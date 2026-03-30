Susan Pirzchalski Appointed Head of Robotics Engineering

Susan Pirzchalski Appointed Head of Robotics Engineering

The appointment builds on Realbotix's recent additions to its senior leadership team and accelerates its commitment to designing, innovating, and scaling its hyper-realistic Embedded-AI Humanoid Robots.

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Pirzchalski as Head of Robotics.

Susan has been a technical contributor to Realbotix's robotics architecture for several years. She now joins the Company full-time to lead engineering across mechanical systems, embedded electronics, firmware, sensing, and platform-level integration.

"Susan has been central to the evolution of our robotics hardware and embedded architecture," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "Her deep technical experience and intimate knowledge of our platform are critical as we transition from advanced prototyping into repeatable, production-grade systems."

Susan brings more than 30 years of experience across electronics design, firmware development, precision mechanical systems, and full product lifecycle execution. She has led and contributed to the architecture of Realbotix's robotic head platform, including mechanical assembly design, embedded control systems, and integrated vision subsystems featuring camera-enabled robotic ocular components.

This announcement comes as Realbotix's third major hire of 2026, following Eric Olsen, COO, joining from Agility Robotics and Sue Ennis, joining from Hut 8 Mining. The Company has been expanding its leadership team to scale, with experts delivering targeted strategies and solutions for its two core business units.

Realbotix also announces that Emma Todd will be resigning from the Board of Directors effective March 31, 2026. Ms. Todd has served as a valued member of the Realbotix board, providing guidance and strategic insight as the Company advanced its position at the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital technologies.

"We are grateful to Emma for her support, perspective, and contributions to Realbotix," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I would like to thank her for the time and expertise she brought to the Company and wish her continued success in her future endeavors."

About Realbotix

Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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