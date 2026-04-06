Textron Aviation Names Five 2026 Top Hawk Recipients as Program Enters Its Second Decade of Workforce Impact

Textron Aviation Names Five 2026 Top Hawk Recipients as Program Enters Its Second Decade of Workforce Impact

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced Brazos Valley Flight Services, Executive Air Taxi Corporation, Fairmont State University, Sterling Flight Training and Victors Aviation as its 2026 Top Hawk program recipients, continuing a legacy that has placed 55 factory-new Cessna Skyhawks in training environments since the program launched in 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402481685/en/

Factory-new Cessna Skyhawks (Model 172) to take flight as Textron Aviation names five 2026 Top Hawk recipients—helping train the next generation of pilots

Factory-new Cessna Skyhawks (Model 172) to take flight as Textron Aviation names five 2026 Top Hawk recipients—helping train the next generation of pilots

Now entering its second decade, Top Hawk is one of the industry's longest‑running manufacturer‑school partnerships. Designed to support aviation workforce development, the program loans custom‑branded, factory‑new Skyhawks to selected organizations for one year, giving students access to the world's most popular training aircraft and helping schools modernize their fleets with advanced avionics and safety features.

"Top Hawk has grown into a powerful engine for pilot development," said Chris Crow, vice president, Piston & Utility Sales. "These organizations demonstrate strong student engagement, high training utilization and a commitment to growing the next generation of aviators. More than 1,000 students have already trained in Top Hawk aircraft over the past decade, and this year's class will build on that impact."

Program fuels national pilot pipeline
Top Hawk was created to help aviation schools meet rising pilot demand and to expand access to modern training aircraft. Industry forecasts have projected a need for more than 200,000 new pilots over the coming decade, strengthening demand for high‑quality training equipment and advanced cockpit technology.

Each Top Hawk aircraft is typically the most utilized plane in a school's fleet during its year of service. Early program recipients logged more than 1,300 flight hours in less than a year, demonstrating how heavily the aircraft are used in collegiate and commercial training missions.

Beyond training, schools often use their Top Hawk aircraft for community outreach, including discovery flights, airshow appearances and youth aviation days that expose thousands of young people to flight each year.

A decade of results
Since 2015, the Top Hawk program has delivered measurable benefits to participating universities, flight schools and training centers across the United States and abroad:

  • 55 new Skyhawks placed with training organizations
  • 1,000+ student pilots trained, with many advancing to roles as flight instructors, airline pilots and military aviators
  • Recipients across nearly 30 states and the program's first international partner added in 2025
  • Modernized fleets that introduce students to Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, ADSB and angle-of-attack safety technology
  • Increased school visibility and enrollment through local media coverage, campus events and participation in national competitions

About the Cessna Skyhawk
The Cessna Skyhawk is considered the aircraft of choice for pilot training, and it is the most popular single-engine aircraft in aviation history. Since the aircraft first took flight in 1955, over 45,000 Skyhawks have been delivered to customers around the world – more than any other aircraft in the industry. The single-engine four-seat, high-wing Skyhawk is renowned for offering the best combination of modern features, including the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics with wireless connectivity, a standard angle-of-attack display system, and proven dependability. The aircraft also features a McCauley Propeller Systems aluminum fixed pitch propeller. Learn more about the Cessna Skyhawk at cessna.txtav.com .

About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Keturah Austin
kaustin@txtav.com
1.316.249.3706
txtav.com

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