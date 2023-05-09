Oil and Gas Investing News

Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of 907,152,053 shares (approximately 68.50% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

  1. Shareholders elected the following thirteen board members (twelve of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:
Ian R. Ashby99.83%
Patricia M. Bedient 99.02%
Russell K. Girling98.91%
Jean Paul Gladu99.16%
Dennis M. Houston 99.41%
Richard M. Kruger99.83%
Brian P. MacDonald98.63%
Lorraine Mitchelmore 94.19%
Daniel Romasko99.82%
Christopher R. Seasons99.84%
M. Jacqueline Sheppard 99.76%
Eira M. Thomas 98.09%
Michael M. Wilson 97.92%

 

  1. Shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as Suncor's auditors.
  1. Management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor's management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023 was approved with 96.42% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
  1. The resolution requesting Suncor produce a report outlining how its capital expenditure plans align with its 2030 emission reductions target and its 2050 net zero target was denied with 82.29% of shares represented at the meeting voting against the proposal, in line with management's recommendation.

Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor's corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com.

An archive of the webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development. production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
1-800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165464

Suncor Energy
SU:CC
The Conversation (0)

Suncor Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and derived from the company's condensed consolidated financial statements which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (adjusted funds from operations and adjusted operating earnings) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.'s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

Petro-Canada and Canadian Tire Corporation Announce New Partnership

Two of Canada's trusted brands come together to offer more value and convenience for Canadians

  • Partnership between Triangle Rewards and Petro-PointsTM will increase value for customers
  • 200 + Canadian Tire Gas+ retail fuel sites to be rebranded to Petro-Canada
  • Suncor to become primary fuel provider to the Canadian Tire network -resulting in a 17% increase in retail fuel sales volume for Petro-Canada

Petro-Canada, a Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) business, and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) ("CTC") today announced a new partnership that will enhance the customer experience at their fuel stations across the country. The partnership will drive additional value for millions of loyalty members, establish a competitive fuel source for CTC and long-term fuel supply arrangement for Suncor, and increase the presence of Petro-Canada branded stations across the country.

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Press release picture

It was an eagle-eye view from the cab of her hydraulic shovel that allowed operator Jenna Plamondon to notice the fossil remains of a plesiosaur at the Mildred Lake site on March 12.

Suncor Energy To Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, and Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Suncor Energy To Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, and Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its first quarter financial results on May 8, 2023 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the first quarter will be held on May 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kris Smith, Suncor's incoming Chief Financial Officer and Alister Cowan, Suncor's current Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Suncor Energy to Acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations for $5.5 Billion, Plus Additional Potential Payments up to an Aggregate Maximum of $600 Million

Suncor Energy to Acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations for $5.5 Billion, Plus Additional Potential Payments up to an Aggregate Maximum of $600 Million

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise

  • Transaction includes the remaining 31.23% working interest in Fort Hills and 50% working interest in Surmont
  • Adds 135,000 barrels per day of bitumen production capacity and 2.1 billion barrels of reserves
  • Ensures sufficient long-term bitumen supply beyond Base Mine end of life to keep Base Plant upgraders full
  • Immediately accretive to funds flow per share and the Board intends on increasing dividend by approximately 10% after closing

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that it has agreed to purchase TotalEnergies' Canadian operations through the acquisition of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd., which holds a 31.23% working interest in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project (Fort Hills) and a 50% working interest in the Surmont in situ asset. This will add 135,000 barrels per day of net bitumen production capacity and 2.1 billion barrels of proved and probable reserves to Suncor's oil sands portfolio. The acquisition is for cash consideration of $5.5 billion, with the potential for additional payments of up to an aggregate maximum of $600 million, conditional upon Western Canadian Select benchmark pricing and certain production targets. Subject to closing, the transaction will have an effective date of April 1, 2023.

Ovintiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Operational Outperformance Underpins Strong Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number of communities are under evacuation orders. With a focus on the safety of its people and integrity of its assets, on May 4, as a precaution, Cenovus began safely and methodically shutting in a number of producing Conventional fields and bringing down processing plants.

Approximately 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, primarily dry gas, has been impacted in the company's Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas. The overall wildfire situation is being closely monitored and the company's other assets, including its oil sands assets and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted. The company isn't aware of any significant damage to date and will resume operations as soon as it's safe and permitted to do so. Cenovus's annual guidance range for 2023 is between 790,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d. The company is maintaining that guidance range and will continue to assess the duration of the production impact from the fires.

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company.  The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c3605.html

ALTAGAS Announces Vern Yu As President and Chief Executive Officer

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced the appointment of Vern Yu as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023 . Mr. Yu will also join AltaGas' Board of Directors at the same time. The announcement follows an extensive global search process conducted by the Transition Committee of the Board, which included the evaluation of highly qualified internal and external candidates and was aided with the support of a global executive search firm.

"Vern is a highly capable and seasoned leader with three decades of experience across the energy infrastructure value chain, including the Utilities and Midstream markets, and we are excited to have him join the AltaGas team," said Pentti Karkkainen , Board Chair at AltaGas. "Known as a strong and engaged leader that empowers people, Vern is well-regarded for his strategic mindset, commercial acumen, and intimate knowledge of the North American energy infrastructure markets. The Board believes Vern's strong experience across a wide range of commercial, operational, and financial leadership roles, including lower-carbon ventures, will be instrumental in advancing AltaGas' corporate strategy of operating long-life infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and durable value for AltaGas' stakeholders. Vern shares AltaGas' core values, has strong character, and will complement the Company's deep bench strength of senior leaders that have been internally developed and externally added in recent years to deliver strong and compounding stakeholder value creation in the years ahead."

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

