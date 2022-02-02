Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights Fourth quarter revenue was $10.70 billion . Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.17 . Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $6.54 . Full year revenue grew 22% to $39.21 billion . Full year GAAP ...

