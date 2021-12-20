Precious Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESSnowline Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 757,575 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share and 8,783,783 premium flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share, for ...

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 757,575 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share and 8,783,783 premium flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$7 million. Each FT Share and Premium FT Share is accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 until December 17, 2023(the "Offering

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares and the Premium FT Shares will be used to support advancement of exploration on the Company's Yukon Territory mineral properties, which will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares and the Premium FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021.

"We are thrilled to have funds in hand for a significant and expanded exploration program in 2022," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline Gold Corp. "This placement puts Snowline in a strong position as we continue to build on the progress made in 2021. We are already working to make 2022 an even more exciting year for Snowline and its shareholders than our inaugural 2021 campaign."

Snowline Gold Corp' Chair, Craig Hart emphasized that, "Importantly, these flow-through shares were acquired by fundamental buyers who appreciate the long term growth opportunity of our exploration and discovery plan. On behalf of the company, we would like to thank our investors for their continued support."

An aggregate cash finder's fee of $11,892.01 was paid to finders in respect of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on April 18, 2022.

The securities issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and were not to be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl, MSc, MBA, PGeo
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678494/The-Gross-Proceeds-from-the-Issue-and-Sale-of-the-FT-Shares-and-the-Premium-FT-Shares-Will-Be-Used-to-Support-Advancement-of-Exploration-on-the-Companys-Yukon-Territory-Mineral-Properties

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold CSE:SGD Gold Investing
SGD:CNX
Snowline is Pleased to Announce That Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement is Over-Subscribed

Snowline is Pleased to Announce That Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement is Over-Subscribed

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement is over-subscribed. As a result, the Company has increased the number of premium flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") to be issued to a maximum of 8,783,783 Premium FT Shares at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$6,500,000. The number flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") remains at a maximum of 757,575 FT Shares at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000. Each FT Share and Premium FT Share will be accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 for a period of two years(the "Offering

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Announces C$5 Million Non-brokered Private Placement

Snowline Gold Announces C$5 Million Non-brokered Private Placement

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares and the Premium FT Shares will be used to support advancement of exploration.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, (a) up to 757,575 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000, and (b) up to 6,081,081 premium flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$4,500,000. Each FT Share and Premium FT share is accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 for a period of two years(the "Offering

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Extends High Grade Footprint with 13.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold over 3.6 metres at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Snowline Gold Extends High Grade Footprint with 13.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold over 3.6 metres at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

  • Assay results received for holes J-21-008, 014, 015 and most of 016 from Jupiter zone
  • Hole J-21-015 intersected a large, sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate vein assaying 13.7 g/t Au over 3.6 m, including 25.2 g/t Au over 0.95 m (true widths unknown). The hole was collared 153 m northwest of recent high grade discovery holes
  • Assays pending for 5 additional holes at Jupiter, including J-21-020 which intersected visible gold 1.1 km north of discovery holes, within a 3 km gold-in-soil anomaly.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The highlight of these results are from Hole J-21-015, which was collared 153 metres northwest of previous holes J-21-010 to J-21-013 (see Snowline press releases dated August 25, 2021 and October 13, 2021). The hole intersected a wide, mineralized quartz-carbonate breccia which averaged 13.7 gt Au over 3.6 metres beginning at 119.1 metres downhole

Figure 1 - J-21-015, from 119.0 m to 124.2 m downhole. Brecciated and stylolitic textures dominate the quartz carbonate zone. Siltstone wall-rock clasts and acicular arsenopyrite comprise grey areas, with pyrite also present. Sample boundaries on the core are marked in red. The predominantly siltstone section immediately above the main vein (119.1 - 119.75 m) returned 17.5 g/t Au over 0.65 m. The 0.95 m interval at the base of the zone (121.75 - 122.7 m) returned 25.2 g/t Au. The two 1.0 m samples from between these returned 7.17 and 6.89 g/t Au. True width of the zone is not known but is estimated between 50-70% of the downhole width.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 13.9 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 6.0 M Including 45.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 1.5 Metres Among Widespread Gold Hits at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Snowline Gold Intersects 13.9 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 6.0 M Including 45.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 1.5 Metres Among Widespread Gold Hits at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

  • Three drill holes fanned from the "discovery" hole J-21-011 returned similar high gold grades, highlighted by 13.9 g/t Au over 6 m and broader intervals of gold mineralization
  • Values of 45.0 g/t (1.59 oz/ton) Au over 1.5 m and 31.1 g/t Au (1.1 oz/ton) over 1.5 m associated with apparently "barren" quartz and in host mudstones show variable styles of gold deposition
  • Multiple mineralized structures observed, system open in all directions
  • Assays pending for nine additional holes at Jupiter across 1.1 km on surface, including J-21-020 which carried visible gold.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. A set of three holes drilled radially from the same pad as J-21-011 (see Snowline's August 25, 2021 news release) all hit significant gold mineralization, indicating a broad zone comprising multiple gold-bearing structures and rock units

Drillhole

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Encounters Visible Gold in Jupiter Drill Core, Completes 439 Kilometre Electromagnetic Survey At URSA

Snowline Gold Encounters Visible Gold in Jupiter Drill Core, Completes 439 Kilometre Electromagnetic Survey At URSA

  • Cutting for drill core sampling revealed two instances of visible gold in drill core, the first visible gold found on Snowline's Einarson project
  • Additional visible gold encountered in third and fourth holes at Valley, Rogue project
  • Extensive electromagnetic survey completed across Ursa project to examine base metal and gold fertility

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its Einarson, Rogue and Ursa projects in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Core cutting for drill core sampling in Hole J-21-020 revealed two instances of visible gold, the first visible gold observed in the Jupiter zone. It is Snowline's second discovery of visible gold in drill core on a previously untested target in two weeks. At Rogue, additional visible gold has been observed in drill holes V-21-003 and 004, complementing previously observed trace visible gold mineralization in V-21-001 and 002. At Ursa, an extensive aerial versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey has been completed across 439 km, covering most of the claim block at 200 m line spacings in preparation for possible drilling

Figure 1 - Visible gold in J-21-020, at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. Pictures are not consistently scaled. Observed native gold grains are up to 0.3 mm across. Note that these are the only two instances of native gold observed in J-21-020 and are not representative of mineralization throughout the hole. Assays for this drill hole are pending.

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Provides Year-end Update on Pamlico Project

Newrange Provides Year-end Update on Pamlico Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an exploration update and overview of targets being developed on its Pamlico Project in Nevada where the Company is outlining a large-scale, multi-phase, polymetallic mineralizing system

Keep reading... Show less
Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ( "Kenorland" or "the Company" ) is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 17,792 meter diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ( "the Project" ), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ( "the Joint Venture" ) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ( "SMMCL" ). Assays from 32 of the 57 drill holes completed during the program, including 9,824 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 25 holes (7,968 meters) will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled.

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The MRE incorporates over 132,000 feet of RC and core drilling in 246 holes, outlining both a near surface and an underground resource and now incorporates a lower cut-off grade for oxide material and higher cut-off grades for transitional and sulphide material based on recent metallurgical and economic analysis for the near surface resource. The resource represents the total modelled mineralization as interpolated by the exploration drilling to date. No constraining economics have been applied to the resource. The Company is actively advancing the near surface portion of the MRE towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated by year-end 2021. Highlights of the MRE include:

Keep reading... Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Property Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2021 with 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ("9248") and Prospect Or Corp. ("POC", and collectively with 9248, the "Vendors") to acquire two additional claims comprised of 520 hectares of land (the "Property") that are adjacent and contiguous to the Burntland Project currently under option to the Company, as announced in a news release on September 17, 2020

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendors will assign, transfer and sell each of its rights, titles, and interests in and to the Property in exchange for CAT issuing a total of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to the Vendors. In addition, the Vendors shall retain a 2% Net Smelter Return (the "NSR") royalty, with CAT having the right to repurchase half of the NSR at any time in consideration of an amount of $1,000,000 being payable to the Vendors.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing JM Zone pit at Shasta

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed JM Zone pit show a mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia that was left unmined. The JM Zone pit is located ~100 metres southeast of the Creek Zone pit from which TDG reported similar high grade gold and silver chip sample results (see TDG's December 16, 2021 news release ). Chip samples were taken along ~58 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals around the 3-sided perimeter of the JM Zone pit. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 7.59 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 373 g/t silver ("Ag") , and 7.03 g/t Au with 2 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
hand with floating colored bubbles

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Precious Metals Stocks Up

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,679.52 by midday last Friday (December 17). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 20,738.17.

The index fell on the last day of the trading week as the energy sector declined on the back of lower oil prices.

Looking over to commodities, gold and silver were on track for a weekly gain for the first time in five weeks, as the US dollar declined and concerns over rising Omicron cases increased the appeal of safe haven assets.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News