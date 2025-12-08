Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rodren Drilling Ltd. has formally commenced drilling at the Company's 100% - owned Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario.

Rodren's crews and equipment are now fully mobilized, and the program is underway. This drilling campaign is designed to advance several key objectives, including resource conversion, testing potential extensions of high-grade nickel-copper sulphide zones, and collecting the technical data required to support upcoming engineering and development studies.

Tartisan President & CEO, Mark Appleby, commented: "Rodren's start to drilling marks an important and well-timed milestone for the Kenbridge Project. As we move into a new phase of technical work, this program is expected to enhance geological confidence, define growth potential, and further demonstrate the strength of Kenbridge as a strategic critical mineral's asset. We look forward to updating shareholders as results come in."

The Company will provide further updates as drilling progresses.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 140,674,041 shares outstanding (144,310,756 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

