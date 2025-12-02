T. Rowe Price Global Headquarters Earns Prestigious LEED® Platinum Certification

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today that its global headquarters at Baltimore, Maryland's Harbor Point has been awarded LEED® Platinum certification for Interior Design and Construction. Platinum is the highest level of recognition under the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) program.
The LEED Platinum certification for T. Rowe Price's interior buildout is in addition to the LEED Gold certification recently awarded to Beatty Development Group for the building itself.
The headquarters incorporates a range of features designed to minimize environmental impact, enhance efficiency, and support the well-being of associates. These include a rainwater harvesting system that reduces reliance on municipal water, LED lighting systems that significantly lower energy use, energy-efficient mechanical systems that optimize performance while minimizing energy usage, and design features that maximize natural lighting and waterfront views. The building also features built-in recycling and composting stations, and its location provides access to nearby transit and bike storage.
To further deepen its impact, the firm also took a thoughtful approach to its office relocation, achieving 100% diversion from landfill waste and redistributing most materials to local organizations.
"Our headquarters demonstrates what can be achieved when sustainability, innovation, and collaboration come together. It's a space designed to inspire our teams and community every day, while also meeting the highest environmental standards," said Raymone Jackson, head of Community Affairs and president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation.
###
ABOUT T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: T. Rowe Price
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire