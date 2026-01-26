Tantalus Systems Appoints Susanna Zagar to its Board of Directors

Appointment augments existing board with her deep expertise in Canadian regulatory issues and energy sector leadership to support continued company growth
Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced the appointment of Susanna Zagar to its Board of Directors. Her addition expands and strengthens the skills and experience of Tantalus' Board, particularly given her years of Canadian regulatory experience and energy sector leadership, and will serve to support Tantalus' growth across North America.
Susanna Zagar is an accomplished executive and governance professional who has shaped the Canadian energy landscape through her regulatory expertise, public policy advocacy and commitment to consumer protection. She currently serves as the President & CEO of the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), whose members collectively meet nearly 40 percent of Canadian energy needs.
Prior to joining the CGA, Susanna led the largest independent economic energy regulator in North America, the Ontario Energy Board, where she had oversight of the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas in Canada's most populous province. With past governance experience that spans the Institute of Public Administration of Canada (Toronto Chapter Chair) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health & Safety (Board of Governors), Susanna currently chairs the Audit & Finance Committee and is a member of the Board of Governors of Ontario Tech University.
"We are excited to build on the leadership and expertise of our Board of Directors with the addition of Susanna Zagar," said Laura Formusa, Chair of the Tantalus Board. "Susanna brings with her a wealth of regulatory expertise, strategic industry insights and dynamic leadership skills. We look forward to her contributions as Tantalus continues to grow and serve its community of hundreds of utilities across North America."
Named as one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women (WXN 2021), Susanna also holds Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) and Competent Boards, ESG (GCB.D) designations.
About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF)
Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/
Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the impact that Ms. Zagar will have as part of the Board of Directors of Tantalus, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
