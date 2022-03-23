Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Investors Affected : February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Astra Space Inc f/k/a Holicity Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25066&from=1

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in C3ai, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25066&from=1

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investors Affected : March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Meta Platforms, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25066&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE : The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694340/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ASTR-AI-and-FB

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STTK, MP and FB

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RIVN AI FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF Launches in Germany

Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today announced the launch of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF ( METV ) on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. METV is the first Metaverse ETF to list in Germany .

The Metaverse is broadly understood as a successor-state to today's mobile Internet, but which will involve countless interoperable and persistent virtual worlds, be richly integrated into the physical world as well, thereby creating a new medium and economy for work, leisure, and innovation. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have estimated that the Metaverse economy will be worth roughly $8 trillion . Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, has said he believes the Metaverse economy will eventually exceed that of the physical world.

BlackBerry and Marelli Expand Collaboration in China Region to Power Next Generation Cockpit Technology

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an expansion of its collaboration in China with Marelli a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, following previous technology collaboration announcements focused on Digital Cluster developments in 2016 and 2018. Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system featuring Infotainment and Digital Cluster functions.

Leading tier 1 global automotive supplier @MarelliTech has chosen the #BlackBerryQNX Neutrino #RTOS and BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller.

The BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS has been adopted across a number of Marelli's in-production projects in China , and the expanded working relationship between the two companies aims to accelerate the deployment of integrated Digital Cockpit solutions for the world's leading OEMs.

This engagement not only marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between BlackBerry and Marelli, but also demonstrates their shared commitment to empower a connected transportation future with secure, safe, and innovative mobility technologies.

Leveraging the highly reliable QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor , Marelli's Cockpit Domain Controller solution is both flexible and scalable. BlackBerry QNX software also enables Marelli's Cockpit DCU solution to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single powerful hardware and software platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership while still ensuring the highest standards of functional safety and security, providing an enhanced, unified and integrated user experience to all passengers.

"We are pleased to expand our long-term collaboration with Marelli to further empower the automotive industry and our customers across the world," said John Wall , SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "Together, we will continue to deliver innovative, integrated and intelligent next generation cockpit technology to the market underpinned by BlackBerry's safety-certified, secure and reliable solutions."

"Being original, distinctive innovators and first-class integrators in the automotive industry, Marelli meet the highest standards in safety and security requirements," said David Fan , EVP and President of Marelli China . "A strong collaboration between BlackBerry and Marelli allows us to provide a safe, secure and reliable Digital Cockpit for Chinese OEMs and auto manufacturers."

BlackBerry and Marelli began co-developing embedded cockpit systems for four major Chinese automakers in 2016. In 2018, the two companies extended the collaboration to utilize the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in Marelli's Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About MARELLI

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 54,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia , the Americas, Europe , and Africa , generating revenues of 1,266 Billion JPY ( 10.4 Billion EUR ) in 2020.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

MARELLI

Global Communication Department, Marelli – pr@marelli.com - T: +81-48-660-2161
Maurizio Scrignari – maurizio.scrignari@marelli.com – M + 39 335 7577830
Daniela Di Pietrantonio daniela.dipietrantonio@marelli.com – M + 39 338 6731792

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-marelli-expand-collaboration-in-china-region-to-power-next-generation-cockpit-technology-301506909.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. - FB

News and Media

The content of this article is restricted. Please login to your account in order to read more.

DEADLINE ALERT for ERIC, AI, RIVN, FB: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

