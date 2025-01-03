Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com
Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, January 30, 2025, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 706921. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, February 14, 2025.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Technologies:Pioneering Technology-driven, Innovative Solution for Non-drug Treatment of Candidiasis


Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Technologies


Bausch Health Responds to Rumors of a Potential Sale of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (the "Company" or "Bausch Health"), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through a relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes, issued the following statement in response to a request from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO

"As previously disclosed, the Company believes that completing the full separation of its subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), makes strategic sense. The Bausch Health Board of Directors authorized management and management of its subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb, to explore a potential sale, which is one of several options being considered to complete the separation. That process is ongoing. No decision has been reached to proceed with any particular transaction, and there can be no assurance that it will result in a transaction.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2025

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Thursday, December 5, 2024, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0 .70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2024 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic . Medtronic plc , headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic , visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


