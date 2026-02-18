Tantalus to Report Fourth Quarter & Year End 2025 Audited Financial Results on March 18, 2026

Tantalus to Report Fourth Quarter & Year End 2025 Audited Financial Results on March 18, 2026

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2025 audited financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-5791

Participants, please ask to be joined to the Tantalus Systems call.

Webcast

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=upG0Skf1.

Replay Information

A conference call and webcast replay will be available until March 26, 2026. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US/Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 1746245

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at https://www.tantalus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:

Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793 | deborah@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284395

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

tantalus-systemstsx-gridemerging-tech-investing
GRID:CC
The Conversation (0)
"smart grid"

Tantalus Systems

Transforming Aging One-Way Grids into Digitized Multi-Directional Smart Grids

Transforming Aging One-Way Grids into Digitized Multi-Directional Smart Grids Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful financial chart with trends, showing candles and moving averages on a dark background.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Tumble on Intel's Guidance Gap

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

gold-investing

Christopher Aaron: Gold, Silver Going Higher — This Cycle Ends in Mania

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150 Megawatt Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports Strong Half-Year Copper Results, Boosts Guidance for 2026

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone