Mayfair Gold: Prudently Advancing the Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario

January 28, 2026
Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG,NYSE American: MINE) is a development-stage company focused on advancing the Fenn-Gib gold project, a large, bulk-tonnage open-pit deposit situated in one of Canada’s most prolific gold districts. The company’s technical team is actively progressing provincial permitting, engaging in Indigenous consultation, advancing engineering, and conducting ongoing exploration to expand the deposit beyond its current pit boundaries.
The Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and filed in January 2026, outlines a base-case economic model with an after-tax NPV (5 percent) of C$652 million and an IRR of 24 percent, based on conservative gold prices, demonstrating rapid payback potential. Under a spot price scenario, project economics improve markedly, highlighting the asset’s strong leverage to higher gold prices. Once in operation, the project is expected to generate over $200 million in annual free cash flow, providing a robust source of capital to fund growth initiatives.
Mayfair Gold’s flagship Fenn-Gib gold project is located within the established Timmins Gold District in Ontario, which has produced more than 100 million ounces of gold historically.
Fenn-Gib is Mayfair’s flagship asset, encompassing a significant indicated mineral resource of 181.3 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold for 4.3 million contained ounces, and additional inferred ounces. The project benefits from excellent access via Highway 101 and proximity to regional mining services.
Company Highlights
- Robust Pre-feasibility Study: The 2026 PFS highlights compelling returns on a modest initial throughput design while leveraging a large resource base.
- High-grade Early Focus: The staged plan targets higher-grade, near-surface material to optimize permitting timelines, construction risk, financing, and ultimately accelerate value capture.
- Strategic Location: Fenn-Gib sits on the highly prospective Timmins Gold District, Ontario — a tier-one mining jurisdiction with established infrastructure and a long history of mining-related activity and supportive communities.
- Strong Financial Backing: The company has a committed shareholder base, including Muddy Waters, Heeney Capital, Oaktree and Vestcor. With a tight share structure and strong Insider ownership of 35% there is clear alignment for long-term shareholder value creation.
- Exploration Optionality: Mineralization at Fenn-Gib remains open at depth and along strike, with multiple underexplored targets identified across the property. This includes a Southern Block that has not been explored but sits directly on the prolific Porcupine-Destor fault.
- Long-term optionality: With a truncated timeline to production the company will be in an advantageous spot for growth initiatives that can be funded with free cash flow.
- CEO Nick Campbell, heads a technically strong and capital-markets-savvy team with a demonstrated ability to unlock value from high-quality gold assets (previously at Artemis Gold and Silvercrest Metals) and position projects for long-term growth.
- COO Drew Anwyll is an experienced mine builder; he successfully permitted the Marathon PGM project in Ontario and was a senior executive during the construction, commissioning and start-up of Detour Lake, Canada’s largest gold mine.
This Mayfair Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
MFG:CC
07 April 2022
Mayfair Gold Corp.
Prudently advancing the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins gold district of Ontario
