Company Forecasts 20% - 25% Revenue Growth in 2022 With Record Revenue Backlog of US$27M for the YearTantalus Systems a company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce 2021 operating and preliminary financial results for 2021 along with an improving outlook going into 2022 as utilities accelerate smart grid investments."We are extremely pleased to provide this update to ...

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce 2021 operating and preliminary financial results for 2021 along with an improving outlook going into 2022 as utilities accelerate smart grid investments.

"We are extremely pleased to provide this update to our shareholders as Tantalus' business has never been stronger as evidenced by the year-over-year growth in our orders by 27.5%, expansion of our user community by 25 utilities in 2021, accessing over CAD$20 million through two financings as a public company and entering 2022 with our highest level of revenue backlog to commence a year," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Looking forward to this year, we anticipate strong revenue growth with approximately US$27 million in revenue backlog for 2022, coupled with strong secular drivers that are requiring utilities to modernize their distribution grids. Our strong balance sheet enabled us to execute the recently announced acquisition of Congruitive which places Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities prepare for the significant impact that electric vehicles and distributed energy resources will have on their resiliency and reliability. We believe Tantalus is well-positioned to provide our shareholders with a long trajectory of growth for our business."

2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Commercial Success

  • The Company delivered US$37.5 million in orders converted from its sales pipeline, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 27.5%, an annual record for the Company.
  • Tantalus grew its user community to approximately 210 by securing 25 new utilities in 2021. The Company surpassed the average number of new utilities, 20, secured on an annual basis over the last 7 years.
  • The Company surpassed 2.8 million endpoints deployed, collecting more than 30 billion data points related to energy consumption and power quality. Within its existing user community, the Company has over 1.6 million available endpoints to deploy in the future that will drive revenue and additional data for its expanding software and analytics packages.
  • Tantalus hosted its largest annual users conference (virtually) with over 400 attendees from more than 100 utilities and gathered valuable insight into the key challenges that will enable the Company to prioritize goals within its strategic plan and solutions roadmaps.

Transformation of Our Capital Structure

  • Tantalus went public on the TSX Venture Exchange and commenced trading on February 9, 2021, under the stock symbol "GRID" and graduated to the TSX on May 10, 2021. To support growth initiatives, the Company successfully raised over CAD$20 million in equity financings through its go-public transaction and a subsequent public financing in August 2021.
  • With Tantalus' strong investment thesis, 5 analysts commenced coverage of the Company https://www.tantalus.com/why-invest/analyst/.
  • Approximately 85% of outstanding shares are owned by institutional investors, which Tantalus believes is a strong indication of the interest in the Company as well as its future growth opportunities.

Technology & Research and Development ("R&D") Enhancements

  • Tantalus launched its first artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled analytics tool in September 2021. The analytics tool, called Tantalus Grid Reliability Analytics ("TGRA"), focuses on power quality data captured by Tantalus' smart grid solution to assist utilities improve their resiliency. The Company secured 6 initial subscriptions under a software as a service ("SaaS") model in Q4.
  • The Company also launched its next-generation TRUSenseTM Gateway (anticipated to be available in late 2022) to help utilities address the broadband divide and gain granular control of new technology and devices deployed inside homes and buildings.

Financial Results

Financial information is reported by Tantalus in United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified and is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • The preliminary revenue estimate for Q4 2021 approximates US$7.6 million to US$7.7 million. The revenue generated in Q4 was impacted by global challenges including supply chain constraints of electronic components and microprocessors, shipping and logistics disruptions and the initial wave of the Omicron variant that directly impacted supply chain vendors. The Company witnessed approximately US$1.2 million of revenue being delayed from Q4 2021 into 2022.
  • Annual revenue for the year 2021 is expected to approximate US$32.0 million to US$32.5 million. The global challenges outlined above materially delayed scheduled revenue from 2021 into 2022. In the aggregate, the Company estimates that approximately US$2.5 million to US$3.0 million of revenue was delayed (and not lost) from 2021 and pushed into 2022.
  • Gross Profit margin remains strong for the year at approximately 45% despite pricing pressure across the Company's supply chain and shipping/logistics partners. To offset the increased cost of goods sold, the Company implemented a price increase across our customer base.
  • The Company anticipates reporting negative Adjusted EBITDA of approximately negative US$0.8 million to US$1.2 million in the fourth quarter and negative US$1.3 million to US$1.7 million for the year. The negative Adjusted EBITDA is tied to increased costs associated with going public and the delay of revenue that was pushed into 2022.
  • The Company finished the year with a strong balance sheet that includes US$14.2 million of cash along with positive Adjusted Working Capital of approximately US$13 million. The Company's balance sheet continues to support a net positive cash balance, enabling Tantalus to accelerate strategic growth initiatives moving forward.
  • The financial information contained in this press release is preliminary and subject to finalization and audit. The Company anticipates releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, during the week of March 21, 2022.
  • In conjunction with issuing its 2021 audited financial statements, the Company will also release its first Environment, Social and Governance report.

STRONG MOMENTUM HEADING INTO 2022

  • The Company anticipates growing revenue year-over-year by 20% - 25% in 2022, targeting approximately US$38.5 to US$40.0 million in 2022. This guidance includes revenue contributions from the recent acquisition of Congruitive.
  • The Company has approximately US$27 million in revenue backlog for the year.
  • Tantalus announced its first acquisition as a public company on February 1, 2022. The addition of Congruitive enhances the Company's position at the forefront of helping utilities modernize their grids to prepare for the impact of electric vehicles ("EVs") and distributed energy resources ("DERs") on the resiliency and reliability of distribution grids. Congruitive translates data across multiple devices and platforms, allowing utilities to operate smart grids as one intelligent system, and the demand for this solution is expected to grow significantly as EV and DER adoption continues to expand rapidly in 2022. Read more at https://www.tantalus.com/2022/02/01/tantalus-acquires-congruitive/.
  • Tantalus is witnessing increased activity throughout its pipeline with improving visibility as utilities plan to modernize their grids to support enhanced resiliency and the proliferation of EVs and DERs. Tantalus is actively leading an effort (https://www.tantalus.com/resources/funding/) to support current and prospective utility customers with the submission of applications to access funding across a number of programs being offered by the US federal government, including the ARPA and BRIC programs.
  • The Company is actively evaluating several other M&A opportunities along with additional strategic growth initiatives.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Non-IFRS References:

This news release includes references to Gross Profit. Gross Profit is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as revenues less cost of sales.

This news release also includes reference to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Working Capital. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Working Capital are non-IFRS financial measures, which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other non-core business related income / expenses and is provided as a proxy for the cash earnings from the operations of the business. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity available to the Company. Adjusted Working Capital is comprised of current assets less current liabilities, exclusive of the Company's bank loan.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: we anticipate strong revenue growth with approximately US$27 million in revenue backlog and we continue to witness strong secular drives that are requiring utilities to modernize their distribution grids; our recently announced acquisition of Congruitive will place Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities prepare for the significant impact that electric vehicles and distributed energy resources will have on their resiliency and reliability; we believe Tantalus is at the right place at the right time to provide our shareholders with a long trajectory of growth for our business; the Company has over 1.63 million available endpoints to deploy in the future that will drive revenue and additional data for its expanding software and analytics packages; preliminary estimated financial results for 2021; the Company's balance sheet continues to support a net positive cash balance, enabling Tantalus to accelerate strategic growth initiatives moving forward; the Company anticipates releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, during the week of March 21, 2022; the Company anticipates growing revenue year-over-year by 20% - 25% in 2022, targeting approximately US$38.5 to 40.0 million in 2022; demand for the Congruitive solution is expected to grow significantly as EV and DER adoption continues to expand rapidly in 2022; and, the Company is actively evaluating several other M&A opportunities along with additional strategic growth initiatives.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19 and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated May 18, 2021, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Tantalus:
Jacquie Hudson
Marketing Communications Manager
613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com 

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

Overview

Extreme weather conditions and consumer behaviour pattern changes, such as the shift towards electric vehicles, are increasing the number of challenges confronting utilities. These factors, coupled with existing aging infrastructure, leave legacy one-way grids unprepared and ill-equipped to manage the demands of the modern world.

Smart grids provide reliable and sustainable services to utilities by providing a digital network made up of multi-directional communications, control systems and edge-computing processing that can reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, reduce storm impacts, and restore service faster when outages occur. The global smart grid technology market is expected to triple in size from 2017 to 2023 to reach US$61 billion. As global investments in renewable energy capacity increased from $32 billion in 2004 to $282.2 billion in 2019, smart grid companies will likely present an exciting opportunity for investors.

Tantalus Systems (TSX:GRID) is a smart grid solutions provider focused on transforming aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional smart grids. The company’s goal is to improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve in North America and the Caribbean Basin. Tantalus is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the energy and capital markets.

In 2013, Tantalus was the first company in their market to deliver a Linux-based edge computing platform in the utility industry. The company’s market-leading edge computing platform and its unique technical abilities set Tantalus far ahead of the competition –– many of which are only now starting to implement edge computing.

Tantalus offers a purpose-driven and cyber secure market-leading edge computing platform, robust software applications and an advanced IoT communications network. The company also aggregates and leverages 30 billion data points from its user community and utilities to provide in-depth data analytics to customers. These analytics allow utilities to efficiently and effectively manage service quality and infrastructure to save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve efficiency and avoid unwanted major events such as fires.

The company also boasts a highly impressive 99 percent customer retention rate over 30 years. As a result, Tantalus has established deep relationships with customers that typically last for 15 or more. The company also had a compounded annual customer base growth rate of 20 percent from 2013 to 2020. In the first two quarters of 2021 alone, the company added 11 new utilities to its user community for a customer base of over 200 utilities.

In August 2021, Tantalus announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The company reported a 7 percent revenue growth year-over-year for the first six months of the year from US$15 million to US$16 million. The company also reported its 18th  consecutive quarter, or more than four years of delivering positive adjusted EBITDA.

Tantalus completed a C$9.9 million financing in conjunction with going public in February, 2021 and recently completed a C$10.6 million overnight-marketed financing which substantially strengthened its balance sheet. As a result of this financing, the company has a strong cash position on August 12, 2021 of approximately US$16 million.

The company also prides itself on its positive organizational culture that fosters a rewarding environment for employees to engage and contribute in the company’s key initiatives. The company’s culture breeds autonomy and accountability for all employees, including the top executives. Tantalus has 120 to 125 employees who are passionate and proud of the achievements and goals that the company has.

Going forward, Tantalus plans to continue scaling their user community of utilities, monetizing the data that is captured by their solution and expanding the applications that they deliver through investment in R&D. The company also plans to expand to new geographic regions and seek strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities.

Tantalus Systems’ Company Highlights

  • Tantalus Systems is a smart grid solutions provider focused on transforming aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional smart grids for public power and electric cooperative utilities in North America and the Caribbean Basin.
  • Tantalus offers a purpose-driven and cyber secure market-leading edge computing platform, robust software applications, an advanced IoT communications network and deep data analytics.
  • In 2013, Tantalus was the first company in their market to deliver a Linux-based edge computing platform in the utility industry.
  • The company also boasts a highly impressive 99 percent customer retention rate over 30 years and a compounded annual customer base growth rate of 20 percent from 2013 to 2020.
  • The company has a strong cash position, strong year-over-year revenue growth and more than four consecutive years of positive EBITDA.
  • Tantalus is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the energy and capital markets.

Tantalus Systems’ Key Markets

Tantalus provides various smart grid solutions to customers, including advanced metering infrastructure, distribution automation, ERT meter migration, fiber-to-the-home, load management, power line communications, TUNet grid reliability analytics and insight and electric, water and gas AMR.

The company’s in-depth analytics based on data points allow utilities to efficiently and effectively manage service quality and infrastructure, automate billing, identify power outages and analyze constant power quality data to identify inefficiencies or vulnerabilities in their grid. Ultimately, this data can help utilities save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve efficiency and avoid unwanted events such as fires.

Tantalus recently announced the addition of its 200th utility joining the company’s growing user community of public power and electric cooperative utilities in Canada, the US and the Caribbean Basin. Tantalus is trusted by a variety of utilities, such as EPB Chattanooga, Entegrus and the US Virgin Islands Water and Power.

Tantalus Systems’ Management Team

Peter Londa – Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Londa is a seasoned smart grid technology executive with over 20 years of experience in leadership roles. Londa joined Tantalus as president & chief executive officer in 2014 and he is also a director of Tantalus. Before joining Tantalus, Londa served as the independent chair of the board of directors for World Energy Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:XWES) and as the chair of the Merger and Acquisition Committee. Londa was actively involved in leading World Energy’s sale to EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC).

Previously, Londa served as the chief executive officer of BPL Global Ltd. BPL Global is a leading smart grid company delivering technology solutions to the electric utility industry with operations in the United States, Europe, Middle East, India and China. At BPL Global, Londa was responsible for directing and managing all aspects of corporate strategy, operations, engineering, corporate development and financing. Londa was also instrumental in executing the sale of BPL Global to a division of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Additionally, he has held various leadership positions in the technology and investment banking industries at companies, including The Chart Group L.P., Thoughtworks, Inc. and SG Cowen. Londa is a graduate of Emory University and holds a JD, MBA in Finance and Corporate Law and a B.A. in Economics.

Dermot O’Leary – Chief Operating Officer

Dermot O’Leary is a 40-year veteran of the utility industry with expertise in all aspects of strategic planning, product development, manufacturing and supply chain processes, customer deployments, business development, contracting and international business. O’Leary currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Tantalus. Before joining Tantalus in 2014, he served as executive vice president and general manager of the substation group of Serveron which is a VC-funded technology company that was acquired by BPL Global. Before his roles at Serveron and BPL Global, O’Leary spent the majority of his career in international executive leadership positions within Schlumberger. O’Leary served as VP and GM of Schlumberger RMS U.K. and Schlumberger Southern Africa. He also served as managing director of Schlumberger M&S South Africa and VP of sales of Schlumberger Industries North America. O’Leary was also the vice president and general manager of Cellnet, where he was responsible for the business unit P&L of the AMR group.

George Reznik – Chief Financial Officer

George Reznik has over 25 years of expertise in executive financial leadership and operations. Reznik has held key roles at rapidly growing public companies in the high technology industry.  Reznik currently serves as chief financial officer of Tantalus. Before joining Tantalus in September 2020, Reznik served as chief financial officer and corporate secretary of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation which is an IoT edge computing company. Reznik also served as the corporate finance valuation practice leader of Deloitte. At Deloitte, he was a member of the accounting practice in Canada and the United Kingdom for over 12 years. Reznik is a Chartered Professional Accountant – Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Business Valuator and a Certified Fraud Examiner. Reznik is also the 2017 recipient of the BC Public Company CFO of the Year award. Additionally, Reznik is the current chair of the BC Tech Association CFO Council.

Hugo Hodge – Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Caribbean Basin

Hugo Hodge serves as executive vice president and general manager of the Caribbean Basin for Tantalus. Hodge has dedicated his career to the success of utilities. Right before joining Tantalus, Hodge served as chief executive officer of the Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority. At Tantalus, Hodge leads strategic efforts to expand Tantalus’ presence in the Caribbean Basin through his extensive experience in distribution utility operations and his understanding of the unique business and operational issues in the region. Hodge has also held technical and leadership roles at Griffin Power (GA), Marietta Power (GA) and Georgia Power. Hodge is actively involved with the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), American Public Power Association (APPA) and the Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG) to support public power utilities across North America and the Caribbean.

Michael J. Julian – MBA and Chief Revenue Officer

Michael Julian served as the executive vice president of sales and commercial marketing at Tantalus for over a decade. Today, Julian is the chief revenue officer at Tantalus. As chief revenue officer, Julian is responsible for the evaluation and pursuit of strategic initiatives to accelerate revenue generation. Through the Tantalus sales organization, Julian works alongside the broader organization and executive leadership to identify paths to scale the company. Julian is a former United States Air Force officer. Julian has over 20 years of leadership, sales management and sales experience within the energy and communications industries. Julian has held roles at GE, Ericsson, Tekelec and Catapult Communications. Julian is a graduate of General Electric’s Technical Sales Program. He earned an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Michael Grandis – General Counsel

Michael Grandis currently serves as the general counsel of Tantalus and is responsible for all legal matters across the company and its affiliates. He oversees contracting, corporate governance, partnership, intellectual property, employment, compliance and other transactional matters. Before joining Tantalus, Grandis was a corporate partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP in the New York law office. During this time, Grandis also acted as outside general counsel to Tantalus for several years. Grandis has nearly two decades of experience practicing law at New York law firms. Grandis has represented clients on a broad range of corporate, securities and other transactional engagements.

Additionally, Grandis serves as the chairman of the board of trustees of a charter school network in New York and also sits on the board of directors of a large youth sports organization. He also lectures on venture finance and other entrepreneurial topics at Cornell Tech which is a joint academic venture between Cornell University and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in New York. Grandis received his B.S. from Georgetown University and his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law where he was a member of the Columbia Business Law Review.

Laura Formusa – Chair and Director

Laura Formusa has more than 30 years of experience in the utility industry. Formusa is currently a director of Tantalus. She served as president and chief executive officer at Hydro One Inc. from 2007 until her retirement at the end of 2012. She joined Hydro One Inc. in 1980 and took on roles of increasing responsibility, including vice-president, general counsel and secretary. Formusa serves on the boards of Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada, 407 International Inc. and ENMAX where she is chair of the Safety and Human Resources Committee. She has also served on the Boards of DHX Media Ltd., the Canadian Electricity Association, ICES and York University. Formusa has a Bachelor of Laws from York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors Designation.

Dr. Francis J. Harvey – Director

Dr. Francis Harvey is currently a director of Tantalus.  He served as the 19th Secretary of the United States Army from November 2004 to March 2007. As the Secretary, Harvey was responsible for the Department of the Army’s annual budget and supplemental budget of over $200 billion. He led a workforce of over one million Active Duty, Army National Guard, Army Reserve Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees. Before becoming the Secretary, Harvey served on six corporate boards, including three portfolio companies of the Carlyle Group. He served as the vice-chairman for two of those companies.

Currently, Harvey is on the corporate or advisory boards of six companies and private equity firms in the energy, defense and information technology sectors, including Tantalus. The majority of Harvey’s business career was spent with the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Harvey joined Westinghouse Electric in 1969 as a senior engineer and in 1997 he became the chief operating officer. While at Westinghouse Electric, he held several senior leadership positions, including vice president of science and technology, president of the government and environmental services company and president of the defense and electronics systems group. Harvey holds a BS from the University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in Metallurgy and Material Science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas Liston – Director

Thomas Liston is a technology investor and advisor. He currently serves on several boards of directors for public and private technology companies. He has a strong track record of shareholder value creation for the companies he has worked at. Before his current roles, he was the chief investment officer of a leading technology-focused venture capital firm that provided growth capital to late-stage private companies. Liston began his career as a research analyst covering public Software and IT Services companies. In 2003, he joined Versant Partners in the same role and was quickly promoted to director of research while maintaining his coverage of technology companies.

As a technology analyst, Liston has been consistently ranked among the top technology analysts in several surveys, including StarMine, Brendan Wood, Greenwich Associates and Reuters. Liston is a CFA charter holder. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Arts in Economics and Finance from Queen’s University. He was a recipient of the UNB Faculty of Management’s Certificate of Achievement in 2017 and was recognized with the Proudly UNB Alumni Award of Distinction in 2020.

John McEwen – Director

John McEwen is a co-founder of Discovery Capital and a director of the BC Discovery Fund (VCC) Inc. He has worked with nearly 200 technology companies. McEwen also serves on several investee company boards. He spearheaded corporate finance initiatives for companies such as Sierra Wireless Inc. and Circon Systems Corp. that accelerated their development by attracting key corporate and additional venture capital backing. Before co-founding Discovery Capital, he worked with IBM Canada Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from U.B.C.

