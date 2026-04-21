FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") acknowledges the issuance of the Joint Summary of Issues and Engagement ("the Joint Summary") from the BC Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") following their coordinated review of the Initial Project Description as part of the environmental assessment ("EA") process for the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or "the Project"). The Joint Summary is a customary procedural step in the EA process that summarizes the engagement and comments received by BC EAO and IAAC, identifies Indigenous Nations that are included in the EA process and provides clarity for subsequent EA steps.

The Joint Summary for Baptiste includes:

  • A summary of early engagement by the BC EAO and IAAC with First Nations and confirmation that eight First Nations will be included as part of the EA process;
  • A summary of comments received from the public and from provincial and federal subject matter experts; and
  • Direction from BC EAO and IAAC to FPX to consider and respond to comments received during early engagement and planning phases in the subsequent phases of the EA process.

In the next step of the EA process, FPX will incorporate the outcomes of the Joint Summary into a Detailed Project Description concluding the early engagement and planning phases of the EA process. The Detailed Project Description will provide definition for the required information, permits and timelines for the EA, with a planned submission in mid-2027 consistent with defined EA processes.

"I want to extend our sincere appreciation to First Nations, members of the public and technical reviewers for taking the time to thoughtfully review and provide comments on this initial phase of the EA process for Baptiste," stated Martin Turenne, President and CEO of FPX Nickel. "It is clear from the comments received that there is a strong desire to see new responsible economic development and good, family-supporting jobs come to this region of the province."

"Progressing through this first step in the EA process brings definition and direction to subsequent phases of the EA process for Baptiste," said Nigel Fisher, Vice-President, Environment. "Having achieved a positive outcome through the first of four public comment periods in the EA process, we are continuing to advance our collaborative design processes in the next stages. We are committed to ensuring that the EA will support building the best project possible, through a comprehensive, transparent and robust assessment."

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/21/c1934.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel FPX:CC tsxv:fpx base metals investing
FPX:CC
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to advance several of its properties in 2026 starting with drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project (the "Project" or "RIP") in early May. Copper... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the JD Project, located in the... Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Options

Steadright Grants Options

(TheNewswire) April 20th, 2026 –- TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), has approved additional options under the Company's stock option plan. Options Granted The Board of Directors approved and authorized the... Keep Reading...
VVC Grants Options

VVC Grants Options

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following: Option Grant The Directors granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Christina McCarthy as CEO

Nuvau Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Christina McCarthy as CEO

Peter van Alphen to assume President and COO roles and Steve Filipovic to continue as CFONuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) announces a strategic evolution of its senior team. Designed to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth, these executives will lead Nuvau through a planned... Keep Reading...
Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

(TheNewswire) April 16th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Tyler Burpee has joined the Steadright Advisory Committee and to provide an update on the Copper Valley acquisition... Keep Reading...

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Lexaria Expects Oral GLP-1 Pills to Generate Billions in New Industry Sales

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Related News

silver investing

Silver Institute: Sustained Supply Deficit Exposes Market to Squeezes

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Wraps Three-Way Consolidation to Forge Massive Finnish Gold Hub

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

precious metals investing

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC