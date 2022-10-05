Oil and Gas Investing News

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its wind and solar assets for $730 million to Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company. As previously announced, Suncor is divesting its wind and solar assets to focus on areas of energy expansion, hydrogen and renewable fuels, that are more complementary to its core business as the company progresses to net-zero by 2050.

"Divesting of these wind and solar assets further streamlines our portfolio so that we can concentrate our efforts on our core business," said Kris Smith, Suncor Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ESG efforts will continue to advance in other areas that are complementary to our core business such as replacing coke-fired boilers at Base Plant with lower emission cogeneration units, investing in hydrogen and low-carbon fuels and accelerating commercial scale deployment of carbon capture technology."

The sale includes interest in Magrath, Chin Chute and Adelaide wind farms, as well as Forty Mile wind farm which is expected to be operating by year end, and development stage renewable power assets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable third-party regulatory reviews and approvals. The purchase price is subject to closing adjustments typical of transactions of this nature.

Legal Advisory - Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on Suncor's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the company in light of its information available at the time the statement was made and consider Suncor's experience and its perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements in this news release include references to: Suncor's goal of being net-zero by 2050 and its belief that its focus on areas of energy expansion, hydrogen and renewable fuels are complementary to its core business and will help the company progress towards such goal; its belief that the divestment will further streamline Suncor's portfolio and allow it to concentrate its efforts on its core business; Suncor's expectations regarding its ESG efforts; statements regarding the sale of Suncor's wind and solar assets, including the expectation it will close in the first quarter of 2023; and that the Forty Mile wind asset farm will be operating by year end. In addition, all other statements and information about Suncor's strategy for growth, expected and future expenditures or investment decisions, commodity prices, costs, schedules, production volumes, operating and financial results and the expected impact of future commitments are forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements and information may be identified by words like "expects", "anticipates", "will", "estimates", "plans", "scheduled", "intends", "believes", "projects", "indicates", "could", "focus", "vision", "goal", "outlook", "proposed", "target", "objective", "continue", "should", "may" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Suncor. Suncor's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Suncor's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2022 dated August 4, 2022, its Annual Information Form and Annual Report to Shareholders each dated February 23, 2022, its Form 40-F dated February 24, 2022, and other documents it files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available without charge from Suncor at 150 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3E3; by email request to invest@suncor.com; by calling 1-800-558-9071; or by referring to suncor.com/FinancialReports or to the company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Suncor disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil and gas; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric Highway™, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging electric vehicle stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor is also listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139693

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Suncor EnergySU:CASUOil and Gas Investing
SU:CA,SU

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2022 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2022 results on Monday, October 24, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Announces Expiration and Upsizing of Tender Offers for Ten Series of Notes

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") today announced the expiration of the offers to purchase for cash any and all of the ten series of outstanding notes described below ("Notes"), and that it has amended the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by increasing the Maximum Purchase Consideration from C$1.75 billion to C$3.6 billion. The Offers described herein were made on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Ten Series of Notes

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") today announced the pricing of the offers to purchase for cash any and all of the ten series of outstanding notes described below ("Notes"), up to a maximum C$1,750,000,000 aggregate amount of Total Consideration (as defined below), on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery can be accessed at the following website: https:www.gbsc-usa.comsuncor. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC's Helium Projects and Proton Green, Continue to Fuel Company's Growth

VVC's Helium Projects and Proton Green, Continue to Fuel Company's Growth

Following a successful Annual Shareholders Meeting, VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) announces the expansion of its helium and natural gas assets. Additionally, the Company's mining division continues to grow with the addition of new copper and silica projects.

Bolstered by Proton Green's aggressive growth, VVC has the opportunity to leverage its shares in the company to further fund its own strategic initiatives, including continued development of the helium and natural gas business as well as plans to increase production at the Gloria Copper Project. This growth continues to create significant potential value for VVC and its investors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus to help advance sustainable energy opportunities for First Nations

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is pleased to announce Cenovus Energy Inc. (Cenovus) as a new member of its Sustaining Partners Program. The program furthers FNMPC's ability to advance relationships between its members and the private sector on issues of mutual interest. Cenovus, along with existing program members CIBC, Colliers Project Leaders, COWI, Gowling WLG, IBI Group and New Gold Inc., will benefit from an exclusive relationship with FNMPC that will be focused on advancing progressive Indigenous business initiatives between the partners and FNMPC members. In working with these companies, FNMPC will further advance strategies that promote meaningful Indigenous inclusion in major developments and articulate Indigenous perspectives concerning environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment standards and sustainable business practices generally.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a small figure stands on top of a block thinking of a way to jump to next adjacent block

Chris Wood: Hard Path Ahead for US Economy, Energy Sector is Defensive

Last week’s interest rate hike marked the US Federal Reserve's fifth increase since January. Now sitting at the 3 to 3.25 percent level, the federal funds rate is likely to rise further before the year is over.

Walking the fine line between fighting inflation and stimulating the economy in a post-pandemic environment has been a challenge for the Fed. And according to Chris Wood of Jefferies Hong Kong, it's going to get much more difficult in the months ahead.

“(To meet its inflation target), the Fed will soon have to face a real choice of how much it is willing to crush growth and incur the related collateral damage in an economy which has become ever more financialized after more than two decades of excessively easy monetary policy,” said Wood during his keynote address at the Gold Forum Americas.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×