The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Investors Affected : February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Astra Space Inc f/k/a Holicity Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25066&from=1
C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)
This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in C3ai, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25066&from=1
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Investors Affected : March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Meta Platforms, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25066&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE : The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694340/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ASTR-AI-and-FB