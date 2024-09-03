Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Surrender of Lease for Bibra Lake Premises

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully negotiated a surrender of its Bibra Lake lease (ASX: 31 July 2024), resulting in approximately $350k in savings per year.

Highlights:

  • Bibra Lake lease surrendered resulting in ~$350k annual savings.
  • Adisyn to continue providing data centre solutions through third-party providers.
  • Consistent with Company’s strategy of reducing costs and moving to capital light model.
  • Continued focus on strategic partnerships to deliver next generation data centre and cybersecurity solutions in an AI-driven world.
  • The lessor has agreed to indemnify Adisyn against any potential damages if found liable in the legal matter with Cannontech Technologies Ltd.
Adisyn and the lessor of the Bibra Lake data centre in WA have signed a surrender of lease agreement. The Agreement allows Adisyn to exit from the lease on 18 October 2024 and is expected to result in annual savings of ~$350k per year, net of costs expected for a lease of the Company’s new corporate office. The annual savings will be achieved from the date of the exit of the Bibra Lake lease.

The Company will continue to offer data centre services to new and existing customers through the use of third-party data centre providers, and will look to relocate all existing profitable customers to an alternative data centre in Perth, where those customers will continue to be serviced by Adisyn.

Adisyn will undertake the decommissioning and sale of plant and equipment at the Bibra Lake site, the cost of which it expects will be offset by proceeds of sales of the decommissioned plant and equipment.

The move is consistent with Adisyn’s focus on moving to a capital lite model (ASX: 15 Apr 2024, 1 May 2024), and provides the Company with the ability to prioritise it’s business development efforts towards SME’s in the defence industry supply chain, and continue engaging in strategic partnerships to develop solutions that leverage the Company's learnings in data centres and cyber security, such as the collaboration with 2D Generation (ASX: 15 July 2024).

AI1 Managing Director Blake Burton said: "We're delighted with the outcome of our negotiations which will allow AI1 to reduce expenses while being able to deliver capital light data centre and cyber security solutions to our customers. In addition, it frees up time and resources to apply to strategic collaborations, including with 2D Generation, where we can use our learnings from data centres to develop data centre and AI related technologies to solve current industry challenges."

Update on legal proceedings

On 17 March 2023, the Company announced it had been named as second defendant in a dispute between the lessor of the Bibra Lake Premises, and Cannontech Technologies Ltd, in respect of the ownership of certain equipment located at the Premises (‘Legal Matter’). Further updates were provided to the market in announcements dated 29 September 2023 and 28 February 2024.

As a condition of the surrender of lease, the lessor has agreed to indemnify Adisyn against any potential exposure to damages for the Legal Matter in the event that Cannontech Technologies Ltd are successful in their proceedings. Adisyn will also file a notice of intention to abide, the effect of which is that Adisyn will not take any further part in the Legal Matter and accept any order made by the Court with the benefit of the indemnity from the lessor.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity stockscybersecurity investing
AI1:AU
Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Preliminary Final Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

June 2024 (Q4 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 30 June 2024, as it continues to build on its unique technology offering and new strategic focus.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Firm Commitments Received for ~$1.5M Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $1.518 million through the issue of 46 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“New Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Outcomes of a Strategic Review

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the following outcomes of the Strategic Review process (ASX: 28 February 2024).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

1km Long Copper Zone Grading up to 3% Discovered at Ti-Tree

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Related News

Resource Investing

1km Long Copper Zone Grading up to 3% Discovered at Ti-Tree

Uranium Investing

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Graphite Investing

POSCO to Invest US$40 Million in Black Rock Mining in Graphite Offtake Deal

Resource Investing

LNP to Give AU$2.5 Million to Expand Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

resource investing

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

×