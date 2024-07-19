The T2 Metals name captures the transition to more sustainable sources of energy, and the essential role that mining and materials must play. Our focus is on copper, nickel and lithium â¿¿ critical to the future of energy and mobility.T2 is backed by a growing team with a strong record of discovery and development. The Company is positioned to deliver value for all stakeholders. T2 is committed to engaging with all stakeholders, including indigenous groups, local communities, employees, customers, and shareholders with the highest level of respect.