Company Forecasts 20% - 25% Revenue Growth in 2022 With Record Revenue Backlog of US$27M for the YearTantalus Systems a company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce 2021 operating and preliminary financial results for 2021 along with an improving outlook going into 2022 as utilities accelerate smart grid investments."We are extremely pleased to provide this update to ...

GRID:CA