Synchrony Expands Partnership with Lowe's as New Issuer of Co-Brand Credit Card for Home Improvement Professionals

The MyLowe's Pro Rewards American Express® Card, Available Today, Is Designed to Help Pro Customers Maximize Rewards and Savings at Lowe's and on Everyday Business Purchases 

- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced an expanded co-brand partnership with Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), with Synchrony now issuing the MyLowe's Pro Rewards American Express® Card. The new card complements the existing MyLowe's Pro Rewards Credit Card, which can be used only in Lowe's stores. The new card can be used anywhere American Express (NYSE: AXP) is accepted, helping extend Pro purchasing power and rewards earning potential beyond Lowe's.

Starting today, Pro customers can apply for the MyLowe's Pro Rewards American Express® Card in store or at Lowes.com/businesscredit. The card offers MyLowe's Pro rewards points1 on eligible purchases and a variety of other benefits, including no annual fee. American Express will continue serving as the payment network for the MyLowe's Pro Rewards American Express® Card program.

"Bringing the Lowe's commercial co-brand credit card under our umbrella with Synchrony allows us to deliver a truly seamless experience – simpler applications, smarter digital servicing and flexible financing to help meet the needs of Lowe's professional customers," said Curtis Howse, EVP & CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our priority is delivering tangible everyday value for customers who rely on Lowe's."

"By expanding our card-issuing relationship with Synchrony and leveraging the American Express Network for this card, we're continuing to strengthen our offering for small-to-medium Pros and deliver value through MyLowe's Pro Rewards," said Brandon J. Sink, Lowe's CFO. "We're making it faster and easier for Pros to shop and keep their businesses running smoothly, with flexible financing tailored to their project needs."

"American Express is pleased to announce our partnership with Synchrony and build on our longstanding relationship with Lowe's through the MyLowe's Pro Rewards American Express® Card," said Will Stredwick, EVP and GM of Global Network Services for North America at American Express. "The card will offer professionals a compelling way to earn rewards, backed by the security and benefits of our American Express Network."

For more information, Lowe's Pro customers may call 866-796-1609.

Disclaimer:
1 Points: Points are awarded on Qualifying Purchases that have been settled and fulfilled up to $1.5M annual qualifying spend per year. Visit Lowes.com/Terms for additional restrictions and full details. Subject to change.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.  

About American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network. For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.comamericanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com

Contacts:

Lauren Devilbiss
Synchrony
Lauren.Devilbiss@syf.comS

Steve Salazar
Lowe's
Steve.J.Salazar@lowes.com

Melissa Filipek
American Express
Melissa.j.Filipek@aexp.com 

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SOURCE Synchrony

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