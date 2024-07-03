Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia


Formerly known as R3D Resources, Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is a copper, gold, silver and zinc, producer, explorer and developer in Far North Queensland. The company's flagship Tartana copper and zinc project comprises four mining leases located north of Chillagoe.

Tartana Minerals' business model includes refurbishing an existing heap leach - solvent extraction – crystallisation plant which is located on the Tartana mining leases. The refurbishment and commissioning of this plant are now completed and the company is producing copper sulphate pentahydrate which is sold to offtaker, Kanins International. Copper sulphate is priced on a premium plus percentage of the LME copper price and provides investors with leverage to anticipate increasing copper prices.

Sprinklers on the lower heap at Tartana Minerals' project.Sprinklers operating on the lower heap. Note the presence of copper (blue).

The mining leases at Tartana contain copper, zinc and gold mineralisation but the company also has significant projects which are both east and west of the Palmerville Fault. In the west it has the Cardross and Mountain Maid copper-gold projects and further north it has the Beefwood project. Mountain Maid has gold resources mentioned above and which are open to the south and at depth while the company is finalising a maiden copper resource for the Cardross project. The Beefwood project comprises a buried geophysical target and surface sampling has recovered samples grading up to 180 g/t Au with no apparent source. Drilling is planned to test this target in the current dry season.

Company Highlights

  • Tartana Minerals is producing copper sulphate pentahydrate from its heap leach – solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in Chillagoe with a 100 percent offtake agreement with Kanins International.
  • Copper sulphate is priced at a premium plus percentage of the LME copper price, providing exposure to the booming copper market
  • With copper, zinc and gold resources in separate projects and all within granted or soon to be granted mining leases, the company is investigating processing options which can potentially utilise available infrastructure.
  • Near-term catalysts include targetted drilling programs to increase the JORC resource and expand on metallurgical test work, increasing the resource grade and estimate
  • With the copper sulphate plant fully commissioned and in production, the company is now accelerating its exploration activities. The company has a range of prospects from advanced brownfields projects near existing historical mines to many prospects containing ‘ore grade’ surface mineralisation which have not been tested at depth.
  • The company’s exploration portfolio includes the Beefwood/Bulimba, Bellevue, Dimbulah, Cardross and Maid projects. The exploration team is focused on target generation, particularly with the addition of critical minerals within its existing tenure and elsewhere.

This Tartana Minerals' profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) to receive an Investor Presentation

Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals


Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24 th , after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

__________________________________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AAR of an announcement regarding the outcome of an application to court by the Company seeking orders in relation to the Company’s inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 9 April 2024.

Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

2024 has been a storybook year for gold. Gold prices saw significant gains through the first half of 2024 and set an all time high of US$2,450.05 on May 19.

Prices were supported by strong central bank buying, particularly by China, Turkey and India, along with resilient retail purchases that came despite high prices. Further momentum was carried as sentiment for the precious metal helped stem outflows from western exchange-traded funds in March and April.

Although gold experienced a slight pullback at the end of Q2, prices have remained elevated, continuing to trade above US$2,300 level. Despite gold’s solid performance at the end of 2023 and continued high prices in 2024, it wasn’t until after gold’s dramatic breakout that some of the major gold stocks saw some upward momentum.

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Pours First Gold at Lafigué Mine, Looks for More Côte d’Ivoire Opportunities

Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) said on Monday (July 2) that it has completed the first gold pour at its Lafigué mine in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of schedule, 21 months after construction began.

“We are proud to have achieved our first gold pour at Lafigué, which, alongside the first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion that we achieved in April, marks the successful completion of the recent phase of investment and growth that we started in Q2-2022,” said CEO Ian Cockerill in a release shared by the company.

“We now begin a new phase of increased free cash flow generation, de-levering and enhanced shareholder returns."

Exploration Success, Capital Investment and Reserve Growth to Sustain Kibali's Production Profile

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – Africa's largest gold mine, Kibali, continues to deliver growth as its strong record of replenishing reserves and resources, and further investment in technology and capacity, position it to sustain its 750,000 ounces annual production past the current 10-year horizon to 15 years and beyond.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

