Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Proceeds will be applied to fund exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio and a fast-tracked drill out of the sandstone project being acquired by Brightstar

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $24 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement (Placement) to professional and sophisticated investors at $0.015 per share (New Shares). This represents a discount of:

  • nil discount to the last close price as at 30 July 2024;
  • 2.1% discount to the 5-day VWAP up to and including 30 July 2024; and
  • 5.7% discount to the 10-day VWAP up to and including 30 July 2024.

The Placement received very strong support from a range of new and existing institutional investors, including a number of specialist gold and natural resource funds, with overall demand received for new shares strongly in excess of the $24 million Placement size.

The Placement follows:

entry into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) (Alto), pursuant to which Brightstar proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Alto (Scheme); and Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), agreeing to acquire 100% of the gold mineral rights in the Montague East Gold Project from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA) and Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of the Montague East Gold Project (Montague Acquisition).

The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region (Sandstone Project) which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio.

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, said:

“This is a significant and transformational transaction for Brightstar, with the Alto Scheme and acquisition of Gateway’s Montague East Gold Project adding significant mineral endowment into our portfolio. Importantly, it adds a third development hub to Brightstar that also delivers the critical mass of gold resources that underpin a fast-tracked exploration and development phase of work to move the Sandstone hub towards monetisation. We are extremely excited to get rigs spinning at Sandstone to aggressively grow the currently defined mineral resources.

The strong support in the capital raising from well credentialled, dedicated long-only gold and natural resources- focused institutional investors is a testament to the quality of the package of assets and development plan at Brightstar, against the backdrop of a rising AUD gold price environment.”

Figure 1- Brightstar's WA portfolio post completion of the Scheme & Montague Acquisition

Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to fund a fast-tracked drill out of the Sandstone Project and for general exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio.

The New Shares are expected to settle on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 and be issued and commence trading on the ASX on a normal basis on Thursday, 8 August 2024. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing shares on issue.

Tranche One of the Placement to raise approximately $17.5m (before costs) will be conducted within Brightstar’s available placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (Tranche One) and Tranche Two, to raise approximately $6.5m (before costs), will be subject to shareholder approval to be sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) expected to be held in mid-September 2024 (Tranche Two).

In Tranche One, a total of 1,166,666,667 New Shares will be issued. 700,000,000 of these New Shares will be issued pursuant the Company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and a total of 466,666,667 New Shares will be issued pursuant the Company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Under Tranche Two, which is conditional on the receipt of prior shareholder approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1, the remaining 433,333,334 New Shares are proposed to be issued.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade

Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery


Keep reading...Show less

White Gold Corp. Encounters Highest Gold Values to Date and Doubles Strike Length of the Newly Discovered Gold-In-Soil Anomaly to 2.2 km on the QV Property and Prepares for Maiden Diamond Drill Program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that infill and extension soil sampling has refined and extended the newly discovered gold-in-soil anomaly on its QV property to 2.2 km along strike (Figure 1). The soil anomaly is located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit and appears to be similar in character to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These new results form part of the Company's 2024 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Sandstone | Gum Creek Consolidation - August 2024

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Brightstar and Alto enter into scheme implementation deed. Brightstar acquires Montague East Gold Project from gateway. Brightstar placement to Raise $24 Million.

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).

Keep reading...Show less

