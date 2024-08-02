White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that infill and extension soil sampling has refined and extended the newly discovered gold-in-soil anomaly on its QV property to 2.2 km along strike (Figure 1). The soil anomaly is located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit and appears to be similar in character to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These new results form part of the Company's 2024 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).
Successful Completion of $24M Placement
Proceeds will be applied to fund exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio and a fast-tracked drill out of the sandstone project being acquired by Brightstar
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $24 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement (Placement) to professional and sophisticated investors at $0.015 per share (New Shares). This represents a discount of:
- nil discount to the last close price as at 30 July 2024;
- 2.1% discount to the 5-day VWAP up to and including 30 July 2024; and
- 5.7% discount to the 10-day VWAP up to and including 30 July 2024.
The Placement received very strong support from a range of new and existing institutional investors, including a number of specialist gold and natural resource funds, with overall demand received for new shares strongly in excess of the $24 million Placement size.
The Placement follows:
entry into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) (Alto), pursuant to which Brightstar proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Alto (Scheme); and Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), agreeing to acquire 100% of the gold mineral rights in the Montague East Gold Project from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA) and Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of the Montague East Gold Project (Montague Acquisition).
The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region (Sandstone Project) which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, said:
“This is a significant and transformational transaction for Brightstar, with the Alto Scheme and acquisition of Gateway’s Montague East Gold Project adding significant mineral endowment into our portfolio. Importantly, it adds a third development hub to Brightstar that also delivers the critical mass of gold resources that underpin a fast-tracked exploration and development phase of work to move the Sandstone hub towards monetisation. We are extremely excited to get rigs spinning at Sandstone to aggressively grow the currently defined mineral resources.
The strong support in the capital raising from well credentialled, dedicated long-only gold and natural resources- focused institutional investors is a testament to the quality of the package of assets and development plan at Brightstar, against the backdrop of a rising AUD gold price environment.”
Figure 1- Brightstar's WA portfolio post completion of the Scheme & Montague Acquisition
Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to fund a fast-tracked drill out of the Sandstone Project and for general exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio.
The New Shares are expected to settle on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 and be issued and commence trading on the ASX on a normal basis on Thursday, 8 August 2024. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing shares on issue.
Tranche One of the Placement to raise approximately $17.5m (before costs) will be conducted within Brightstar’s available placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (Tranche One) and Tranche Two, to raise approximately $6.5m (before costs), will be subject to shareholder approval to be sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) expected to be held in mid-September 2024 (Tranche Two).
In Tranche One, a total of 1,166,666,667 New Shares will be issued. 700,000,000 of these New Shares will be issued pursuant the Company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and a total of 466,666,667 New Shares will be issued pursuant the Company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.
Under Tranche Two, which is conditional on the receipt of prior shareholder approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1, the remaining 433,333,334 New Shares are proposed to be issued.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results for a further two (2) diamond tails at Ricciardo confirm a 77m wide (not true width) mineralisation zone 180m down-dip of the current Resource beneath the Ardmore pit, including a high-grade shoot.
- Significant gold intervals include:
- 7.2m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 232.8m, incl. 3m @ 9.03 g/t Au from 234m
- 10.5m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 218.8m
- 3.9m @ 3.35 g/t Au from 218.8m
- 23.2m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 270.8m
- Mineralisation in this area is structurally complex, extends to a vertical depth of ~ 460m and remains open.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six (6) discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Current diamond drilling program (now extended to 3,000m) at Ricciardo and M1 set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by late-September.
- Update of the Ricciardo MRE is targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled for H2 2024.
The results for these two (2) holes again demonstrate wide infill of the broader Ricciardo deposit at depth, further validating the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend (refer Figure 2).
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The outcomes of these two diamond tails are significant, given that they represented substantial depth step-outs under the shallow Ardmore pit. A 77m wide mineralised zone (downhole) with a central high-grade shoot (4.51 g/t), 180m below the MRE is a great result. We don’t fully understand the structural geometry here yet, but we are delighted that the deeper part of hole 49 validates the drill results from a previous explorer – confirming the deposit extends to about 460m vertical depth and retains some good grade (3.19 g/t). Excellent progress.
We continue to drill ahead at Ricciardo as part of the current diamond program, with follow-up growth drilling activities in planning for the remainder of H2 2024.”
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown.
Ricciardo deposit
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade
Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- 26-hole/2,808 metre reverse circulation (RC) infill and extensional drilling program completed at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project) with excellent results from the first 23 holes including:
- 38 metres at 2.12g/t Au from 42 metres in FRC358;
- 34 metres at 2.24g/t Au from 33 metres in FRC353;
- 19 metres at 3.32g/t Au from 32 metres including 1 metre at 32.78g/t Au from 48 metres in FRC355;
- 18 metres at 1.51g/t Au from 28 metres in FRC343;
- 19 metres at 1.35g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC345;
- 8 metres at 2.40g/t Au from 20 metres in FRC344;
- 11 metres at 1.38g/t Au from 17 metres and 12 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 78 metres in FRC341;
- 3 metres at 5.45g/t Au from 64 metres including 1 metre at 15.15g/t Au from 65 metres in FRC359;
- 13 metres at 1.13g/t Au from 39 metres in FRC336;
- 8 metres at 1.64g/t Au from 35 metres in FRC351;
- 14 metres at 1.16g/t Au from 118 metres in FRC356;
- 11 metres at 1.24g/t Au from 39 metres in FRC348; and
- 4 metres at 3.09 g/t Au from 67 metres in FRC335;
- In-fill results support the interpretation of a high-grade west-dipping zone of gold mineralisation extending from north to south over 450 metres of strike.
- Extensional drilling shows that the mineralisation at Kamperman remains open both to the north and east.
- The results will underpin a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Kamperman, due in the September Quarter, as part of an updated MRE for the Feysville Gold Project.
- Kamperman represents a potential valuable source of high-grade satellite feed for the Mandilla Process Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “This 26-hole drill program is arguably the most successful program completed to date at Kamperman.
“These latest results confirm our geological interpretations with, pleasingly, a broad 30- metre-wide zone of consistent +2g/t gold mineralisation defined across multiple sections in the southern zone at Kamperman.
“Mineral Resource estimate work is now underway at Kamperman following receipt of these latest results, while the Rogan Josh and Think Big estimations are currently being finalised.
“The focus is now turning to the Theia Deposit at the Mandilla Gold Project, with the first phase (6,000 metres) of in-fill RC drilling expected to get underway next week.
“Following the completion of the Phase 1 program, Astral will return to Feysville following up the significant gold anomalies that were announced earlier this month in an area to the north-west of Kamperman.”
This announcement reports assay results for 23 holes of the 26-hole program. Assay results for the remaining three holes are pending.
Figure 1 – Map illustrating location of Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT
The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman – Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 14km south of the KCGM Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.
Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited. The area also hosts the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR).
Feysville hosts an MRE of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz of contained gold2 at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for the project to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to a future operation based on Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.
Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite.
A map of the Feysville Gold Project identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU) is a West African gold exploration company developing a district-scale gold discovery in the Republic of Liberia. The company focuses on its flagship Todi project in Liberia strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone. Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 sq km land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.
Zodiac Gold has identified five exploration targets at the Todi property that would form the basis for satellite pits that would support a hub-and-spoke mining strategy.
The Arthington target boasts more than 4 km of soil anomalies with the discovery of a mineralized gold trend along 1.5 km of strike. Highlight intercepts include 9.6 meters at 7.5 g/t gold and 10.6 meters at 6.6 g/t gold. The company recently completed 3,700 meters or trenching and 3,500 meters of drilling at the property and the Phase 2 drill program defined the strike and depth extents of the target.
Company Highlights
- Zodiac Gold is a West African gold exploration company developing a district-scale gold discovery in the Republic of Liberia. The company’s land package totals over 2,300 sq km.
- Zodiac Gold has identified five exploration targets that would form the basis for satellite pits that would support a hub-and-spoke mining strategy.
- Proven gold at surface with five drill-ready targets that are open along strike and depth provide strong upside to organic growth from grassroots exploration.
- Discovery-driven management team led by CEO David Kol and director of exploration Tom Dowrick who have over 25 years of combined in-country experience. Management and insiders also own over one quarter of the company.
Click here to connect with Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU) to receive an Investor Presentation
White Gold Corp. Encounters Highest Gold Values to Date and Doubles Strike Length of the Newly Discovered Gold-In-Soil Anomaly to 2.2 km on the QV Property and Prepares for Maiden Diamond Drill Program
"We are quite encouraged by these latest results from this newly discovered target. Our early-season soil sampling program has considerably extended the strike length of the target by over 1 km to 2.2 km and provided even greater continuity of high gold values. Furthermore, the size, tenor, geochemical and geomagnetic characteristics of this target are also similar to our flagship Golden Saddle and VG deposits and represents exciting expansion potential with a maiden diamond drill program set to commence in the coming weeks" stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.
Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Advisor stated, "This newly discovered soil anomaly on the QV property is an interesting grass roots discovery for the Company as it reminds me of the anomaly that led to the discovery of the Golden Saddle and QV deposits which are close by and share a lot of similarities. Soil sampling followed by our systematic evaluation has proven very effective in our district and we are looking forward to drilling this new target."
Maps and images accompanying this news release can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/ .
Highlights
- 2024 soil survey consisted of 787 samples (Figure 2).
- The surface expression of the gold-in-soil anomaly strikes east-northeast, measures 350 m wide x 2.2 km long, and is open along strike to the west and east.
- Gold values range from th percentile) in the range of 82.3 to 600 ppb Au.
- The gold anomaly is associated with anomalous tellurium and low arsenic in soils, which represents a geochemical signature similar to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which both form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project.
- Magnetic and LiDAR data reveals that the newly identified soil anomaly is hosted within a similar structural environment as the VG and Golden Saddle deposits.
- 2D inversions of recently completed VLF-EM survey lines indicate the gold-in-soil anomaly is associated with a moderately north-dipping hanging wall – footwall contact zone.
- A maiden diamond drill program is currently being planned and expected to commence in the coming days.
2024 Soil Sampling Program
The 2024 soil survey consisted of 787 samples which included both infill and extension samples. The purpose of this year's sampling was to provide better resolution over the main portion of the anomaly which was identified in 2023, and to extend the anomaly along strike to the west and east. Infill soil samples are spaced at 25 m on 50 spaced survey lines, and extension samples are spaced at 50 m on 100 spaced survey lines. The company has collected approximately 1,000 soil samples over the past two field seasons in defining this new target. Gold values range from th percentile) in the range of 82.3 to 600 ppb Au. The anomaly also has associated anomalous tellurium. Arsenic in soil values is low, and overall, the signature appears to be similar to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits suggesting a similar style of mineralization. The surface expression of the gold-in-soil anomaly strikes east-northeast, measures 350 m wide x 2.2 km long, and is open along strike to the west and east towards the previously known Korat Diego anomaly.
Magnetic data reveals that the newly identified soil anomaly is situated near a mafic belt with a NNW-SSE orientation, similar to the structural context of the VG, Golden Saddle, and Ryan's Surprise deposits located along strike approximately 9 to 19 km to the SE and SSE. The highly magnetic mafic belts are observed to occupy the hanging wall of E- to ENE-dipping, district-scale thrust faults, with gold mineralization at the VG, Golden Saddle, and Ryan's Surprise deposits occurring where intersected by significant NE- or NW-trending faults. At the newly identified soil anomaly, anomalous gold is localized at a fault intersection of a similar structural and magnetic pattern to those of the mentioned deposits and is associated with a semi-circular magnetic high approximately 1 km in diameter.
2D inversions of recently completed VLF-EM survey lines over the target indicate the gold-in-soil anomaly is associated with a moderately north-dipping hanging wall – footwall contact zone.
The Company is currently planning a maiden diamond drill program on the target which will consist of a minimum of 1200 m of drilling that will test up to 800 m of strike length.
About the QV Property
The QV property comprises 1003 quartz claims which over an area of 19,671 hectares and hosts the VG deposit, which hosts an open pittable Inferred resource of 287,100 oz gold at 1.53 g/t ( 1) and forms part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The mineralization is hosted along a N-E trending, gently south dipping structural zone that has been traced for over 700 m at surface and consists of disseminated to vein-controlled pyrite with brecciation, stockwork quartz-carbonate veining, and sericite alteration. The VG shares strong similarities to the Golden Saddle deposit located 11 km south of the VG deposit on the White Gold property both in structural setting as well as mineralization style and is open along strike and at depth. The property also hosts several other prospective targets which have received limited exploration work and offer potential for additional discoveries.
Soil Sampling Methods and Analysis
The 2024 QV property soil geochemistry survey was contracted to GroundTruth Exploration Inc. of Dawson City, Yukon. Field technicians navigated to pre-planned sample sites using handheld GPS units and collected C-Horizon soil samples using an Eijklcamp brand hand auger at a depth of between 20 cm and 110 cm. Typically, 400 to 500 g of soil is placed in a pre-labeled bag, and a field duplicate sample is taken once every 25 samples. The GPS location of the sample site is recorded with the GPS unit, and the waypoint location is labeled with the project name and the sample identification number. A weather-proof handheld device equipped with a barcode scanner is used in the field to record the descriptive attributes of the sample collected, including sample identification number, soil colour, soil horizon, slope, sample depth, ground and tree vegetation, sample quality, and any other relevant information.
Analytical work for the 2024 soil geochemistry surveys was carried out at Bureau Veritas (BV) Canada, with preparation completed at their Whitehorse, YT facility and analysis at their hub laboratory located in Vancouver, BC. All soil samples were assayed for gold and a 37 multi-element suite using 0.25g aqua-regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis (Code AQ201). BV is an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility, certificate number FM63007.
About White Gold Corp.
The Company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,000 hectares (3,150 km 2 ) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources ( 1) . Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.1 Moz at 1.28 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 0.2 Moz at 1.04 g/t gold (2) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb copper and 14.5 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb copper and 6.6 Moz gold (3) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.
(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "2023 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada ", Effective Date April 15, 2023, Report Date May 30, 2023, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.
(2) See Newmont Corporation Form 10-K: Annual report for the year ending December 31, 2023, in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources section, dated February 29, 2024, available on EDGAR. Reserves and resources disclosed in this Form 10-K have been prepared in accordance with the Regulation S-K 1300, and do not indicate NI43-101 compliance.
(3) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.
Qualified Person
Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:
The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Contact Information:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca
Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac0d3255-8f52-45f1-a923-82ca73fb9c8b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4577a98-64b7-49c9-854b-e8870b141d70
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer
Sandstone | Gum Creek Consolidation - August 2024
Important Notices
This presentation (Presentation) regarding the merger of Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) and Alto Metals Limited (Alto) has been prepared by Brightstar and has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Brightstar and Alto on the basis it is to be read in conjunction with these important notices and disclaimers and the Key Risks in Appendix 9.
Disclaimer
- This Presentation has been prepared by Brightstar based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than Brightstar or Alto has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this Presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this Presentation. Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, Brightstar and Alto and its respective related bodies corporate, directors, employees, advisers and agents disclaim and accept no responsibility or liability for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by any party relating in any way to this Presentation including, reliance without limitation, the information contained in or provided in connection with it, any errors or omissions from it however caused, lack of accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability or you or any other person placing any on this Presentation, its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
- This Presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares or recommendation for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. This Presentation does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in Brightstar. Each recipient must make its own independent assessment of Brightstar before making an investment decision.
Not Investment Advice
- Each recipient of the Presentation should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this Presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of Brightstar and the impact that different future outcomes might have. Information in this Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person’s individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal, accounting and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Brightstar are not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of their securities.
Forward-Looking Statements
- This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance", "should", "could", "may", "will", "predict", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice and involve known and unknown risks and certainties and other factors which are beyond the control of Brightstar and its respective directors and management. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and any projections and assumption on which these statements are based. These statements may assume the success of Brightstar business strategies. The success of any of those strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward-looking statement may have been prepared or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, and except as required by law or regulation, none of Brightstar or their respective representatives or advisers assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, or statements in relation to future matters contained in this announcement. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Brightstar as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), none of Brightstar and their respective representatives or advisers undertakes any obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of a change in expectations or assumptions, new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on future financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements.
JORC (2012) Compliance Statement
Brightstar Mineral Resources
- This presentation contains references to Brightstar’s JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, extracted from the ASX announcements titled “Aspacia deposit records maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project” dated 17 April 2024, “Maiden Link Zone Mineral Resource Estimate” dated 15 November 2023, “Cork Tree Mineral Resource Upgrade Delivers 1Moz Group MRE” dated 23 June 2023 and “Auralia Review” dated 10 September 2020, and ASX announcements for Kingwest Resources Limited titled, "High grade drilling results and high grade resource estimation from the Menzies Goldfield” dated 13 December 2022, "Menzies JORC gold resources surpass 500,000 ounces" dated 26 April 2022 and “Brightstar makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Linden Gold Alliance Limited” dated 25 March 2024.
- Brightstar confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Alto Mineral Resources
- This Presentation contains references to JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, as reported by Alto in its announcement released on 3 April 2023 titled “Significant increase in shallow gold resources at Sandstone Gold Project”.
- Alto confirms that the material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Alto confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Gateway Mineral Resources
- This Presentation contains references to JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, as reported by Alto and Brightstar in their joint announcement released on 1 August 2024 titled “Brightstar to drive consolidation of Sandstone”.
- Brightstar confirms that the material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Brightstar confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Scoping Study Cautionary Statement
Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study
- The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in this Presentation in relation to the Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study are extracted from the Company’s ASX announcement titled “Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study” dated 6 September 2023. Brightstar confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study
- The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in this Presentation in relation to the Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study are extracted from the Company’s ASX announcement titled “Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study” dated 25 March 2024. Brightstar confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial informatio n derived from the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
- Brightstar considers that the material assumptions underpinning the production targets at the Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Restart Study and Jasper Hills Scoping Study are not adversely affected by the proposal to develop both projects sequentially. Brightstar intends to investigate the joint development under an integrated feasibility study.
Currency
- Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this Presentation are reported in Australian dollars.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District
Brightstar and Alto enter into scheme implementation deed. Brightstar acquires Montague East Gold Project from gateway. Brightstar placement to Raise $24 Million.
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).
Highlights:
- Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (Alto) have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) under which Alto agrees to propose a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for the acquisition of 100% of Alto
- Concurrently, Brightstar has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (Gateway) under which Brightstar has agreed to acquire 100% of the Montague East Gold Project (with Gateway to retain all non-precious metal rights) for consideration of $14.0m comprising cash, scrip and contingent payments (Montague Acquisition)
- Under the Scheme, Alto shareholders will receive 4 Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the Record Date (Scheme Consideration)
- The Scheme Consideration has an implied value of approximately 6 cents1 per Alto share, representing a significant premium of:
- ~82% to the closing Alto share price of 3.3 cents per share on 30 July 2024; and
- ~81% to Alto’s 30-day VWAP of 3.3 cents per share up to and including 30 July 2024
- The Scheme Consideration implies a fully diluted equity value for Alto of $44.4m
- The Alto Board unanimously recommends the Scheme, and the Alto Directors intend to vote all Alto shares in which they have a relevant interest in favour of the Scheme, in each case in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Alto shareholders2
- Alto’s largest shareholder, Windsong Valley Pty Ltd representing ~15% of the Alto shares on issue, has confirmed to Alto that it intends to vote such of those shares that it holds at the time of the Scheme vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Alto shareholders
- Brightstar to raise up to $24m (before costs) at 1.5 cents per share via a two-tranche placement (Placement), which represents a nil discount to the last traded price
- The Scheme is conditional on completion of the Placement, however neither the Placement nor the Montague Acquisition are conditional on completion of the Scheme
- Following completion of the Placement, the Scheme, the Montague Acquisition and the issue of Topdrill Shares and Genesis Shares (refer below), the pro forma Brightstar Group (Combined Group) will have:
- Pro-forma 3.0Moz Au of JORC (2012) Mineral Resources3
- Pro-forma cash position of $31m with potential debt finance facilities totalling $36m
- Strategic ~1,100km2 landholding in the Sandstone region provides a third production hub (Sandstone Hub) to complement existing Brightstar production, development and exploration asset portfolio
- Existing shareholders of Brightstar (including Placement participants), Alto and Gateway holding approximately 66%, 29% and 5% of the Combined Group4
- Brightstar has separately executed a Non-Binding Indicative Offer (NBIO) with a South Korean strategic investor for a multi-tranche investment of $40m, including an upfront $4m equity investment (unconditional and included in the Placement) and a $36m gold offtake financing arrangement
OVERVIEW
Under the terms of the Scheme, Brightstar will acquire 100% of the shares in Alto and each Alto shareholder will receive 4 new Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the record date for the Scheme5.
In addition to the Scheme, Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) (Gateway), and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA), under which MGP proposes to acquire Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of Gateway’s Montague
East Gold Project, with MGP obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights (Montague Acquisition).
The Montague Acquisition is not conditional on the Scheme completing and, subject to the satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent (see description further below), will proceed independently of the Scheme.
On implementation of the Scheme and completion of the Montague Acquisition, Brightstar will become a significant junior West Australian gold explorer, developer and producer with a material exploration and development platform. The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio, for the benefit of both Brightstar, Alto and Gateway shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
