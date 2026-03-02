Textron Aviation Launches Donation Campaign to Support 2026 Special Olympics Airlift; Continues Nationwide Call for Volunteer Doves

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced the launch of a donation campaign benefitting Special Olympics in support of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift , a nationwide effort that brings athletes and coaches to the Special Olympics USA Games through the generosity of volunteer pilots, aircraft owners and operators known as Doves. Financial contributions go directly to the Special Olympics, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. New for the 2026 event, the donation campaign serves a vital role in ensuring each delegation has what it needs for a smooth and welcoming travel experience.
"This campaign reflects the spirit of unity and generosity that defines the Special Olympics movement," said Greg Epperson, North America Regional President and Managing Director, Special Olympics. "Support for the Special Olympics Airlift helps ensure athletes from across the country can arrive ready, welcomed and celebrated as they begin an unforgettable Games experience."
Contributions provide essentials that make the athletes' journey easier, from comfort items for long travel days to operational support that keeps this 10-hour, coast-to-coast effort running seamlessly. At the heart of this initiative is something incredibly meaningful: creating a moment these athletes will remember for the rest of their lives.
"This mission is built on generosity, and every contribution helps create a meaningful experience for these athletes," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "We invite our customers to join in orchestrating the world's largest peacetime airlift."
While the financial donation effort is now underway, Textron Aviation continues to call for additional Doves to transport athletes to and from the 2026 USA Games. Becoming a Dove remains one of the most impactful ways to support the Airlift, and Textron Aviation encourages Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners to join the mission.
Textron Aviation invites individuals, organizations and suppliers across the country to contribute to Special Olympics in support of the Airlift. Donations to the Special Olympics, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, may offer potential tax benefits for donors. Visit airlift.txtav.com to donate or explore in-kind support opportunities.
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
About Special Olympics USA Games
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 19-27, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change throughout the country.
