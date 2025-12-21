Textron Aviation Defense Secures First Contract to Deliver Beechcraft T-6 Texan II Integrated Training System to Japan

Textron Aviation Defense LLC , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced that the company has finalized its first contract to deliver the Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II integrated training system to Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), in coordination with Kanematsu Corporation . The initial contract includes two Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II aircraft and instructor pilot and aircraft maintainer training materials. Deliveries of the first two aircraft are scheduled for 2029, with additional contracts anticipated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251221925354/en/

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.

"This contract marks a pivotal step in strengthening Japan's next-generation pilot training capabilities," said Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense. "We're honored to support the Japan Air Self-Defense Force with a proven, interoperable training system that's trusted by air forces around the world and tailored to meet Japan's mission requirements for decades to come."

With more than 1,000 aircraft in service and over 5 million flight hours logged, the T-6 Texan II is the world's most widely adopted integrated training system. Now including Japan, it supports pilot training across 15 nations, pilots from 40 countries at two NATO flight schools and multiple U.S. military branches.

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force's choice of the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II platform reflects confidence in Textron Aviation Defense's military training systems.

About the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is the world's premier military flight trainer. Backed by more than 95 years of experience delivering more than 255,000 aircraft worldwide, the Texan II's low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to fast-track pilot production. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world's number one integrated training system (ITS) for more than 20 years. The Texan II capitalizes on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10 as well as a proven supply chain.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world's foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and fifteen countries since 2001. Textron Aviation Defense is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses or delays in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; and risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

