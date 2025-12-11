T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES ACTIVE CORE ETFs BLENDING BENEFITS OF ACTIVE AND PASSIVE INVESTING; FEES WAIVED THROUGH JANUARY 2027

The T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF and Active Core International Equity ETF combine the low tracking error of index portfolios and the firm's hallmark active fundamental and quantitative investment research

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today the addition of two new active equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs): T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF (Ticker: TACU) and T. Rowe Price Active Core International Equity ETF (Ticker: TACN). The new funds began trading on NYSE Arca today, and T. Rowe Price is fully waiving fees for the ETFs' first 13 months.*

The two new ETFs apply T. Rowe Price's active management, leveraging targeted security selection through fundamental and quantitative research and a disciplined, risk-controlled approach, while maintaining low fees and low index tracking error, features typically associated with passive investing. 

  • T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF (TACU) is an actively managed core U.S. Large Cap portfolio seeking to outperform the broad U.S. equity market with approximately 550-650 holdings.
  • T. Rowe Price Active Core International Equity ETF (TACN) is an actively managed core international equity portfolio that seeks to outperform the broad global ex-U.S. developed equity markets with approximately 400-500 holdings.

Both ETFs are team-managed by Jordan Pryor CFA®, with 11 years of experience; Andrew Tang CFA®, who has 12 years of investment experience; Laurence Taylor CFA®, who has 26 years of experience; and Joe Wolfe CFA®, who has 24 years of experience.

Today's launches bring T. Rowe Price's roster of active ETFs to 30, including 20 equity ETFs and 10 fixed income offerings. Each ETF delivers key features associated with ETFs such as tax efficiency, more competitive expense ratios, and the flexibility to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day. Portfolio managers follow the firm's regular practice of asking better questions, as they strive to deliver better investment outcomes for clients.

QUOTE

Tim Coyne, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Funds

"Our Active Core ETFs uniquely blend the benefits of passive index portfolios with fully active strategies, adding a compelling new dimension to our ETF lineup. By combining T. Rowe Price's active management expertise with robust quantitative research, these ETFs give investors access to our portfolio managers' best ideas and the potential to outperform benchmarks—while maintaining disciplined risk controls and a cost-efficient structure. In offering a 13-month fee waiver, we're underscoring our commitment to helping investors experience how Active Core strategies can enhance their portfolios."

* TACU's gross expense ratio is 0.14%; TACN's gross expense ratio 0.20%. Fees for both funds will be waived through January 30, 2027, making the funds' net expense ratios zero for the duration of the waiver.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information visit troweprice.com. Read it carefully.

ETFs are bought and sold at market prices, not net asset value (NAV). Investors generally incur the cost of the spread between the prices at which shares are bought and sold. Buying and selling shares may result in brokerage commissions which will reduce returns.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-launches-active-core-etfs-blending-benefits-of-active-and-passive-investing-fees-waived-through-january-2027-302639338.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe Price TROW NASDAQ:TROW Fintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Tech Investing

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential