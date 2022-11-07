GamingInvesting News

Motion-capture leader to expand global sales and support and accelerate development of new sensor technology for emerging applications

StretchSense a global leader in high-precision motion capture technology for the gaming and animation sectors has completed a US$7.6m (NZ$13.3m) Series A investment led by Scotland -based Par Equity with participation by existing StretchSense investors GD1, the NZ-based venture capital firm, and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr. Ben O'Brien , Chief Technology Officer Dr. Todd Gisby , and bioengineering Professor Iain Anderson , StretchSense is headquartered in Auckland with offices in Seattle and Edinburgh . The company has more than 200 gaming and visual effects (VFX) studios using its technology worldwide.

The investment will further accelerate StretchSense's global expansion. It plans to grow its world-class engineering team to meet strong customer interest in the compatibility of its technology with leading motion capture and VR tools in the market. It will also focus on developing new sensor technology to enable high-precision tracking in emerging applications such as the rapidly-developing corporate virtual training industry which is estimated to be worth more than US$300 billion in 2022 and expected to grow to more than US$550 billion by 2027 .

StretchSense will expand its European headquarters in Edinburgh with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI and Spatial Computing. To meet strong global demand for its technology it is expanding both sales and service teams across its three offices, with a strong focus on customer support and building its burgeoning channel and technology partnerships.

"At StretchSense we believe that technology-enabled garments are needed to humanize access to virtual worlds. We have already proven this model by revolutionizing how studios capture highly precise, detailed hand movements in the gaming and VFX industries. With this investment we are expanding into the metaverse, focused on the key partnerships, new technology, and investments in scale needed to build the future of how people will create, learn, work, and play", says O'Brien .

Tom Croy , Senior Investment Manager, Par Equity, said : "StretchSense has developed technology that is transforming the creative industries sector including gaming and virtual effects, the company has hundreds of customers across the globe, and is well positioned to play a role in the evolution of virtual worlds.  We look forward to being on the journey with Ben, Todd, and the rest of the team."

About StretchSense

StretchSense (Sensor Holdings Limited) is the creator of the MoCap Pro Glove and Hand Engine software. Its industry-leading hand and finger motion capture solution combines bespoke stretch sensors with machine-learning for superior finger tracking and reduced clean up in post-production. Digitizing lifelike movement and expression, StretchSense are leading the race to empower the makers of the future and become the hands of virtual worlds. Visit www.stretchsense.com for more information.

About Par Equity

Par Equity is a leading venture capital firm, based in Edinburgh , investing in innovative technology companies with high growth potential in the North of the UK. Since it was founded in 2008, Par Equity has invested more than £130m across 71 companies, leveraging a further £215m of capital from third-party investors. Par Equity is also one of the founding members of ESG_VC, a pan-European initiative to improve the ESG credentials of early tech companies. Past successes include Current Health, DeltaDNA, Symphonic Software, ICS Learn and Dukosi, whilst its existing portfolio is made up of rising stars such as Cyacomb, Speech Graphics, Nova Pangaea Technologies, Miralis Fuuse and Cumulus Neuroscience.

SOURCE StretchSense

SOURCE StretchSense

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FaZe Clan Sets Third Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/737031907
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 12 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

SOURCE FaZe Clan

TinyTap's first Publisher NFTs sold out, generating 138.926 ETH that is shared with 6 teachers

New co-publishing NFT model allows educators to focus on creating content while leveraging Web3 community for funding and promotion

Animoca Brands the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and its subsidiary TinyTap the leading platform for user-generated educational games, today announced that the first batch of six TinyTap Publisher NFTs sold at auction for a total of 138.926 ETH (approximately US$228,000 at time of sale) generating a total 67.7 ETH (approximately US$111,000 at time of sale) for the six teachers who authored the content linked to the Publisher NFTs.

Professional Indonesian Football Player Pratama Arhan Appears as Guest for "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Special Livestream on November 15th

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a special live broadcast to announce the Dream Championship 2022 Finals player matchups, new in-game information, and more. The livestream will feature special guest professional Indonesian football player Pratama Arhan and Japanese football play-by-play MC Daigo Hara. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a special live broadcast to announce the Dream Championship 2022 Finals player matchups, new in-game information, and more. The livestream will feature special guest professional Indonesian football player Pratama Arhan and Japanese football play-by-play MC Daigo Hara.

Special Livestream Overview

Livestream Schedule

Starts at 20:00 on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 (UTC+9)

Official YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Guest Appearances

Special Guest:

Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy, Indonesia national team)

MC:

Daigo Hara ( @daigoso ) Football play-by-play

*Livestream content and schedule are subject to change without notice.

Pratama Arhan Player Profile

Name: Pratama Arhan

Date of Birth: December 21, 2001

Birthplace: Indonesia

Height: 172 cm

Weight: 64 kg

Position on the Indonesian National Team: Left-Back

Biography:

・Advanced to the finals of the 2021 Southeast Asian Football Championship "2020 AFF Suzuki Cup" and was selected "AFF Best Young Player" and "AFF Best Eleven"

・Won a permanent transfer to Tokyo Verdy in February 2022 after performing well in the same tournament

・Awarded "NXGN", commendation given to next-generation star players, from global football media Goal.com

・Active core player for the Indonesian national team. High expectations for the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup which kicks off in December 2022 .

Official Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/pratamaarhan8/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

CANDY CRUSH SAGA CELEBRATES TEN ICONIC YEARS OF FUN BY TAKING OVER THE NEW YORK CITY SKYLINE WITH A MESMERIZING DRONE PERFORMANCE

The Drone Performance Marks the Lead Up to the Game's 10 Year Anniversary on November 14th and a Treasure Trove of In-Game Rewards for Players Across the World

Candy Crush Saga the iconic match-3 mobile puzzle game that hosts millions of players every day, is celebrating 10 years of fun, billions of candies matched and countless moments of joy for players across the globe. To mark the occasion, downtown Manhattan was transformed into a candified carnival. Viewers enjoyed a spectacular takeover of the New York City skyline as hundreds of glowing drones took Candy Crush Saga from the mobile phone to the biggest screen on Earth - the sky.

For 10 sweet minutes, candies were matched at over 1,000 times the size seen on a mobile phone in a stunning performance by 500 synchronized drones. From electrifying Color Bombs to a larger-than-life Tiffi , some of the game's most iconic elements took flight in the night sky.

Throughout the night, over 1,000 people joined in the fun at Battery Park Esplanade, while listening to a live DJ, Luda Love and enjoying Candy Crush Saga inspired food, drinks, a gigantic, adult, ball-pit, carnival games, and more. Beyond the candified carnival space, the show could be seen by countless New Yorkers from downtown to midtown as well as New Jersey residents across the Hudson.

"We are honored to celebrate such an incredible milestone for Candy Crush Saga ," said Fernanda Romano , Chief Marketing Officer at King. " Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games of all time and remains a daily source of fun in millions of peoples' lives. We wanted to mark this momentous anniversary by showcasing some of Candy Crush Saga's most iconic elements in a larger-than-life way above the world's most iconic city skyline. We're incredibly thankful to our players around the world who have kept us thriving for the last 10 years, and we are committed to continue making the world more playful for many years to come."

"We wanted to help tell the Candy Crush Saga story in the most breathtaking way possible," said Jeff Kaplan , General Manager, Pixis Drones. "The game is brimming with beautiful iconography, but bringing that to life required months of collaboration and the full breadth of Pixis' engineering and design expertise. The end-product is one of the most sophisticated and vibrant performances we've executed, and we're thrilled to have partnered with Candy Crush Saga to help mark such a special moment."

Beginning November 4th , on National Candy Day, Candy Crush Saga is providing daily in-game rewards, kicking off the #10YearsOfFun celebrations with unlimited lives across the globe. A flurry of surprises from Color Bombs to Lollipop Hammers and more will be released every day in the lead-up to the official anniversary date on November 14th . Download the Candy Crush Saga app via Apple App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon App Store and Facebook to get in on the fun.

Candy Crush Saga has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from around the world. As one of the most played mobile games year in and year out, it's been downloaded more than three billion times since it launched in 2012. As of Q2 2022, Candy Crush was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores for the 20th consecutive quarter. To date, over five trillion levels of Candy Crush Saga have been played in 200 countries and territories.

Follow @candycrushsaga or visit www.candycrushsaga.com to stay updated on all of the incredible global activity to celebrate ten years of Candy Crush Sag a.

About King

King is the game developer behind the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga , Bubble Witch Saga and Pet Rescue Saga . Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in US app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 240 million monthly active users as of Q2 2022. King, which is part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) since its acquisition in 2016, employs nearly 2,000 people in game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London , Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York , Los Angeles and Malta .

© 2022 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

Candy Crush Saga celebrates 10 years of fun in 2022

SOURCE King

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing National Team Official Kits from Around the World in the World Dream Campaign

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd . The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd. The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. During the World Dream campaign new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence. (National Teams: Japan, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Italy, England, France, Argentina, Mexico, Spain) Be sure to see the in-game news for details.

World Dream Campaign

During the campaign period, new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence.

National Teams: Japan , Germany , Uruguay , Brazil , Italy , England , France , Argentina , Mexico , Spain

*From December onwards, players wearing the official kits from the Swedish and Dutch national teams will also debut.

From today, various events such as World Dream Campaign: FREE 10-Player Transfer, World Dream: Gifts for All, and Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer are being held, so please check the in-game notifications for more information.

Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Ticket Transfer

The special tickets obtained from the World Dream: Login Bonus Day Part 1 can be used to perform the Transfer up to five times during the event period. Tsubasa Ozora, Shingo Aoi, and Ryo Ishizaki wearing the Japan national team's official kit are available in this Transfe r.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-national-team-official-kits-from-around-the-world-in-the-world-dream-campaign-301665935.html

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test

  • Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000
  • 1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, will launch a beta test named Frontier Test, which will take place for two weeks, from November 10th to November 23rd .

1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

Players can participate in this blockbuster Frontier Test by signing up on the official website. The test will be in English and available on Android and PC.

This Frontier Test will unveil the core contents of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, from acquiring cards to upgrading them. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA provides fast, dynamic gameplay while featuring in-depth strategy, elements that have been scarce in blockchain games.

Frontier Test will offer prize money to avid participants. A tournament will take place where the participants will have a chance to earn a total of $20,000 worth of rewards, offering a further incentive for more active game testing.

The Test will also be accompanied by ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA's second airdrop, which will feature limited-edition NFT cards of Gilraptor. This NFT card can be acquired in a variety of ways, from a traditional airdrop to various community events.

Z SPOT revealed that the Frontier Test is designed to seek and acquire valuable opinions from the participants to balance the gameplay and prepare for the grand launch.

  About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

  About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) incorporating units from TV Animations "ZOIDS WILD" and "ZOIDS WILD ZERO" franchises as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store them on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is an officially-licensed project from TOMY Company, Ltd., developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in January of 2023, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan , China , and Korea.

  About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a platform developer for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

[Copyright]

© TOMY /ZW, TX © TOMY /ZW, MBS © TOMY
© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Published by Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

[Related Links]

Sign up for Frontier Test: https://bit.ly/3g3wLgq

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

SOURCE ACT GAMES CO., LTD.

