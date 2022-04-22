GamingInvesting News

The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you. Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can ...

  • Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes

All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can set up their favorite character as their cover girl freely. For the battle scenes, we used Unity 3D effect for its animation to show the power and excitement of the game.

  • Various storylines free to choose

Dialogue options can be chosen by the players in the storylines, every character will give different interesting reactions according to their personality settings. Your decision can influence the "Karma rate" of the characters and you have no chance to do it over once any option has been chosen, so you may need to think twice before you do any decision.

  • Karma system

In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond of their beloved characters.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our official site.

  • Game info

Name Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

E nabled device Android/iOS

Genre Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate U SERJOY Technology

Develop U SERJOY Technology

Charges Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

P lease put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio (Cardio Healthcare Inc.) is launching Metabike, the world's first metaverse & gaming integrated home fitness bike for use on tablet & smart TV. This next-gen indoor bike features built-in game controllers to give users full gaming functionality and IoT pedals which track real speed, torque, and workout distance to control the movement of the in-game avatar.

Metabike combines Move-to-Earn (M2E) with Play-to-Earn (P2E), rewarding users up to $30 per month in Cardio Points for use in-app on healthcare discounts, products & services with the option to swap Cardio Points for its ERC20-based crypto asset Cardiocoin (CR DC )
[ CRDC is the Weekly Star on MEXC Global after successfully listing on April 19th UTC 11:00].

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

The Cardio HUB platform (tablet & smart TV) pairs to Metabike via Bluetooth and features over 50 games & content from world-class developers ( including ROBLOX metaverse ) with monthly content library updates (think "Netflix" for exercise).

Founder & CEO Daniel Park says "People can exercise on Metabike while competing with global users in racing games, ride through scenic nature, watch their favorite shows on OTT platforms, and immerse themselves on leading metaverse platforms like Roblox, all while tracking their workout, receiving rewards for fitness, and having actual fun while exercising."

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio's patented technology senses power without torque sensors at 1/100 th of the cost. The IoT pedal attaches to virtually any indoor bike, transforming legacy & ODM equipment into smart bikes that measure real workout distance, calories burned, and access to the metaverse.

Cardio's smart treadmill BETA service ( Metarun, at 20 select gyms in Korea ) has verified 43,744 Km of exercise distance through 25,712 workouts over 7,449 hours of exercise, and users have received rewards worth around $10,000 .

Cardio gets its name from the word cardiovascular, which takes the lion's share of healthcare costs and is the focus of preventive healthcare. With the advent of metaverse, more people will exercise less, letting their fingers do the moving inside these digital spaces.

Cardio's Metabike & Metarun bridge "real-world" exercise with metaverse activity by combining the benefits of fitness with the fun of digital content (a nod to the equipment from the movie "Ready Player One").

About Cardio Healthcare (Silicon Valley & Korea)

Cardio is the only Move-to-Earn company that is cheat-proof and verifies only real fitness data, the foundation of data used in the healthcare industry (i.e. insurance companies). CRDC is tokenizes fitness data and provides healthcare a direct bridge to fitness users to create a healthier society.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiocoin-combines-move--play-to-earn-for-global-500-million-fitness-user-market-to-bridge-real--metaverse-fitness-301530827.html

SOURCE Cardio Healthcare

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game For Earth Day

Our planet is in crisis - but you can help make a difference, even from within the comfort of your own home. Next Earth the third largest metaverse, is teaming up with SEE Turtles to launch a new game with a cause: players can purchase land in the metaverse, with a portion of proceeds going towards real-world environmental projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

Company's PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution and Diversity and Inclusion achievements recognized in annual awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won four categories of the 2022 "The Casino Awards" program, earning more honors than any other gaming supplier in the competition. Produced by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Casino International magazine, The Casino Awards is an annual program that recognizes gaming operators and suppliers for excellence across Europe .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5 X 5 GAMING SECURES FUNDING TO BRING MULTICULTURAL CORE GAMES TO GLOBAL MARKET

STARTUP STUDIO BY TOPPS, ZYNGA AND MACHINE ZONE VETERAN CLOSES SEED FUNDING BACKED BY Com2uS, HARMONY, AND CO-FOUNDERS OF THE SANDBOX AND YGG

5x5 Gaming today announced a seed round of $1.7 million - to build core games with a multicultural viewpoint, and that are made with digital collectibles and competitive and social gaming experiences baked in from the ground up. The investment in the global development team comes from multiple investors, including Com2uS, Harmony, and the cofounders of The Sandbox and YGG.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RACCOON TYCOON JOINS FUN AT UNIVERSITY GAMES

University Games adds Forbidden Games portfolio to its library of great brands

University Games and Forbidden Games have announced the acquisition of Racoon Tycoon, Mosaic, and the rest of the intellectual property of Forbidden Games, the brainchild of Glenn Drover, game designer and president of Forbidden Games. "I am extremely excited that our games will join the impressive product line at University Games, where they will benefit from University's broad market penetration and channel expertise," stated Glenn, who will be joining the team at University Games as VP of the Strategy Games Division. He continued by adding, "And I anticipate being able to add a ton of value for University Games in a booming category that weaves perfectly into their existing strengths."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sold out 1000 NFT boxes within the first 24 hours, Meta Age of Empires equipped 300 VR glasses to launch metaverse features

MAoE is a "PLAY TO EARN" game that was created on the BSC platform. In Meta Age of Empires, players will take on the role of cyborgs and embark on a journey to discover the treasures and learn more about humanity's once-famous civilizations.

MAoE Overview

The MAoE NFT Box Sales began on April 18th, 2022 . This was a significant milestone for MAoE and the game community, and it was witnessed as one of MAoE's biggest events, attracting a large number of participants from many communities. The sales were a success for the entire team because 1000 NFT boxes were sold out within the first 24 hours, demonstrating that the game has earned its name among the gaming community.

The listing day also took place on April 20th , right after the NFT Box sales event concluded. Because of the professional gameplay and fancy interface of the game, users have expressed a great deal of interest in it. The MAoE token was successfully listed on different platforms like Pancakeswap , CoinMarketCap , Poocoin From now on, everyone can buy MAoE here .

The mainnet version of the game was launched immediately following the listing time, which was a fantastic news for MAoE enthusiasts. This created a significant amount of curiosity among gaming enthusiasts as well as holders who are interested in the project.

The game has shown a clear and long-term roadmap from the start and it is designed to follow and catch up to the current trend. The game's roadmap is oriented towards VR/AR development. "The team purchased 300 VR glasses for the technology team to test and introduce some of the game's features to VR-AR; the gameplay will undoubtedly be brought to the metaverse sector soon , " Mr. Hagi Vo , the CEO, stated.

The most important thing about MAoE is that the current build is just one of the first game modes and not MAoE itself. MAoE is a whole metaverse of different games. That is to say, the project's potential to expand itself into many different sectors, to integrate any new trend into itself should the need for it arise. Currently, the team has been working with technological partners in order to integrate a very popular trend in the world right now: MAoE will feature Move2earn and Run2earn modes in addition to being a regular Play2earn game. This will be a significant step forward in the development of MAoE, making it one of the most unique games in history.

The game's objective is to transform MAoE into a game platform with diverse gameplay that generates cash for players. More gaming modes and multi-function NFT products will be developed in the near future. MAoE promises to make significant advancements in the project's development as well as the day-by-day improvement of the full Ecosystem established by our developers. The path ahead may be long and difficult for the team, but let's see how things are going to change with MAoE.

About MAoE:

MAoE is a "PLAY TO EARN" game built on the BSC platform. In Meta Age of Empires, players will embody cyborgs, go on an adventure to uncover the treasures, and learn more about mankind's once-famous civilizations.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MAoE:

Website | Telegram Channel | Telegram Chat | Twitter | Facebook | Medium | Reddit | Discord

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sold-out-1000-nft-boxes-within-the-first-24-hours-meta-age-of-empires-equipped-300-vr-glasses-to-launch-metaverse-features-301530313.html

SOURCE Meta Age of Empires

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

