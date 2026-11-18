- Sale establishes Textron as a pure-play aerospace and defense company ("New Textron")
- The transaction is designed to sharpen New Textron's strategic focus and enhance long-term shareholder value
Textron Inc. ("Textron") (NYSE: TXT) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Industrial segment ("Industrial"), comprising the Kautex and Textron Specialized Vehicles businesses, to an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management for $1.2 billion. Net cash proceeds to Textron are expected to be approximately $1.1 billion after tax and transaction-related expenses.
Upon closing, New Textron will be a pure-play aerospace and defense company aligned to its core businesses of Textron Aviation, Bell and Textron Systems.
"Today's agreement is a defining milestone which will establish Textron as a premier, pure-play aerospace and defense company," said Lisa M. Atherton, Chief Executive Officer of Textron. "The sale of Industrial allows us to sharpen our strategic focus on growing our core A&D businesses while also returning capital to our shareholders. I would like to thank all Industrial employees for their dedication and contributions over the years. Both Kautex and Textron Specialized Vehicles are leaders in their respective markets with iconic brands and talented teams."
New Textron: A Premier Pure-Play Aerospace & Defense Company
New Textron, with over $12 billion in expected 2026 revenues and $19 billion in backlog, will be a premier aerospace and defense company with world-class engineering capabilities, a long track record of innovation and proven manufacturing and support operations. New Textron will continue to be a leader in general aviation under the Cessna and Beechcraft brands, military and commercial rotorcraft under the Bell brand and Textron Systems' differentiated suite of aerospace and defense products and services.
The company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and consistent capital allocation priorities, including investments in research and development and capital expenditures, as well as funding additional share repurchases in 2027 from the proceeds of the sale.
Transaction Details
Included in the sale are all the Industrial businesses and brands – Kautex, Pentatonic, Textron Specialized Vehicles, E-Z-GO, PACE Technologies, TUG Technologies, Douglas Equipment, Premier, Safeaero, Ransomes, Jacobsen and Cushman.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
As a result of our Board of Directors' approval of the sale and entry into the definitive agreement with an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, the Industrial segment will meet the criteria for classification as held for sale and will be presented as discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. Accordingly, the segment's historical results will be presented as discontinued operations beginning with Textron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending January 2, 2027.
Share Repurchase Plan
Textron's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 35 million shares of the company's common stock which is sufficient for share repurchases related to the Industrial divestiture as well as to continue the company's practice of repurchasing shares to offset the impact of dilution from stock-based compensation and benefit plans, and for opportunistic capital management purposes. The new authorization replaces the previous one approved in February 2026.
Advisors
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor, to Textron.
About Textron Industrial
Textron Industrial is comprised of Kautex, a leader in plastic fuel systems, battery enclosures and clear-vision systems for the automotive industry, and Textron Specialized Vehicles, a manufacturer of specialized vehicles and equipment with globally recognized brands such as E-Z-GO, PACE Technologies, Jacobsen and TUG Technologies.
About New Textron
New Textron is an aerospace and defense company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. The company is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft and Textron Systems. For more information, visit www.textron.com .
About Kingswood Capital Management, LP
Kingswood Capital Management, LP, partners with leading companies in the middle market which stand to benefit from its capital and extensive operating resources. Kingswood embraces complexity and believes it is well-positioned to support businesses at inflection points in their development to enhance value. Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood is a cohesive, entrepreneurial team with a long history of shared success developing "win-win" partnerships with its portfolio companies and management teams. For more information, please refer to the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com .
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this press release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which may describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters, or project revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "guidance," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the proposed sale of the Company's Industrial segment; the expected timing of the closing of the transaction; the expected gross and after-tax proceeds from the transaction and the intended use of such proceeds, including share repurchases; expected 2026 revenues and backlog for Textron and expected 2026 revenues for its Industrial segment; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the expected financial and operating performance of, and future opportunities for, Textron following the transaction, including any expected growth in revenue and operating margins. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include, among other things: the uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals in connection with the transaction; the ability of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions to complete the transaction on a timely basis, or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the amount of proceeds ultimately received and the tax treatment of the transaction; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; potential adverse effects of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and others; risks related to diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; the Company's ability to manage and grow its business and to execute its business and growth strategies; the timing and amount of any share repurchases; and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other filings made with the SEC.
Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
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