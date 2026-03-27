Successful Completion of Warrant Incentive Program

Successful Completion of Warrant Incentive Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT,OTC:EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced warrant incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company received $2,650,983 from the exercise of 3,787,118 previously issued and outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). No further Warrants were exercised subsequent to the Company's March 3, 2026 news release. The Warrants, which had an exercise price of $0.70, were originally issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement of units completed on May 2, 2025.

In connection with the exercise of the Warrants, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,787,118 Incentive Warrants on a one-for-one basis. Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share (a "Share") exercisable at a price of $1.50 per Share until May 2, 2027. The Incentive Warrants, and any shares issuable upon their exercise, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Any remaining unexercised Warrants continue under their original terms, and no Incentive Warrants will be issued in respect of them.

The net proceeds from the warrant exercises will be used to advance the Company's exploration programs, including geophysical surveys and drilling at the Hot Springs Range Project, and for general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy
CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com
Twitter: @eminent_gold  
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the expected use of proceeds from the warrant exercises and the Company's future exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its exploration and development plans, maintain its mineral tenures in good standing, and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; future prices of gold and other metals; the inherent risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations; the ability of the Company to obtain necessary permits and approvals on a timely basis; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/27/c1985.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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