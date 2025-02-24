Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 9:10 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.
For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Medtronic earns U.S. FDA approval for the world's first Adaptive deep brain stimulation system for people with Parkinson's

New closed-loop system self-adjusts DBS therapy to individual brain activity   in real time; the largest commercial launch of brain-computer interface technology ever

- For the one million people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the United States 1 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, proudly announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of BrainSense™ Adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) and BrainSense™ Electrode Identifier (EI).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Karen S. Lynch has been elected to its board of directors, effective February 19, 2025. The appointment brings the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 12.

Ms. Lynch is a seasoned health care executive with over three decades of experience in the industry. As the former president and chief executive officer of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), a leading health solutions company, she was responsible for leading more than 300,000 employees. Under Ms. Lynch's leadership, CVS Health touched the lives of more than 120 million consumers through its health care benefits and pharmacy benefits management businesses, and presence in over 9,000 community health destinations across the U.S. Prior to her service as president and CEO of CVS Health, Ms. Lynch served as an Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna, and prior to that, Ms. Lynch held a number of executive positions at Aetna Inc., a health insurance company, Magellan Health Services, a health care management company, and at Cigna Corporation, a global health insurance company. Ms. Lynch began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at the auditing firm Ernst & Young LLP, and has previously served as a board member of CVS Health and U.S. Bancorp.

Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Delivering durable revenue growth with strong earnings power; strength in Pulsed Field Ablation, Pacing, Structural Heart, Diabetes, and Neuromodulation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended January 24, 2025 .

