Connected Devices Deliver Next-Generation Smart Grid Solutions and Data-Driven Applications to Help Utilities Modernize, Digitize and Improve Resiliency

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build the utility of the future, is pleased to announce that it has now deployed more than 3 million smart grid-enabled connected meters with its integrated TRUEdge® computing modules to public power and electric cooperative utilities. This milestone is significant in the evolution of modernizing distribution grids of community-oriented utilities. These connected meters with TRUEdge computing modules serve as the backbone of a digital network that improves a utility's resiliency in the face of massive economic, environmental and regulatory change.

Through these 3 million connected meters, Tantalus is gathering more than 30 billion data points annually that provide visibility into evolving power consumption patterns and corresponding power quality measurements from the edge of the grid. By feeding the "data of power" from the edge of the grid into advanced software applications and AI-enabled data analytics, Tantalus' customers gain real-time situational awareness to improve their system planning, protect substation and distribution assets, respond faster to emergencies, optimize the efficiency of their grids and enhance their customer support.

These connected devices are also capable of reading multiple communication protocols to support an increasing number of initiatives across water and gas departments of multi-commodity utilities. As water emergencies surface across the United States, Tantalus is delivering an interoperable system that automates the data collection of industry-leading water and gas meter interface units (MIUs), creating enormous economic and operational advantages.

"The world is becoming increasingly complicated for utilities as extreme weather events continue to unfold and new technologies, such as electric vehicles, solar panels and storage applications, increasingly surface across the grid," said Peter Londa, Tantalus President and CEO. "The distribution grid is at risk, and it is imperative for utilities to access and analyze granular data to improve their visibility into what is currently unfolding in order to proactively plan for the future. Shipping our 3 millionth endpoint is another example of how our team is helping utilities tap into the power of data to become more resilient, reliable and innovative in the face of relentless change."

About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the development, functionality and effectiveness of TRUEdge® modules and other Tantalus products, the impact of extreme climate events and the adoption of new technologies on utilities, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:
Jacquie Hudson
Marketing Communications Manager
613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136009

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with the progress our team continues to make in 2022 despite operating in a challenging business environment. In addition to delivering revenue growth of approximately 13% in the quarter as compared to last year, we also had 5 new utilities join our user community during Q2," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "In addition to expanding our user community, we delivered a new milestone for converted orders from our sales pipeline for the first six months of a calendar year at $24.7 million, reflecting 44% growth year-over-year. We also set a new high-water mark for our Annualized Recurring Revenue1 which now stands at $9.0 million."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Sets goals and commitments to key initiatives across the organization

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report is published in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), both of which are widely recognized global sustainability reporting frameworks. The inaugural ESG Report covers the period ending December 31, 2021, and highlights the ways in which Tantalus is working to create a sustainable and equitable future internally as well as for its growing user community of utilities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1, 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with our financial results and operating performance despite navigating through a challenging business environment. Revenue contributions from our software and services business segment continue to improve our financial performance and increased to 36% of our total revenue profile in the quarter. Revenue from our Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment also grew as supply chain challenges began to stabilize throughout the quarter. Additionally, we witnessed our Gross Profit Margin increase to 48% as compared to 45% a year ago," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Beyond our financial results, the feedback we continue to receive regarding our acquisition of Congruitive is extremely favorable, as the combined capabilities deliver a differentiated and secure smart grid platform that empowers utilities to connect devices deployed at the edge of the grid, where people live and work, directly to mission-critical systems that utilities rely upon every day to deliver power. While the current business environment remains fluid, we continue to witness strong momentum as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the broad adoption of electric vehicles, solar installations and distributed storage."

Consolidated Financial Highlights1:

  • Revenue for the Company increased by 16% to $9.3 million as compared to the prior year, reflecting the momentum witnessed across Tantalus' target market. Utility Software Applications and Services revenue increased by 28% to $3.4 million and represented 36% of total revenue as compared to 33% for the same period last year. The increase from software and services is tied to the increasing number of connected endpoints that drives software licenses and recurring maintenance and support agreements. Congruitive's software and services contributed approximately $290,000 in the quarter. Connected Devices and Infrastructure revenue increased by 10% as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions subsided allowing utilities to accelerate deployments. A portion of delayed shipments in 2021 also materialized in the quarter.

  • Gross Profit2 Margin increased to 48% as compared to 45% for the same period last year. The Company was able to increase Gross Profit Margin despite inflationary pressures across its supply chain. The increase in Gross Profit Margin tied to the Company's continued focus on expanding revenue contributions from software and services and managing its supply chain effectively. Moving forward, the Company initiated a price increase that went into effect on April 15, 2022, to further offset inflationary cost pressures.

  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was ($0.7 million) compared to $0.1 million in the prior year. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to targeted investments in research and development to accelerate key projects, integrating the team from the acquisition of Congruitive, bolstering sales and marketing activities given the continued momentum in the market, and the Company's continued absorption of costs associated with going public.

  • The loss for the period was ($1.8 million) compared to ($2.9 million) in the prior year, an improvement of 38%. The loss per share in the quarter was $0.04 compared to $0.08 in the prior year.

  • The Balance Sheet remained strong with total assets amounting to $40.0 million, inclusive of $12.0 million in cash, compared to $31.0 million of total assets and $14.2 million in cash as at December 31, 2021. The cash balance remained strong despite investing $3.5 million of cash as part of the consideration in acquiring Congruitive on January 31, 2022.

  • Adjusted Working Capital4 was $9.0 million compared to $13.6 million as at December 31, 2021. The decline in Adjusted Working Capital is primarily due to the cash consideration of $3.5 million and corresponding fees and expenses incurred as a result of the acquisition of Congruitive.

Continued Strong Momentum

  • Tantalus secured 5 new utilities in the quarter through its ongoing sales activity. Coupled with over 40 utilities within Congruitive's user community, the combined business now supports over 250 utility customers, including several of the largest investor-owned utilities ("IOUs") in the United States.

  • The Company continues to anticipate growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25%, targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022. This guidance includes revenue contributions from the recent acquisition of Congruitive.

  • Tantalus is actively leading an effort to support current and prospective utility customers with the submission of applications to access funding across several programs being offered by the US Federal government, including the ARPA and BRIC programs. For more information, please go to the Company's website (https://www.tantalus.com/resources/funding/).

"Due to our team's ongoing commitment to adapt to changes and the continued execution of our plan, we are in the fortunate position to make prioritized investments in our next-generation TRUSense™ Fiber Gateway and our AI-enabled data analytics, both of which further position Tantalus as a market leader," noted Mr. Londa. "The TRUSense Fiber Gateway will allow utilities to backhaul consumption and power quality data across a fiber network, gain direct access to and control of EV chargers and inverters for solar panels and battery walls deployed behind the meter, and deliver broadband services to customers. Coupled with the expanding portfolio of AI-enabled data analytics, this one-of-a-kind offering will propel Tantalus forward as a market leader to truly build sustainable utilities. We remain optimistic as market dynamics remain favorable and believe Tantalus remains well positioned for the future."

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call
Participant Dial In (Toll Free) 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In 1-412-317-5791
Please ask to join the Tantalus Systems earnings call.

Webcast
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5gmBWvNT

Replay Information
A conference call replay will be available until May 18, 2022. The webcast will be available until May 17, 2023 at the link set out above. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 1750619

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Tantalus' Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure. "Adjusted EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure.

"Gross Profit" is comprised as the Company's revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Gross Profit Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Gross Profit to the most directly comparable financial measure. This press release refers to "Gross Profit Margin" which is a non-IFRS ratio. Gross Profit Margin is comprised of Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities exclusive of the Company's bank loan. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Gross Profit Margin Reconciliation

  Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021
Revenue$9,291,478 $ 8,011,331
Cost of sales 4,870,365 4,409,319
Gross Profit 4,421,113 3,602,012
Gross Profit Margin 48% 45%

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021
Loss for the period $(1,789,383)$(2,908,432)
Finance expense (a) 236,986 166,329
Income taxes - -
Depreciation and amortization 493,169 434,957
EBITDA (1,059,228) (2,307,146)
Stock-based compensation (b) 203,056 195,769
Foreign exchange (c) (385,050) 14,068
Congruitive acquisition related costs (d) 586,960 -
RiseTech reverse acquisition listing expense (e) - 1,188,175
Reverse acquisition legal, professional and related costs (e)  - 964,484
Adjusted EBITDA $(654,262)$55,350

 

(a)Finance expense comprised of interest and related finance expense on bank loans and lease liabilities. 
(b)Share-based non-cash compensation expense. 
(c)Foreign exchange comprised of unrealized (gain) / loss from non-functional currency assets and liabilities. 
(d)General and administrative expenses pertaining to the Company's acquisition of Congruitive.
(e)Reverse acquisition listing expense comprised of excess purchase price over RiseTech net assets acquired and costs. 

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation

  March 31, December 31,
Adjusted Working Capital  2022 2021
Total current assets$25,494,272$26,427,657
Less current liabilities (25,730,784) (20,953,001)
  (236,512) 5,474,656
Add Bank loans - current portion 9,200,000 8,100,000
Adjusted Working Capital $8,963,488$13,574,656

 

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to: continuing extremely favorable feedback regarding our acquisition of Congruitive, strong momentum going forward as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the broad adoption of electric vehicles, solar installations and distributed storage, growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25% and targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022, the development of our next-generation TRUSense Fiber Gateway and our AI-enabled data analytics, both of which further position Tantalus as a market leader, and Tantalus being well positioned for the future.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19, the expected impact of supply chain constraints, the expected impact of inflationary pressures on costs and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Tantalus:
Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ September 6, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC Pink:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Vegan Supply will carry a selection of PlanteinTM products for its retail and foodservice customers.

Vegan Supply, a Vancouver based company with both retail and foodservice distribution, began business in 2015 as the world's largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively providing their retail customers and foodservice clients with high-quality vegan products. Vegan Supply is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees: Nuggets, Schnitzel, Crumbed Tenders, Sweet Chili Tenders, and Crispy Burgers. The PlanteinTM line of products will be available through Vegan Supply's retail store in Vancouver, BC, their e-commerce platform, and marketed to their foodservice distribution network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the " Name Change ") The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOAT" on the CSE, under the stock symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol "26B" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Plantein Listed Nationally at Sysco Canada

Plantein Listed Nationally at Sysco Canada

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Sysco Canada has now listed the Company's PlanteinTM products nationally

Sysco is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees across Canada in multiple Sysco Distribution outlets. PlanteinTM products listed nationally at Sysco are PlanteinTM Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Garlic Kiev; and Crispy Burger.

As a global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products, Sysco services restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments and as well as a host of other customers around the world. Sysco Canada operates 16 Distribution Centres across Canada with an estimated 450 sales representatives servicing clients coast to coast.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q3 2022 with $8.4 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q3 2022 with $8.4 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $8.4M for the three months ended June 30th, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to CAD $24.9M for the first three quarters of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables Announces Expansion of Senior Management Team

Greenlane Renewables Announces Expansion of Senior Management Team

~Greenlane adds new Chief Operating Officer while also elevating existing executives~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that Alex Chassels has joined Greenlane in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, the Company is announcing the promotions of Maura Lendon to Chief Legal Officer and Sandra Keyton to Chief Human Resources Officer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

This release acts as a correction for the release posted on 8/29/2022 at 10:30 PM EDT from Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announcing its second quarter results for 2022 due to an error in comments stated

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

