8m @ 7.86% Cu from 29m downhole, including;

- 3m @ 12.12% Cu from 34m downhole, and;
o 2m @ 10.24% Cu from 48m downhole

- Result further confirms continuity of the near surface high-grade copper at the 2750N Zone

- Further assays for Storm are pending with more results expected in the coming weeks

Dave O'Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:

"Assays continue to return spectacular copper intersections at the 2750N Zone.

"ST22-02 has intersected thick, high-grade copper just 8m from surface again highlighting the quality and shallow nature of copper sulphide mineralisation at the 2750N Zone.

"Results from the 2750N Zone are quickly confirming the potential for a high-grade open pit and DSO mining operation with outstanding expansion opportunities.

"We are also eagerly awaiting the results for drill hole ST22-10, which has intersected a thick sequence of sedimentary copper mineralisation below the shallow high-grade zones. We believe this new style of copper deposit at Storm is a game changing discovery, which may have huge implications for the copper endowment in the region.

"This year's drilling program is exceeding our expectations, and we are clearly defining two exciting growth stories within the Storm Project.

"Further results are expected soon and we look forward to reporting on these in the coming weeks."

DRILL HOLE ST22-02 DETAILS

ST22-02 was drilled to a downhole depth of 155m and was designed to test the continuity of the copper mineralisation in the central 2750N Zone (Figure 1*).

The drill hole intersected a broad, 83m zone of vein and fracture style copper sulphide mineralisation from approximately 5m downhole. The volume of copper sulphide throughout the interval is variable and is controlled by the intensity of rock fracturing within the broader fault zone.

The stronger mineralisation in ST22-02 (and throughout the 2750N Zone) consists of massive and semi-massive chalcocite and/or bornite and is hosted within large fractures and breccia zones. The stronger zones within ST22-02 occur between 14m and 15m (21.9% Cu), 29m and 37m (7.86% Cu), 48m and 50m (10.24% Cu), 53m and 56m (3.07% Cu), 82m and 83m (3.93% Cu) and 87m and 88m (4.97% Cu) downhole (Table 1 & Figure 2*).

The remaining half-core from ST22-02 will be used for beneficiation and metallurgical test work to produce a direct shipping ore (DSO) product from the 2750N Zone mineralisation.

Table 1* summarises the significant intersections from ST22-02. Intersections are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be approximately 90% of true width. A cut-off grade of 0.5% copper is used to define a significant intersection and is based on ore mineralogy, mineralisation habit and expected beneficiation performance.

DRILL HOLE ST22-01 DETAILS

ST22-01 was drilled to a downhole depth of 128m and was also designed to test the continuity of the copper mineralisation in the central 2750N Zone (Figure 1*).

An 18m wide zone of copper mineralisation was intersected in ST22-01, which appears to have been part of a much thicker intersection that has been truncated by a high-angle fault (Figure 4*).

The preserved copper rich portion of the interval lies on the interpreted footwall of the fault, and appears identical to that in drill hole ST22-02, with massive and breccia sulphides in places over 10% copper. The upper, hanging wall zone of the mineralised interval contains dark grey sooty iron oxides (after pyrite) and intermittent copper sulphides.

The strong presence of fine grained and sooty pyrite, highly fractured dolomite and weathered nature of the rock package all confirm the presence of a late-stage structure which has likely offset the mineralisation on this drill section (Figure 3). Other examples of these north-south oriented faults can be seen at surface and appear as weathered gullies, one of which is present to the immediate west of the 2750N Zone (Figure 1*).

Further drilling either side of this section will define the displacement direction of the typically wide (approx. 50m) zone of mineralisation in this part of the ore system.

Table 2* summarises the significant intersections from ST22-01. Intersections are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be approximately 90% of true width. A cut-off grade of 0.5% copper is used to define a significant intersection and is based on ore mineralogy, mineralisation habit and expected beneficiation performance.

2750N ZONE: ADVANCING TO A MAIDEN RESOURCE

All drill holes completed at the 2750N Zone have successfully intersected thick zones of breccia and/or massive copper sulphides (mostly chalcocite) hosted within much broader intervals of vein and fracture style mineralisation.

Of the total of 1,534m drilled during the 2022 program, 997m has been completed at the shallow and high-grade 2750N Zone. The drilling has failed to close off the mineralisation which is over 200m in strike and remains open to the east and west, and at depth.

There is excellent potential for further extensions to the 2750N Zone with strong copper anomalism in soils and rock chips along strike for over 1km from the known mineralisation. Massive chalcocite has been mapped in outcrop to the west of the 2750N Zone, with assays of rock chips up to 62% copper (Figure 5*).

FORWARD PROGRAM

Work will continue to progress the near-surface mine development and exploration/discovery paths for the Storm Project in parallel.

Further diamond drilling is planned to expand the shallow, high-grade 2750N Zone, and to define initial resources at the 4100N and 2200N Zones where shallow high-grade copper mineralisation has also been intersected in historical drilling.

Exploration activities including drilling and geophysics are also planned to follow-up the significant new discovery of sediment hosted style copper mineralisation, which is associated with a large EM anomaly to the west of the previously recognized and highly mineralised 4100N Zone (see our ASX Release dated 23 August 2022 - Major Copper Discovery at Storm). With six EM anomalies similar to that intersected remaining to be tested, there is strong potential for multiple large-scale mineral system to occur at these deeper levels.

Beneficiation and metallurgical test work will soon commence on drill core (ST22-02) from this year's program.

The aim of this work is to create a definitive flow sheet for a direct shipping ore (DSO) operation from the 2750N Zone mineralisation. Previous test work on Storm drill core has produced a >53% copper DSO product using a full-scale ore sorter and with no further processing or optimisation (see our ASX Release dated 11 April 2022 - Over 53% Cu Direct Shipping Ore Generated at Storm Copper).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G4FWZPJ2



About American West Metals Limited:

American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1) is a new Australian company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. We are a progressive mining company focused on developing mines that have a low-footprint and support the global energy transformation.

Our portfolio of copper and zinc projects include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralisation that can generate robust mining proposals. Core to our approach is our commitment to the ethical extraction and processing of minerals and making a meaningful contribution to the communities where our projects are located.

Led by a highly experienced leadership team, our strategic initiatives lay the foundation for a sustainable business which aims to deliver high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101808185"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×