There's Nothing Like Platinum: American Express Unveils Updated U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, Each with Over $3,500 in Annual Value

American Express today unveiled major enhancements to its U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards. Available immediately, the updated Platinum Cards now offer expanded lifestyle and business benefits, access to over $3,500 in annual value, and a limited-edition mirror card design. These enhancements build on the existing benefits Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members already enjoy, offering even more value in relevant categories across travel, dining, entertainment, shopping, wellness, and business solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918170606/en/
The U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards
U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® Members can now access over $3,500 in annual lifestyle benefits, including new credits on eligible purchases with Resy, lululemon, Uber One Membership, and enhancements to existing hotel and digital entertainment credits. U.S. Business Platinum Card ® Members can now access over $3,500 in premium business and travel value annually, including a new hotel credit and credits on eligible purchases with Dell Technologies and Adobe, earn 2X Membership Rewards ® points on key business purchases (points cap applies), and unlock additional statement credits that can be used in the following year worth up to $3,600 after spending $250,000 in a calendar year.
New and existing U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members can choose a new limited-edition mirror card design, in addition to existing card designs. Card Members will also have a new, innovative experience in the Amex App to easily enroll in benefits, track benefit usage, explore Resy restaurants, and view upcoming travel. U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® Members will also have access to enroll in exclusive Amex Offers from brands like Canada Goose, TUMI, and more, while U.S. Business Platinum Card ® Members will have access to enroll in exclusive Amex Offers from brands like Hertz, Walmart Business, Squarespace, and more.
"There is really nothing like Platinum Membership – we offer more value than ever, and with the scale of our lounge, dining and hotel programs, we make it easy for our Card Members to access this value," said Howard Grosfield, Group President, U.S. Consumer Services at American Express. "Platinum delivers unmatched benefits, unforgettable experiences, and world-class service – powered by our award-winning digital capabilities."
"For over 30 years, American Express has been a trusted partner to small businesses. With more premium travel benefits and rewards on everyday business expenses, the Business Platinum Card is built to offer more value than ever before," said Raymond Joabar, Group President, Global Commercial Services at American Express. "The Card reflects how business owners work today, offering easy-to-use cash flow management tools and No Preset Spending Limit designed to help them run and grow their companies with confidence."
U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members can continue to enjoy access to over 1,550 airport lounges, including 30 Centurion Lounges, Resy benefits at some of the most sought-after restaurants in the U.S., guaranteed 4 p.m. late check-out at more than 1,800 Fine Hotels + Resorts ® properties booked through Amex Travel™, and many more premium experiences. These are all backed by American Express' award-winning customer satisfaction, which was recently ranked number one in Customer Satisfaction among Credit Card Companies for the sixth year in a row. 1
The new annual fee for each of the U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards is $895 2 . For Card Members who opened accounts before September 18, 2025, the new annual fee will go into effect at their next renewal date on or after December 2, 2025 (U.S. Business Platinum) or January 2, 2026 (U.S. Consumer Platinum).
THE BEST MEMBERSHIP JUST GOT BETTER
U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ®
The U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® is better than ever with new benefits and more value added to existing benefits, while keeping all existing benefits.
- ENHANCED – $600 Hotel Credit with Increased Value and Expanded Suite of Hotels: Up to $300 back in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts ® or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel™ using the Platinum Card ® (two-night minimum stay with The Hotel Collection). We make it easy to use this credit at more than 3,100 handpicked hotels, more global hotels than any other credit card company where you can access a special suite of benefits 3 .
- NEW – $400 Resy Credit: Up to $100 in statement credits each quarter after Card Members use their Platinum Card ® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at more than 10,000 U.S. Resy restaurants 4 . Enrollment required.
- ENHANCED – $300 Digital Entertainment Credit, with Increased Value and Expanded Suite of Partners: Along with the addition of Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV, the Digital Entertainment Credit has increased to up to $25 in statement credits each month (up to $300 each calendar year) after Card Members pay with their Platinum Card ® on select digital subscriptions. New partners are in addition to the existing suite of partners, including Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
- NEW – $300 lululemon Credit: Up to $75 back in statement credits each quarter for eligible purchases at retail lululemon stores (excluding outlets) or lululemon.com in the U.S. when Card Members pay with the Platinum Card ® . Enrollment required.
- NEW – $120 Uber One Membership Credit: Up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year after purchase of an auto-renewing Uber One membership in the U.S. with the Platinum Card ® , adding to the existing Uber Cash benefit.
- NEW – $200 ŌURA Credit: Up to $200 back in statement credits each calendar year when Card Members use the Platinum Card ® to purchase an ŌURA Ring through OURAring.com. Enrollment required.
- NEW – Premium Hotel Status : Card Members can receive complimentary Leaders Club Sterling Status from The Leading Hotels of the World ® and enjoy exclusive benefits at more than 400 independent luxury hotels worldwide 5 – including upgrade opportunities subject to availability, daily breakfast for two, and on-property perks. Enrollment required.
These benefits come in addition to those Card Members already enjoy, including $200 Uber Cash ($15 monthly, plus $20 bonus in December), $200 Airline Fee Credit for incidental fee purchases at one selected qualifying Airline, $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit ($50 semi-annually), $300 Equinox Credit, Walmart+ Monthly Membership Credit ($12.95 monthly), $209 CLEAR+ Credit, and 5X Membership Rewards ® points for every dollar spent (up to $500k annually) on eligible flights and every dollar spent on prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel™, as well as other benefits. Backed by American Express' world-class service and support, the Platinum Card ® was recently ranked number one in this year's J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study in the Rewards – Annual Fee category 6 .
Terms and limitations apply to all benefits. Get complete details on the U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® changes.
U.S. Business Platinum Card ®
American Express pioneered the premium business card, and the U.S. Business Platinum Card ® provides a Membership experience that helps Card Members do business more efficiently and effectively. With benefits that support businesses as they grow, award-winning global service, and more business and travel value than ever before, the Card now offers:
- ENHANCED – 2X Membership Rewards ® : Earn 2X Membership Rewards ® points on eligible purchases in key business categories, as well as on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (points cap applies). This is in addition to:
- 5X Membership Rewards: Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com.
- 1X Membership Rewards: Earn 1X points on all other purchases. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- NEW – $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 each calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts ® or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel™ using the Business Platinum Card ® (two-night minimum stay with The Hotel Collection) at more than 3,100 handpicked hotels, more hotels than any other credit card company where you can access a special suite of benefits 7 .
- NEW – Premium Hotel Status : Card Members can receive complimentary Leaders Club Sterling Status from The Leading Hotels of the World ® and enjoy exclusive benefits at more than 400 independent luxury hotels worldwide – including upgrade opportunities subject to availability, daily breakfast for two, and on-property perks. Enrollment required.
- NEW – $1,150 Dell Technologies Credit : Card Members can upgrade their tech with the latest PCs, tech accessories, and more. Get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S. purchases directly with Dell Technologies and an additional $1,000 statement credit after spending $5,000 or more on those purchases per calendar year. Enrollment required.
- NEW – $250 Adobe Credit: Get a $250 statement credit on popular Adobe products like Acrobat and Adobe Express after spending $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year. Enrollment required.
- NEW – Additional $3,600 in Statement Credits for Flights and American Express One AP ® : Unlock up to $3,600 in additional statement credits for use in the following calendar year after spending $250,000 on eligible purchases in a calendar year, including:
- NEW – $1,200 Amex Travel Online Flight Credit: Unlock up to $1,200 in statement credits for use in the next calendar year on flights booked on AmexTravel.com.
- NEW – $2,400 One AP ® Statement Credit: Unlock up to $2,400 in statement credits for use in the next calendar year on monthly fees for American Express One AP ® , American Express' digital accounts payable product that automates supplier payments on one platform.
- UPDATED – 35% Airline Bonus: Get 35% points back after using Pay with Points for flights booked through Amex Travel with one of nine selected qualifying airlines, up to 1,000,000 points back per calendar year.
These benefit updates are in addition to existing benefits that help Card Members run and grow their businesses, such as the $360 Indeed Credit (up to $90 quarterly) and $120 Wireless Credit (up to $10 monthly), and travel for business, such as the $200 Hilton Credit (up to $50 quarterly), $209 CLEAR+ Credit, and $200 Airline Fee Credit for incidental fee purchases at one selected qualifying airline. The Business Platinum Card ® will continue to offer flexible Card features for cash flow management, like No Preset Spending Limit, where the amount Card Members can spend adapts based on factors like purchase, payment and credit history, and Pay Over Time, which gives Card Members the option to carry a balance with interest on eligible charges or pay the balance in full each month.
To help streamline employee expenses, Card Members can also request Employee Business Platinum Cards for an additional $400 per Card annually. They offer employees access to 30 Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits when flying an eligible Delta flight, complimentary Marriott Bonvoy ® Gold Elite status, and complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status. There is also an Employee Business Expense Card option with no annual fee offering limited benefits.
American Express has ranked #1 in Card Member Satisfaction among Small Business Credit Card Companies for four years running. 8
Terms and limitations apply to all benefits. Get complete details on the U.S. Business Platinum Card ® changes.
Best-in-Class Travel & Dining Benefits for Both U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members
Platinum sets the standard for premium lifestyle, offering an array of best-in-class travel and dining benefits, including:
- Largest Global Lounge Network : With more airport lounges than any other credit card company 9 , U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members can continue to enjoy access to over 1,550 airport lounges, including 30 Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits per year when flying an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. New Centurion Lounge locations are coming to Salt Lake City (expected 2025), Newark (expected 2026), and Amsterdam (expected 2026). In early 2026, Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge, a new lounge with a speakeasy-inspired design and second location in the LAS airport, is expected to open in Las Vegas.
- Best-in-Class Dining Benefits and Exclusive Resy Platinum Nights: In addition to the new Resy credit that U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® Members can earn on eligible purchases at more than 10,000 U.S. Resy restaurants 10 , U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members will have access to ongoing dedicated Platinum Nights by Resy starting later this year at some of Resy's most coveted restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami, including hot spots like Lilia, L'Artusi, COTE, Tatiana, and more. Global Dining Access by Resy – a digital benefit within the Resy iOS app and Resy.com – offers special perks like access to exclusive reservations, experiences, and Priority Notify by Resy. Card Members need to add an eligible Card to their Resy profile to explore and book Platinum Nights reservations and access Global Dining Access by Resy.
- Largest Curated Global Hotels Program: U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members can choose from over 3,100 handpicked hotels, more than any other credit card company where you can access a special suite of benefits 11 , through the Fine Hotels + Resorts ® and The Hotel Collection programs. Bookings at these properties come with complimentary benefits, such as a room upgrade at check-in, when available, and a complimentary credit valued at $100 to use towards eligible charges, such as food and beverage, spa, or other on-property charges, which varies by property. Fine Hotels + Resorts ® is the only credit card issuer program that offers guaranteed 4 p.m. late check out at over 1,800 locations worldwide.
Terms and limitations apply to all benefits. Get complete details on the U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® changes and complete details on the U.S. Business Platinum Card ® changes.
New Amex App Experience
U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members now have access to a new Amex app experience exclusively designed for Platinum. It offers new Card Members a seamless way to set up and manage their account and explore the full suite of Membership benefits. New and existing Basic Card Members can also enroll in and track select benefits and statement credits, explore Resy restaurants, and view upcoming travel. Get more details on this new experience.
American Express Card Acceptance: American Express is accepted at an estimated 160 million merchant locations worldwide and has grown its merchant locations by nearly 5x since 2017 12 .
U.S. Consumer Platinum Card ® and U.S. Business Platinum Card ® Press Kit
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
1 American Express received the highest score among credit card issuers in the J.D. Power 2020-2022 (National segment) and 2023-2025 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Studies. 2025 study measures customer satisfaction with consumer's primary credit card, excluding co-branded cards. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
2 Rates and fees (U.S. Consumer Platinum), Rates and fees (U.S. Business Platinum)
3 As of July 2025
4 As of March 2025
5 As of April 2025
6 The Platinum Card ® by American Express Card received the highest score in the Bank Rewards Credit Card with an Annual Fee segment of the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, which profiles the experiences of customers from the largest credit card issuers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
7 As of July 2025
8 American Express received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2021-2024 Small Business Credit Card Satisfaction Studies, which measure small business owners' and decision makers' satisfaction with their primary credit card they use for their business. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
9 As of July 2025
10 As of March 2025
11 As of July 2025
12 As of June 2025, including an estimated 43 million merchants that accept American Express through payments facilitators and 34 million merchants that accept American Express through digital wallets in China. 2017-2025 growth does not include merchant locations through payment facilitators.
Location: U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918170606/en/
Media Contacts:
Elizabeth Crosta – U.S. Consumer
elizabeth.crosta@aexp.com
Ojas Naik – U.S. Business
Ojas.Naik@aexp.com