T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2026

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced March month-end assets under management of $1.71 trillion. Net outflows for March 2026 were $3.2 billion and for the quarter-ended March 2026 were $13.7 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.9 billion of manager-driven distributions.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
3/31/2026
|
2/28/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Equity
|
$ 810
|
$ 868
|
$ 879
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
215
|
216
|
212
|
Multi-asset
|
625
|
660
|
627
|
Alternatives
|
60
|
59
|
58
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,710
|
$ 1,803
|
$ 1,776
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 561
|
$ 593
|
$ 561
Q1 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.
ABOUT T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
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SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group