The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you. Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can ...

GAMING00