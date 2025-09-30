T2 Metals Attends German Mining Events to Present North American Gold and Copper Assets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the attendance of management and board members at two high profile mining conferences in Munich, Germany during the coming week.

The MK Investment Conference on the 1st of October is an invite only event that brings an exciting collection of leading and emerging resources and technology companies together with strategic investors and innovators. The Conference, now in its 25th year, is a key event to communicate with the European investment community.

Furthermore, T2 Metals CEO Mark Saxon and Director Martin Hoff will attend the the Munich Mining Conference on October 3rd and 4th at the Munich Olympic Hall in Munich, Germany. Investors are encouraged to attend the conference and meet the Company at Booth 110.

Registration to attend the Munich Mining Conference is free for investors; tickets can be acquired online at https://www.munich-mining-conference.com/. The conference boasts over 100 companies and features well known keynote speakers from the European market including Dirk Muller, Jochen Staiger, Florian Grummes, and Professor Dr. Torsten Dennin. An investor audience of over 1000 includes private investors, fund and asset managers, family offices, and institutional investors from across Europe.

T2 Metals will be discussing its core gold and copper assets including:

Shanghai, Yukon: a newly acquired gold and silver project in the Tombstone Gold Belt, close to the key assets of Banyan Gold Corp, Sitka Gold Corp, and Snowline Gold Corp.

Sherridon, Manitoba: a famous mining camp in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that includes two former mines and five historical copper resources. Sherridon lies only 70km from HudBay Minerals prolific Lalor gold mine.

Cora, Arizona: a porphyry copper target within the heart of the Arizona copper belt, that includes thick intersections of oxide copper in holes in past drilling, and a compelling geophysical anomaly.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon
President & CEO		 For further information, please contact:

t2metals.com
1 (604) 685-93161305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the potential exercise of the Option and obtaining regulatory approval for the Option, and future exploration plans for the Company on the Shanghai project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities; risks in obtaining regulatory approval; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market risks. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

