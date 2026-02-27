T2 Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $5 Million

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10 million units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, to raise up to $5 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from closing.

Insiders may be participating in the Financing. Finders' fees may be paid on a portion of the Financing and net proceeds will be used for working capital and exploration.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp., said, "We are looking to completing this financing to support the 2026 exploration programs on our exciting set of gold, silver and copper projects in the Yukon and Manitoba. We have initiated discussions with new and existing strategic investors to support this raise."

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)
T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

 For further information, please contact:
Mark Saxon
President & CEO		 t2metals.com

1305 – 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285552

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

t2-metalstwo-cctsxv-twobase-metals-investing
TWO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 27, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE:4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Canada (the "Underwriter") to act as sole bookrunner and... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUGR,OTC:JUGRF) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE:4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

(TheNewswire) Secures Equity, Cash, and Ongoing Upside Exposure Vancouver, British Columbia, February 26th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive assignment agreement... Keep Reading...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Update To Its YouTube Channel

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Update To Its YouTube Channel

ThreeD Capital Inc. ("ThreeD" or the "Company") (CSE:IDK OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is excited to announce additional YouTube interviews with certain portfolio... Keep Reading...
"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

"Copper Intelligence" (AFDG) "a dedicated copper exploration company, with a focus on creating value around Africa and DRC specifically focused on under-explored basins of copper " (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference for a... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 26th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) wishes to remind investors and other interested parties of the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February 26th at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NCX

New Age Metals Reports Up To 51.9% Antimony And 46.2 G/T Gold From Phase 2 Exploration At St. Alban's, Newfoundland

Related News

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

gold investing

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

gold investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project