Thermo Fisher Scientific & Flagship Pioneering Expand Ongoing Strategic Partnership to Jointly Create New Platform Companies with First-in-Class Enabling Technologies for Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to develop and commercially scale multiproduct platforms on an accelerated basis.

Through this collaboration, Thermo Fisher and Flagship will work together to create new platform companies focusing on novel tools and capabilities that seek to power the biotech ecosystem and accelerate the development of first-in-class therapies. The newly formed strategic partnership is an expansion of the long-standing supply relationship between Thermo Fisher and Flagship, which extends to Flagship's ecosystem of companies and leverages the expertise of both organizations including the areas of life science tools, diagnostics, and services.

"As the trusted partner in our industry, collaborating on innovation is an important evolution of the long-standing relationship between our companies," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We look forward to seeing the accelerating effect of Thermo Fisher's deep technical expertise and extensive commercial capabilities on the future innovations Flagship and its companies will bring to market."

"Pioneering new modalities for human health and environmental health require complementary capabilities and ecosystem elements to realize the full potential," said Justine Levin-Allerhand, Ph.D., Flagship Pioneering Senior Partner. "Our partnership will couple Flagship's innovative company formation process with Thermo Fisher's deep understanding of the life sciences industry, as we collaborate to develop transformative capabilities for the ecosystem. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Thermo Fisher and together take bigger leaps in life sciences capabilities, while further empowering our industry."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology company that invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $90 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.4 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $26 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 40 companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate:Biomedicines , Inari , Indigo Agriculture , Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Tessera Therapeutics .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Flagship Pioneering:
press@flagshippioneering.com

CSE:VGW

Valens GroWorks Highlighted by AltaCorp Capital Executive Discussing Flourishing Cannabis Pharma Space

With the launch of a legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, as well as an established medical market, players in the financial and investment spaces have started to look favorably upon cannabis companies leading the industry. In a recent interview on MidasLetter Live, AltaCorp Capital Inc.’s Managing Director David Kideckel spoke about the launch of his company’s cannabis sector coverage, which includes recognizable names in Canada like Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW).

Speaking of Valens, a Kelowna, BC-based, research-driven, vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focusing on cannabis extraction, distillation as well as cannabinoid isolation and purification, Kideckel highlighted the steps the company has taken to deploy its business model.

Cannabis Investing

Valens Groworks Announces Strategic Collaboration

Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW)(CSE:VGW.CN) (the “Company” or “Valens“) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Supra THC Services Inc. (“Supra“) are pleased to announce a collaboration between Supra and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. to develop a “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics” centered in Kelowna, British Columbia. This agreement is the first of its kind between a Canadian cannabis company and a world leader in Health Science services, with an ability to deliver innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services to this emerging market.
Supra’s operations are located in the Company’s state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft Kelowna facility, currently undergoing modifications ahead of a significant expansion. Supra will utilize a suite of Thermo Fisher Scientific sector-leading advanced analytical instrumentation to provide analytical services, research and development, forensic analysis and support for clinical trials as well as being a demonstration and training site for Thermo Fisher Scientific clients and third parties involved in this rapidly evolving sector. It will also be used as a regional resource center for universities and companies.
Dr. Rob O’Brien, CEO and Chief Science Officer of Supra THC Services Inc. stated; “There are many plants such as Cannabis that contain active ingredients which could be effective treatments for disease or provide critical health improvements. However, conducting proper clinical trials with materials that contain many active ingredients is challenging, particularly if the effective absorbed dose can vary significantly depending on how the material is consumed. For example, the effectiveness of absorption of active ingredients contained in an oil carrier is much different if that oil is placed under the patients tongue, then if the oil, or edible, is swallowedTo measure the amount of active ingredients and metabolites in blood, urine, hair and saliva, advanced instrumentation and a team of highly qualified personal is essential. With the Supra THC Services team and advanced instrumentation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, many significant advances are expected.”
Luc Dionne, Canadian Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc., states We welcome the opportunity to work with Dr. Rob O’Brien and the Supra THC Services team, an organization that conducts testing activities in plant based medicine. Dr. O’Brien has an extensive background in analytical chemistry and is a recognized authority in scientific circles. Dr. O’Brien has worked closely with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the past using several of our market leading technologies to successfully perform testing on natural products, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental samples. We are delighted that his team has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific‘s cost effective analytical testing solutions to promote the advancement of testing protocols to meet the rigorous and regulatory requirements of this market segment.
About Valens GroWorks Corp.
Valens GroWorks Corp. is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive buildout strategy in progress. The Company seeks to capture a broad spectrum of medical cannabis users and adult recreational users once legalized, as well as clinical trial and R&D clients, in pursuit of its ambitious seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma objectives. The Company also provides management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing buildouts of fully-licensed 3rd party operations.
The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. (“VAL”) which holds a Health Canada Dealer’s License, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients. For more information, please visit https:/valensgroworks.comhttps://www.valensagritech.com and https://www.suprathc.ca.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than US$20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands — Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services — we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VALENS GROWORKS CORP.
(signed) Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
The CSE or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Global Footprint to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Japan

To help meet increasing demand for cell and gene therapy clinical trial support around the globe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the expansion of its Fisher BioServices cryogenic service capabilities in Japan.
This expansion enables its customers to seamlessly conduct clinical trials across multiple
geographies and provides patients around the world with access to life
changing therapies. As a leading service provider to the cell and gene
therapy community, Fisher BioServices is uniquely positioned with the
experience, resources, and global expertise to support its customers on
their path towards commercialization.
The facility in Tokyo was expanded to include cryogenic storage and
logistics by utilizing a combination of proven components and validated
procedures developed with years of experience in the cell and gene
therapy business. The new modules within this facility allow Fisher
BioServices to configure and replicate each site to meet the specific
requirements of individual clinical trials with minimal variation,
regardless of volume or geographic location. The facility is also
supported by a global comprehensive and integrated Quality System based
on regulatory requirements, industry best practices and trained
personnel.
“Japan is an increasingly important market for cell and gene therapy
companies conducting clinical trials,” said Dennis Barger, Fisher
BioServices vice president and general manager. “The addition of
cryogenic services to this facility in Japan, combined with our existing
capabilities in Europe and the US, enables us to seamlessly support our
customers’ global trials as they develop and commercialize their
therapies.”
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
(NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17
billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is
to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex
analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase
laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific,
Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services
– we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies,
purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information,
please visit www.thermofisher.com.

MyDx Provides Positive Mid-Year Update as Part of Special Letter to Shareholders

Highlights:

  • MyDx experiencing double-digit quarterly revenue growth following commercialization of first of four patented technologies
  • Company’s increasing revenues and continued narrowing of losses clears path towards achieving profitability by year-end
  • Enters into first major distribution agreement valued at approximately $4 million for its CannaDx chemical sensor instrument
  • Expects to launch two new sensors by year-end, creating two entire new revenue channels
  • Focusing on substantially decreasing long-term debt and strengthening balance sheet
  • Seeking to aggressively expand sales and marketing initiatives for new products

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX), one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection industry and the producer of the patented MyDx™ (My Diagnostic) product line, the first battery operated, handheld, chemical analyzer for consumers, today issued the following Special Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yazbeck.
“Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2016 is off to a strong start, and as we approach the mid-year mark I thought it would be helpful to summarize our progress since launching our multi-use MyDx chemical analyzer with the CannaDx sensor and App.  I will also cover the highlights of our newly accelerated goals for the balance of the year as well as an analysis of the chemical detection marketplace in whose context I believe the MyDx Analyzer can clearly shown to be a market leader.
Before I discuss our goals and strategies looking ahead, I think it is important and prudent for a management team to look back at our accomplishments over the past four years.  Rather than summarizing our many achievements, we thought it would be better communicated via a short video clip we compiled for our investors.  Please click the following link for a quick video summary of the many successes we have had over the past four years that has enabled us to get to where we are today: a much nimbler, stronger and, by far, one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection market.
Please click here: MYDX 4 Year Business Plan Accomplishments Video (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba458e62-5a32-4900-8b8e-29aadd1f6b86)
MyDx Second Half 2016 Key Goals: New Product Launches, Continued Market Penetration and Profitable Growth
Company Prepares for New Products to Enter into Commercialization
On the R&D front, with the recent launch of the next-generation CannaDx SmartPhone App, which expanded our features and updated our database, we are now focusing our effort on the next MyDx Product to enter into commercialization: OrganaDxTM. This application is slated for commercial release by the fourth quarter of this year.
The OrganaDx sensor will help you Trust and Verify™ the safety of your fruits and vegetables. Specifically, OrganaDx will enable you to measure the pesticide levels in your food, ensuring that you and your family do not unknowingly consume any potentially cancer-causing pesticides. It will empower you to verify, on the spot, whether or not produce is safe for consumption. This is particularly important when buying non-organic produce that are known to be notoriously high in pesticides, commonly referred to as the “Dirty Dozen.”
The Company expects future sales of OrganaDx should be at a substantially higher margin than our initial product line, which means a strong and growing contribution to our bottom line earnings growth.
Continued Market Penetration
In April 2016, we announced the first of what we expect to be many major retail distribution deals for our leading technology.  Our initial agreement was with Nanolux Technology, Inc. (“Nanolux”), valued at over $4 million. Nanolux produces one of the world’s leading brands of horticultural lighting ballasts. With over 1,000 retail shops in its distribution network, it has an extensive footprint throughout the U.S. indoor agriculture and hydroponic marketplace concentrated in states with cannabis sales legalized in some form — especially California as the nation’s largest legal cannabis market.
We are beginning to actively roll-out our MyDx Analyzers with CannaDx sensors, sales and marketing collateral along with product and sales training to those 1,000 retail shops. Those sales will begin to kick in during the current quarter and are expected to ramp-up steeply throughout the second half of the year, which will provide us with clear visibility of what the remainder of 2016 and even parts of 2017 will look like from a financial and operational perspective.
Increasing Demand for our Initial Product to Enter into Commercialization:  CannaDx
We see the market for CannaDx divided into three segments: consumer direct (primarily our online sales), and growers and dispensaries — both of which we consider prosumers. With online sales strong and growing, and even at high rates globally, that leaves the dispensary market segment still untapped and on which we are aggressively working to sign one or more regional or national distribution deals similar in nature to that of Nanolux.
MyDx is Clearly Positioned for Profitable Growth
Financially, just since its launch in the third quarter of 2015, CannaDx sales have topped well over $500,000, nearly all of which has come through direct-to-consumer sales with minimal marketing effort or expense.
Our net loss has narrowed by approximately $1.6 million year-over-year from ($2.1 million) to ($544,000) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. Additionally, we are actively working to reconfigure our manufacturing and supply chain management to scale up for far higher volumes and to reduce unit costs.
Based on these factors, and with the expected new applications in the final stages of development and commercialization, as well as an anticipated jump in CannaDx revenues in the weeks and months ahead driven by retail distribution, we believe we can reach profitability by year end — a significant milestone for MyDx.
Chemical Analyzer Marketplace: MyDx’s Growing Leadership Position
Bringing laboratory-based testing and analysis capability out of the lab and placing it in the palm of users’ hands is a common goal throughout the medical device (point of care) and many other industries.
In our industry, it is instructive to consider the hand-held chemical analyzer made by Thermo Fisher Scientific (“TMO”). TMO bills itself as the “world leader in serving science,” with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries.
TMO developed and launched TruNarcTM, and while not identical in functionality to our CannaDx, it is fairly close, except that TruNarc is priced at close to $20,000 and has cost $400 million in R&D to develop.  Our CannaDx carries a $699 price tag while our multi-use MyDx Chemical Analyzer cost us under $7 million to develop, patent and deploy to market.  TMO’s move into the space validates the marketplace’s value, and we applaud however many millions of dollars it spends on sales and marketing since it serves to educate and build the market for both its products as well as our MyDx Analyzer.
MYDX Stock:  Significantly Undervalued
However, we understand we are one of the new entrants into the chemical detection space which is why we trade at such a low valuation compared to heavyweights such as Thermo Fisher.  However, if our past is any indication of what lies ahead for our Company and our shareholders, the Board of Directors and I, personally, strongly believe our stock price will adjust accordingly to our future achievements.  Once we achieve profitability and continue to grow at the pace we expect to, we believe our valuation should be closer to our competitors.  Thermo Fisher, for example, today trades at nearly 30 times 2017 earnings.  Once we provide our 2017 earnings expectations, we think you, as a long-term investor in MyDx, will be very pleasantly rewarded with the patience, confidence and support you have given our Company from the onset.  In fact, we believe the stock is so undervalued here that we are currently contemplating utilizing our excess cash flow to launch our first ever stock buyback program.  We will keep you updated on our Board’s decision on that initiative as soon as it is voted on.
In Summary
I trust this letter enables you to understand the sense of excitement and anticipation we at MyDx have on the outlook for the rest of 2016, and why we eagerly look forward to 2017.
If any of our investors will be in Southern California on Wednesday, June 8, please join us when I present the MyDx investment story and take questions at the 6th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles and will feature nearly 200 companies in the small-cap universe. The presentation will be broadcast live, as well as archived on our website for 90 days. Hope to see you there.
Sincerely,
/s/ Daniel R. Yazbeck
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
MyDx, Inc.
About MyDx
MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify™ what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company has developed MyDx, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of consumers’ hands. The multi-use MyDx leverages over a decade of established electronic nose technology to measure chemicals of interest. It owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. With its Canna sensor commercialized, it has four other sensors being developed in its lab that are compatible with the MyDx Analyzer and App. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

GE to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Businesses for $1.06B

Dividend.com reported that General Electric Company’s (NYSE:GE) healthcare units will purchase life science businesses from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) for $1.06 billion.
As quoted in the market news:

Part of GE’s acquisition of TMO’s businesses include “culture media and sera, and gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses,” according to the Wall Street Journal. This transaction will expand GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences division’s involvement in cell-related research and medicines.

Medtronic reports second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Solid execution results in mid-single digit revenue growth, driven by broad-based strength across multiple businesses and geographies; Major innovative product approvals; Raises fiscal year guidance

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended October 27, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic announces FDA approval of minimally invasive device to treat hypertension

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure offers patients a new adjunct approach to lowering blood pressure

Approval is the culmination of ten years of clinical research and development of the Medtronic renal denervation technology

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Symplicity Spyral ™ renal denervation (RDN) system, also known as the Symplicity ™ blood pressure procedure, for the treatment of hypertension. With this approval, Medtronic will immediately begin commercialization.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading modifiable cause of heart attack, stroke, and death, and its prevalence is notably worse in underserved U.S. populations. Despite available medications and lifestyle interventions, control rates remain low. These challenges speak to the possibility that patients may benefit from an adjunctive treatment option to better manage their blood pressure.

"Medtronic has always believed in the potential of this therapy. We partnered closely with leading experts in our clinical community who could help us in our journey to get this technology to the people who need it most," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "It was the promise of this therapy that enabled Medtronic to keep going, even when others exited the renal denervation space. High blood pressure is a global health issue, and patients need more options to manage their blood pressure. The approval of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure represents a significant milestone for physicians and patients in the treatment of hypertension."

The Medtronic Symplicity blood pressure procedure is an innovative, minimally invasive procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. After sedation, the doctor inserts a single thin tube (known as a catheter) into the artery leading to the kidney. Once the tube is in place, the doctor administers energy to the system to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

"The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is safe and effective, providing significant 'always on' blood pressure reductions for patients," said David Kandzari , M.D., chief, Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. "This landmark approval is the culmination of rigorous scientific study and clinical trials, including long-term, sham-controlled studies in the presence and absence of medication, and the largest real-world study."

Patient preference and shared decision making have been identified as critical components of developing a hypertension care plan including the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. According to results from a Medtronic-led patient preference study, when presented with an interventional treatment with blood pressure reduction and potential risks in line with those of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, approximately one third of patients were likely to choose the interventional treatment.

"This approval paves the way for a transformation in hypertension treatment, offering a solution that complements medication and lifestyle changes," said Raymond Townsend , M.D., from the Hypertension Section, Department of Internal Medicine / Renal, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. "The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is a promising treatment option for clinicians and patients alike and offers opportunity to fulfill a significant unmet need in hypertension care, especially for those patients who are desperately seeking additional approaches to get their blood pressure down."

The Medtronic SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program is the most comprehensive clinical program studying RDN and is backed by experience in more than 25,000 patients treated globally, studied in the presence and absence of medication, and in patients with high baseline cardiovascular risk. Although currently limited for investigational use in Japan , China and Canada , the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System is approved for commercial use in more than 70 countries around the world.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:



Krystin Hayward Leong


Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations


Investor Relations

+1-508-261-6512


+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-fda-approval-of-minimally-invasive-device-to-treat-hypertension-301992645.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Corporation (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.32 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: A Majority of Americans Are Optimistic That AI Will Improve Healthcare in 2024

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, respondents recognize potential of AI to enable earlier diagnosis and improve access to care

Medtronic More than half (51%) of U.S. adults are optimistic new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to major advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the year ahead, according to a new survey from Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, and Morning Consult

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

A majority of Americans are optimistic that AI will improve healthcare in 2024

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, respondents recognize potential of AI to enable earlier diagnosis and improve access to care

More than half (51%) of U.S. adults are optimistic new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to major advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the year ahead, according to a new survey from Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, and Morning Consult.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Absence of an Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy -Specific Diagnosis Code May Result in Increased OHE-Related Length of Stay and Hospitalization-Related Costs Due to OHE Rate Underestimation, According to New Analysis

Lack of OHE-specific diagnostic code in hospitals may increase risk of additional cost, length of hospitalization and additional burdens for patients compared to those with a previous primary OHE diagnosis

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from a descriptive analysis of a hospital database (October 2015-June 2022) showing that the absence of an overt hepatic encephalopathy-specific diagnosis code may have resulted in increased OHE-related length of stay (LOS) and hospitalization-related costs due to OHE rate underestimation. The analysis of hospital data showed that OHE hospitalizations identified using in-hospital Xifaxan® (rifaximin) or lactulose use combined with a diagnosis for altered mental status, unspecified encephalopathy, or cirrhosis, had a mean hospital billing charge 2.5 times higher and mean length of stay (LOS) 2.0 times longer than solely relying on OHE as a primary diagnosis. Findings from the analysis, "Systematic undercounting of overt hepatic encephalopathy hospitalizations identified by using hospital-administered medication data," were presented today at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

