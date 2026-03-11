Strive Adds $50M of STRC to its Corporate Treasury

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) ("Strategy") today announced that Strive, Inc. ("Strive") has allocated $50 million, representing over one-third of its corporate treasury, to STRC (Strategy's Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock).
"We are encouraged to see innovative institutions continue integrating STRC into their treasury strategies," said Phong Le, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy. "Prevalon Energy, Anchorage Digital, and OranjeBTC have already added STRC to their corporate treasuries, and Strive is now the latest corporation to publicly announce doing so. Adoption continues to grow as more institutions recognize the role Digital Credit can play in modern treasury management. Yesterday, STRC achieved $409 million in daily traded volume, the highest in its history, while 30-day volatility declined to 3%, the lowest level recorded to date."
Matt Cole, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Strive, commented, "Many institutions, including Strive, maintain USD reserves as a buffer for dividend obligations and operational liquidity. Instead of holding idle cash earning low yields in money market funds, we believe it makes sense to allocate a portion of those reserves to instruments like STRC that provide strong yield dynamics while maintaining stable price behavior with deep liquidity. Digital Credit is still early, but the institutional demand for double-digit yield products like STRC and SATA is enormous, and we believe these instruments will become core building blocks for institutional capital."
The evaluation conducted by Strive of STRC was performed independently by its management team and board as part of its treasury Strategy.
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.
About Strive
Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST/SATA) is a structured finance company and institutional asset manager focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation. With Bitcoin as our hurdle rate for capital deployment, Strive is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive holds approximately 13,311 Bitcoin as of March 9, 2026.
Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, manages over $2.5 billion in assets. Learn more at strive.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements," including estimates of future business prospects or financial results, including statements regarding the recommendations that will be made to adjust dividend rates for our STRC Stock, and statements containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Strategy Inc and its subsidiaries (Company) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated unrealized gains or losses on digital assets that the Company may record in its financial statements as a result of a change in the market price of bitcoin from the value at which the Company's bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; the availability of debt and equity financing on favorable terms; gains or losses on any sales of bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company's bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations, relating to bitcoin that adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company's ability to transact in or own bitcoin; the impact of the availability of spot exchange traded products and other investment vehicles for bitcoin and other digital assets; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoin is traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud or other circumstances or events that result in the loss of the Company's bitcoins; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of bitcoin associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the digital asset industry; the level and terms of the Company's substantial indebtedness and its ability to service such debt; the extent and timing of market acceptance of the Company's new product offerings; continued acceptance of the Company's other products in the marketplace; the Company's ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers continuing to shift from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay the Company's ability to recognize revenue; changes in the market price of bitcoin as of period end and their effect on our deferred tax assets, related valuation allowance, and tax expense; other potentially adverse tax consequences; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including levels of inflation and interest rates; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company's registration statements and periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.
