T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.comnewsroom.

Chair, CEO, and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8:00 - 8:45 AM (Eastern Time). They will be joined by Glenn August, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OHA, who will provide an update on the alternatives business. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit investors.troweprice.com.

Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.

ABOUT T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

 

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SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

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