Strathcona Resources Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results, Year End Reserves, Announces Quarterly Dividend and Board Approval to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

 Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR,OTC:STHRF) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results as well as its year-end 2025 reserves. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share and approved a share repurchase program for up to 5% of its outstanding shares, subject to customary TSX approvals.

Q4 2025 Highlights

  • Production of 117,715 boe/d (100% liquids)(1)(2)
  • Operating Earnings of $146 million ($0.68 / share)(1)(3)
  • Free Cash Flow of $53 million ($0.25 / share)(1)(3)

FY 2025 Highlights

  • Production of 152,163 boe/d (86% liquids)(1)(2)
  • Operating Earnings of $930 million ($4.34 / share)(1)(3)
  • Free Cash Flow of $364 million ($1.70 / share)(1)(3)

YE 2025 Reserves Highlights

  • Proved Developed Producing ("PDP"), Proved ("1P") and Proved Plus Probable ("2P") reserves of 241 MMboe, 1,226 MMboe and 2,166 MMboe, reflecting growth from continuing operations of 2%, 5%, and 7% respectively
  • PDP finding and development costs ("PDP F&D")(4), including changes in future development costs ("PDP FDC"), of $21.24 / boe, equating to a 2025 PDP Recycle Ratio(4) of 1.8x; excluding approximately $400 million in capital spending on Meota Central and Cold Lake facility expansions which did not contribute to YE 2025 PDP bookings, PDP F&D was approximately $12.25 / boe, equating to a recycle ratio of 3.1x
  • 297% organic 2P reserves replacement(4); 51 Year 2P Reserves Life Index(4) (29 Years 1P)
  • 1P and 2P after-tax PV-10 net of debt(4) of $32.05 / share and $49.46 / share respectively

Three Months Ended(1)

Year Ended(1)

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

 December
31, 2024

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

 December
31, 2024






WTI (US$/bbl)

59.14

70.27

64.93

64.81

75.72

WCS Hardisty (C$/bbl)

66.89

80.75

75.10

75.06

83.53

AECO 5A (C$/gj)

2.11

1.40

0.60

1.59

1.38






Bitumen (bbls/d)

62,538

59,732

61,157

61,327

59,516

Heavy oil (bbls/d)

54,660

50,997

53,943

52,658

51,107

Condensate and light oil (bbls/d)

65

20,763

250

10,339

19,922

Total oil production (bbls/d)

117,263

131,492

115,350

124,324

130,545

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

26

12,980

234

6,051

11,958

Natural gas (mcf/d)

2,558

256,386

3,701

130,729

243,456

Production (boe/d)

117,715

187,203

116,201

152,163

183,080

Sales (boe/d)

116,355

184,120

115,852

152,407

182,794

% Liquids(2)

99.7 %

77.2 %

99.6 %

85.7 %

77.8 %






Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and

  other income(3)

710

1,025

807

3,622

4,255

Royalties

99

209

128

470

663

Production and operating – Energy

65

59

37

237

248

Production and operating – Non-energy

90

139

104

511

564

Transportation and processing

95

144

92

479

577

General and administrative

24

28

22

98

101

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

152

196

151

697

874

Interest and finance costs(4)

39

60

37

200

258

Operating Earnings(3)

146

190

236

930

970

Other items(4)

245

102

(337)

19

366

(Loss) income and comprehensive (loss)

  Income

(99)

88

573

911

604






Operating Earnings(3)

146

190

236

930

970

Non-cash items(4)

167

217

165

766

1,074

Loss on risk management and foreign

   exchange contracts – realized, operating

(75)

(2)

(18)

(102)

(107)

Funds from Operations(3)

238

405

383

1,594

1,937

Capital expenditures

(176)

(393)

(281)

(1,186)

(1,296)

Decommissioning costs

(9)

(13)

(8)

(44)

(36)

Free Cash Flow(3)

53

(1)

94

364

605






Debt, net of cash and marketable securities(4)

2,095

2,462

(81)

2,095

2,462

Common shares (millions)

214

214

214

214

214

(1)

During the year ended December 31, 2025 the Company entered into three separate asset purchase and sale agreements to dispose of its Montney assets which has been presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 as discontinued operations. The financial and operating results for these periods have been presented throughout this press release based on the aggregation of continuing and discontinued operations. The aggregation of continuing and discontinued financial results are non-GAAP measures and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS® Accounting Standards (the "Accounting Standards"); see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release.

(2)

See "Product Type Production Information" section of this press release.

(3)

A non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under the Accounting Standards; see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release.

(4)

See "Supplementary Financial Measures" Section of this press release.

 

Three Months Ended(1)

Year Ended(1)

($/boe, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024






Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending costs and other income(2)

66.38

60.49

75.74

65.12

63.60

Royalties

9.24

12.31

12.02

8.45

9.91

Production and operating – Energy

6.23

3.46

3.51

4.28

3.71

Production and operating – Non-energy

8.30

8.18

9.79

9.18

8.42

Transportation and processing

8.80

8.51

8.63

8.61

8.62

General and administrative

2.23

1.68

2.06

1.76

1.51

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

14.23

11.59

14.20

12.52

13.06

Interest and finance costs

3.58

3.54

3.44

3.59

3.86

Operating Earnings(2)

13.77

11.22

22.09

16.73

14.51

Effective royalty rate (%)(2)

13.9 %

20.3 %

15.9 %

13.0 %

15.6 %

(1)

During the year ended December 31, 2025 the Company entered into three separate asset purchase and sale agreements to dispose of its Montney assets which has been presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 as discontinued operations. The financial and operating results for these periods have been presented throughout this press release based on the aggregation of continuing and discontinued operations. The aggregation of continuing and discontinued financial results are non-GAAP measures and do not have a standardized meaning under the Accounting Standards; see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release.

(2)

A non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under the Accounting Standards; see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release.

Annual Letter to Strathcona Shareholders

Strathcona has posted a letter to shareholders providing an in-depth review of the Company's 2025 financial and operating performance and year-end reserves, which has been posted on Strathcona's website at strathconaresources.com/investors/reports. Strathcona shareholders are encouraged to review the letter, which provides details regarding the Company's strategy going forward.

Quarter Review and Near-Term Priorities

Strathcona's fourth quarter production of 118 Mboe / d, up 1% quarter-over-quarter, was in-line with expectations, with full year capital expenditures of $1,186 million lower than the Company's 2025 capital budget of $1,200 million. Fourth quarter non-energy production and operating costs of $8.30 / boe reflected a decrease of 15% versus the third quarter, reflecting savings achieved across the portfolio following successful execution of cost improvement initiatives undertaken mid-year. Free cash flow of $53 million for the fourth quarter was impacted by $75 million of realized hedging losses, following the restructuring of the Company's WCS differential swaps at the end of 2025, as previously disclosed. Strathcona's WTI exposure remains unhedged for 2026, with approximately 50% of its WCS Hardisty differential exposure hedged at US$12.00 / bbl, and approximately 80% of its natural gas purchase exposure hedged at C$2.00 / GJ AECO.

In Cold Lake, production increased 2% quarter-over-quarter driven by the continued ramp up of Lower Drainage Wells ("LDWs") on the 105 and 108 pads at Orion. Subsequent to year-end, seven LDWs on the C-East pad were brought online at Tucker, which have exceeded expectations thus far with an average rate of over 750 bbls / d per well. Current activity is focused on the 8 well pair D01 West pad at Lindbergh, which began steaming in early 2026 and is expected to ramp to a peak rate of approximately 6,500 bbls / d.

In Lloydminster Thermal, in December Strathcona closed on its acquisition of the Vawn thermal project ("Vawn") and undeveloped thermal lands at Plover Lake and Glenbogie. Vawn has since been fully incorporated into Strathcona's existing operations at Edam (located directly adjacent to Vawn, sharing the same reservoir), with both assets now benefiting from shared services and integrated reservoir management. Strathcona expects to be able to meaningfully increase Vawn's production above historical levels of approximately 5 Mbbls / d by year-end 2026 and will provide further details in coming quarters. Current capital activity remains focused on the Meota Central project, which is targeting first oil in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to deliver a peak oil rate of approximately 13 Mbbls / d at a total installed cost of approximately $360 million. The project is currently 85% complete, on time and on budget.

In Lloydminster Conventional, production of 21 Mbbls / d reflected a 7% decrease quarter-over-quarter, driven by flood conformance challenges at Strathcona's Cactus Lake and Bodo-Cosine polymer floods. Production has since stabilized following successful conformance work completed over the previous quarter. Current capital activity is concentrated on the Company's annual drilling programs in Winter and Druid, which include a mixture of single and multi-lateral horizontal wells.

Selina Project Acquisition

Today Strathcona signed and closed the acquisition of a 50% operated working interest in the Selina Project ("Selina") in Cold Lake for total consideration of $23 million in cash. Strathcona previously held a 50% non-operated working interest in Selina, increasing its working interest to 100% and taking over operatorship. Selina is located near Strathcona's existing Lindbergh thermal project, with approvals from the Alberta Energy Regulatory ("AER") in place for 12,500 bbls / d of production. Strathcona expects to develop Selina over time in a capital-efficient manner by leveraging its existing central processing facility at Lindbergh. Strathcona estimates approximately 160 MMbbls of recoverable oil at Selina, none of which was booked in its reserves or contingent resources at year-end 2025 due to Strathcona previously not holding operatorship.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Strathcona's Board has approved the filing of a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Once approved by the TSX, Strathcona may repurchase up to 5% of its issued and outstanding shares (up to a maximum of approximately 10.7 million common shares) over a twelve-month period.

Strathcona intends to act opportunistically from time to time to repurchase its shares at what it views as a discount to its intrinsic value, conservatively determined and after applying a margin of safety. For further details regarding the Company's rationale and strategy regarding the NCIB, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's year-end shareholder letter posted on its website.

Outlook

Strathcona's 2026 production guidance of 120 to 130 Mbbls/d and capital budget of $1.0 billion is unchanged. Strathcona expects production of 115 to 120 Mbbls / d in the first half of 2026, ramping to an exit rate of approximately 135 Mbbls / d by 2026 year-end.

Following the Selina acquisition, Strathcona holds an estimated 3.0 billion of recoverable resources, equating to over 65 years relative to its 2026 production. Strathcona's long-range plan remains to grow production from 125 Mbbls / d in 2026 to 200 Mbbls / d by 2031 and 300 Mbbls / d by 2035 (in each case a 10% compound annual growth rate).

Quarterly Dividend

Strathcona's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2026. Payments to shareholders who are not residents of Canada will be net of any Canadian withholding taxes that may be applicable. Dividends paid by Strathcona are considered "eligible dividends" for Canadian tax purposes.

2025 Year End Reserves Details

The tables below summarize Strathcona's Year End 2025 reserves which were prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"). A complete filing of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information presented in accordance with National Instrument  51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities is included in Strathcona's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.strathconaresources.com.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2025

Reserves Category

Light &

Medium Crude Oil

Heavy

Crude Oil

Bitumen

Gross
(Mbbl)

Net
(Mbbl)

Gross
(Mbbl)

Net
(Mbbl)

Gross
(Mbbl)

Net
(Mbbl)







Proved





Developed Producing

2

101,464

93,159

139,440

103,453

Developed Non-Producing

580

540

Undeveloped

415,399

373,398

568,041

392,449

Total Proved(1)

2

517,443

467,097

707,481

495,903

Total Probable

1

219,899

193,777

720,159

467,720

Total Proved Plus Probable(1)

3

737,343

660,874

1,427,640

963,623







 

Reserves Category

Conventional Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

Oil Equivalent

Gross
(MMcf)

Net
(MMcf)

Gross
(Mbbl)

Net
(Mbbl)

Gross
(Mboe)

Net
(Mboe)







Proved





Developed Producing

2,438

2,146

1

1

241,312

196,974

Developed Non-Producing

3

3

581

540

Undeveloped

2,466

2,195

983,851

766,213

Total Proved(1)

4,907

4,343

1

1

1,225,743

963,727

Total Probable

2,283

2,027

1

940,440

661,837

Total Proved Plus Probable(1)

7,190

6,371

2

2

2,166,183

1,625,564

(1)

Figures may not add due to rounding.

Summary of  Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Attributable to Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2025

Reserves Category

Before Deducting Income Taxes

After Deducting Income Taxes

0 %

5 %

10 %

15 %

20 %

Unit Value(2)

0 %

5 %

10 %

15 %

20 %

Unit Value(3)

(in $ millions)(1)

$/boe

(in $ millions)(1)

$/boe

Proved













   Developed Producing

5,221

4,928

4,342

3,844

3,447

22.04

4,396

4,250

3,773

3,359

3,027

19.16

   Developed

     Non‑Producing

16

14

12

10

9

21.65

12

10

9

8

7

15.97

   Undeveloped

22,941

12,546

7,402

4,579

2,903

9.66

17,225

9,131

5,178

3,037

1,781

6.76

Total Proved(4)

28,178

17,487

11,755

8,434

6,359

12.20

21,633

13,391

8,960

6,404

4,815

9.30

Total Probable

26,602

10,424

5,122

2,939

1,876

7.74

20,202

7,748

3,732

2,101

1,317

5.64

Total Proved plus

    Probable(4)

54,780

27,912

16,877

11,373

8,235

10.38

41,835

21,138

12,692

8,505

6,132

7.81

(1)

Net present value of future net revenue includes all resource income, including the sale of oil, gas, by-product reserves, processing third party reserves and other income.

(2)

Calculated using net present value of future net revenue before deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes.

(3)

Calculated using net present value of future net revenue after deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes.

(4)

Figures may not add due to rounding.

Forecast Prices and Costs as of December 31, 2025

Year
(1)

Inflation
(%)(2)

Exchange Rate
(Cdn$/US$)
(3)

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

WTI Cushing Oklahoma
40 API
($US/bbl)

Canadian Light Sweet Crude
40 API
($Cdn/bbl)

Western Canadian Select
20.5 API
($Cdn/bbl)

Alberta AECO-C Spot
($Cdn/
mmbtu)

Edmonton Pentanes Plus
($Cdn/bbl)

Edmonton Butane
($Cdn/bbl)

Edmonton Propane
($Cdn/bbl)

Ethane Plant Gate
($Cdn/bbl)











2026

— %

1.37

59.92

77.54

65.13

3.00

80.01

36.95

25.10

9.59

2027

2 %

1.36

65.10

83.60

70.43

3.30

86.19

39.79

27.28

10.64

2028

2 %

1.35

70.28

90.17

76.90

3.49

92.83

42.87

29.67

11.34

2029

2 %

1.35

71.93

92.32

78.71

3.58

95.04

43.89

30.37

11.66

2030

2 %

1.35

73.37

94.17

80.29

3.65

96.94

44.77

30.98

11.89

2031

2 %

1.35

74.84

96.06

81.90

3.72

98.89

45.66

31.60

12.14

2032

2 %

1.35

76.34

97.98

83.53

3.80

100.86

46.58

32.23

12.39

2033

2 %

1.35

77.87

99.93

85.20

3.88

102.88

47.51

32.87

12.64

2034

2 %

1.35

79.42

101.93

86.91

3.95

104.94

48.46

33.53

12.90

2035

2 %

1.35

81.01

103.97

88.65

4.03

107.04

49.43

34.20

13.16

Escalation of 2% per year thereafter

(1)

Product sale prices will reflect these reference prices with further adjustments for quality and transportation to point of sale.

(2)

Inflation rates for forecasting costs only. Prices inflated at 2% after 2026 where applicable.

(3)

The exchange rate is used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.

Reconciliation of Changes in Gross Reserves(1)

Light &
Medium
Crude Oil

(Mbbl)

Heavy Crude
Oil

(Mbbl)

Bitumen

(Mbbl)

Conventional
Natural Gas

(MMcf)

Natural Gas
Liquids

(Mbbl)

Oil Equivalent

(Mboe)







Proved





December 31, 2024

1,829

470,436

698,305

1,330,420

141,676

1,533,983

Extensions and improved recovery(2)

8,264

8,115

17

16,382

Technical revisions(3)

(92)

20,193

23,849

(1,376)

104

43,824

Discoveries(4)

Acquisitions

41,114

41,114

Dispositions

(1,642)

(1,469)

(1,276,334)

(135,891)

(351,724)

Economic factors(5)

(4)

(1,870)

(404)

(103)

(2,296)

Production

(91)

(19,224)

(22,384)

(47,716)

(5,887)

(55,540)

Infill drilling

December 31, 2025(6)

517,443

707,481

4,907

1

1,225,743







Probable





December 31, 2024

4,549

167,287

684,534

1,044,350

90,424

1,120,852

Extensions and improved recovery(2)

34,548

35,582

4

70,131

Technical revisions(3)

(29)

(3,484)

155

(3,371)

(399)

(4,319)

Discoveries(4)

Acquisitions

24,725

24,725

Dispositions

(4,520)

(2,705)

(1,038,679)

(90,024)

(270,362)

Economic factors(5)

(472)

(112)

(20)

(587)

Production

Infill drilling

December 31, 2025(6)

219,899

720,159

2,283

1

940,440







Proved Plus Probable





December 31, 2024

6,378

637,723

1,382,840

2,374,769

232,100

2,654,835

Extensions and improved recovery(2)

42,812

43,697

21

86,513

Technical revisions(3)

(121)

16,709

24,004

(4,747)

(295)

39,505

Discoveries(4)

Acquisitions

65,839

65,839

Dispositions

(6,162)

(4,174)

(2,315,014)

(225,915)

(622,086)

Economic factors(5)

(5)

(2,342)

(515)

(123)

(2,883)

Production

(91)

(19,224)

(22,384)

(47,716)

(5,887)

(55,540)

Infill drilling

December 31, 2025(6)

737,342

1,427,640

7,190

2

2,166,183

(1)

Gross reserves means Strathcona's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties, and before consideration of Strathcona's royalty interests.

(2)

Additions due to new wells drilled and booked during the year, and any reserve changes due to enhanced oil recovery.

(3)

Technical revisions include changes in reserves associated with changes in operating costs, capital costs and commodity price offsets.

(4)

Additions where no reserves were previously booked.

(5)

Changes to reserves volumes due to changes in price forecasts and/or inflation rates.

(6)

Figures may not add due to rounding.

Undiscounted Future Net Revenue by Reserves Categories

Reserves Category
($ millions)

Revenue

Royalties

Operating Costs

Development Costs

Abandonment
and
Reclamation Costs

Future Net
Revenue
Before
Income Taxes

Income Taxes

Future Net
Revenue
After
Income
Taxes









Total Proved

96,723

21,944

30,045

14,633

1,922

28,178

6,545

21,633

Total Probable

98,389

30,106

26,860

14,230

592

26,602

6,400

20,202

Total Proved plus Probable

195,112

52,050

56,905

28,863

2,514

54,780

12,945

41,835

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

The financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, are presented below to reconcile continuing and discontinued operations to total results. Total results in a non-GAAP measure used by Management to assess the historical financial performance of the total business and is not intended to be indicative of future results.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024(1)

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

Continuing

Discontinued

Total

Continuing

Discontinued

Total







Revenues and other income





Oil and natural gas sales

937

937

1,043

250

1,293

Sale of purchased products

14

14

16

16

Royalties

(99)

(99)

(185)

(24)

(209)

Oil and natural gas revenues

852

852

874

226

1,100

(Loss) gain on risk management contracts

(1)

(1)

10

10

Midstream revenue

8

8

Other income

2

2


861

861

884

226

1,110







Expenses





Purchased product

15

15

16

16

Blending costs

236

236

268

268

Production and operating

163

(8)

155

152

46

198

Transportation and processing

95

95

88

56

144

General and administrative

24

24

21

7

28

Interest

24

24

39

39

Transaction related costs

25

8

33

Finance costs

15

15

12

9

21

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

152

152

141

55

196

Impairment

376

376

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(11)

(11)

48

48

Changes in decommissioning liabilities

(13)

(13)


1,101

1,101

785

173

958







Gain on marketable securities

102

102

Loss on assets held for sale, net

(12)

(12)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(138)

(12)

(150)

99

53

152







Income tax (recovery) expense

(48)

(3)

(51)

49

15

64

(Loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

(90)

(9)

(99)

50

38

88

(1)

Comparative periods have been revised to reflect current period presentation.

 

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024(1)

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

Continuing

Discontinued

Total

Continuing

Discontinued

Total







Revenues and other income





Oil and natural gas sales

4,096

521

4,617

4,373

963

5,336

Sale of purchased product

67

67

75

75

Royalties

(435)

(35)

(470)

(567)

(96)

(663)

Oil and natural gas revenues

3,728

486

4,214

3,881

867

4,748

Loss on risk management contracts

(86)

(86)

(44)

(44)

Midstream revenue

24

24

Other income

16

16


3,682

486

4,168

3,837

867

4,704







Expenses





Purchased product

68

68

75

75

Blending costs

1,034

1,034

1,081

1,081

Production and operating

672

76

748

641

171

812

Transportation and processing

368

111

479

364

213

577

General and administrative

88

10

98

76

25

101

Interest

131

131

170

170

Transaction related costs

44

27

71

1

1

Finance costs

56

13

69

50

38

88

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

607

90

697

595

279

874

Impairment

376

376

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(34)

(34)

68

68

Changes in decommissioning liabilities

(13)

(13)


3,397

327

3,724

3,121

726

3,847







Gain on marketable securities

171

171

Gain on sale of assets, net

609

609

Loss on settlement of other obligations

(1)

(1)

(4)

(4)

Income before income taxes

456

767

1,223

716

137

853







Income tax expense

90

222

312

209

40

249

Income and comprehensive income

366

545

911

507

97

604

(1)

Comparative periods have been revised to reflect current period presentation.

"Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income" is calculated by deducting purchased product and blending costs from oil and natural gas sales, sales of purchased product, midstream revenue and other income. Management uses this metric to isolate the revenue associated with the Company's production after accounting for the unavoidable cost of blending. Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending, is also reflected on a per boe basis calculated using sales volumes. This ratio is useful to management when analyzing realized pricing against benchmark commodity prices.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024






Oil and natural gas sales

937

1,293

1,012

4,617

5,336

Sales of purchased products

14

16

31

67

75

Other income

2

8

16

Purchased product

(15)

(16)

(31)

(68)

(75)

Blending costs

(236)

(268)

(222)

(1,034)

(1,081)

Midstream revenue

8

9

24

Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income

710

1,025

807

3,622

4,255

"Effective royalty rate" is calculated by dividing royalties by oil and natural gas sales and sale of purchased product, net of blending and purchased product. This metric allows management to analyze the movement of royalty expenses in relation to realized and benchmark commodity prices.

"Operating Earnings – Discontinued" is considered a key financial metric for evaluating the profitability of Strathcona's discontinued operations. "Operating Earnings - Continuing" is a GAAP financial measure as it is used by the Chief Operating Decision Makers to evaluate profit or loss and is presented in the consolidated financial statements for year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. A quantitative reconciliation of Operating Earnings – Discontinued to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Oil and natural gas sales, is presented below.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)






Revenues




Oil and natural gas sales

250

3

521

963






Expenses




Royalties

24

35

96

Production and operating - Energy

(1)

2

(1)

7

Production and operating - Non-energy

(7)

44

(3)

76

164

Transportation and processing

56

111

213

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

55

90

279

General and administrative

7

(2)

10

25

Finance costs

9

13

38

Operating Earnings - Discontinued

8

53

9

186

141

(1)

Comparative periods have been revised to reflect current period presentation.

"Funds from Operations" is used by management to analyze operating performance and provides an indication of the funds generated by Strathcona's principal business to either fund operating activities, re-invest to either maintain or grow the business or make debt repayments. Funds from Operations is derived from Operating Earnings and adjusted for DD&A, finance costs, gains and losses on risk management contracts – realized and gains and losses on foreign exchange - realized, operating.

"Free Cash Flow" indicates funds available for deleveraging, funding future growth, or shareholder returns. Free Cash Flow is derived from Operating Earnings and adjusted for DD&A, finance costs, gains and losses on risk management contracts – realized and gains and losses on foreign exchange - realized, operating, capital expenditures and decommissioning costs.

Quantitative reconciliations of Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow for both continuing and discontinued operations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Operating Earnings, are set forth below.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)






Operating Earnings - Continuing

138

137

227

744

829

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

152

141

151

607

595

Finance costs

15

12

14

56

50

Loss on risk management contracts - realized

(75)

(5)

(20)

(100)

(107)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - realized, operating

3

2

(2)

Funds from Operations - Continuing

230

288

374

1,305

1,367

Capital expenditures

(188)

(280)

(281)

(957)

(826)

Decommissioning costs

(9)

(7)

(8)

(42)

(15)

Free Cash Flow - Continuing

33

1

85

306

526

(1)

Comparative periods have been revised to reflect current period presentation.

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)






Operating Earnings - Discontinued

8

53

9

186

141

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

55

90

279

Finance costs

9

13

38

Realized loss on deferred premium settlement

112

Funds from Operations - Discontinued

8

117

9

289

570

Capital expenditures

12

(113)

(229)

(470)

Decommissioning costs

(6)

(2)

(21)

Free Cash Flow - Discontinued

20

(2)

9

58

79

(1)

Comparative periods have been revised to reflect current period presentation.

The following table reconciles operating earnings, funds from operations and free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024(1)






Operating Earnings

146

190

236

930

970

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

152

196

151

697

874

Finance costs

15

21

14

69

88

Loss on risk management contracts - realized

(75)

(5)

(20)

(100)

(107)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - realized, operating

3

2

(2)

Realized loss on deferred premium settlement

112

Funds from Operations

238

405

383

1,594

1,937

Capital expenditures

(176)

(393)

(281)

(1,186)

(1,296)

Decommissioning costs

(9)

(13)

(8)

(44)

(36)

Free Cash Flow

53

(1)

94

364

605

(1)

Comparative periods have been revised to reflect current period presentation.

"Organic Capex" is defined as total property, plant and equipment expenditures, excluding capitalized overhead, expenditures on corporate assets, and capital expenditures on assets acquired during the period. Management uses Organic Capex to evaluate the underlying capital investment in Strathcona's existing asset base, excluding the effects of acquisitions and non-operational capital. This measure provides insight into the Company's capital efficiency.  

"Organic Operating Netback" is used to assess the profitability and efficiency of Strathcona's field operations before the impact of acquisitions.

A quantitative reconciliation of "Organic Operating Netback" to the most comparable GAAP measure, "Oil and natural gas sales", is set forth below:

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December 31, 2025


Oil and natural gas sales

4,096

Sale of purchased product

67

Purchased product

(68)

Blending costs

(1,034)

Midstream revenue

24

Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending - Continuing

3,085


Royalties

435

Production and operating

672

Transportation

368

Field operating income - Continuing

1,610

Less: Operating income from properties acquired in the year

(14)

Organic field operating income

1,596


Sales volumes (boe/d)

114,763

Less: sales volumes from properties acquired in the year (boe/d)

(479)

Organic sales volumes (boe/d)

114,284


Organic operating netback ($/boe)

38.49

A quantitative reconciliation of "Organic Capex" to the most comparable GAAP measure, "Property, plant and equipment expenditures", is set for below:

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December 31, 2025


Property, plant and equipment expenditures

1,186

Less: capitalized overhead

(49)

Less: expenditures on corporate assets

(7)

Less: property, plant and equipment expenditures on assets disposed of in the year

(229)

Organic Capex

901

Supplementary Financial Measures

"PDP F&D" are calculated as Organic Capex plus changes in PDP future development costs (-$72 million in 2025), divided by PDP reserve additions for the year (39 MMbbls in 2025), excluding the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. Management uses PDP F&D costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic reserves development.

"PDP Recycle Ratio" is calculated by dividing the Organic Operating Netback by PDP F&D. PDP Recycle Ratio is used to measure the profit per barrel of oil to the cost of finding and developing that barrel of oil.

"Organic 2P Reserves Replacement" is calculated as 2P reserves additions, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, divided by annual production volumes.

"Reserves Life Index" calculated by dividing gross reserves by annualized fourth quarter production.

"1P and 2P after-tax PV-10 net of debt per share" is comprised of before tax present value for 1P and 2P reserves, discounted at 10 per cent, as determined in accordance with NI 51-101, adjusted for debt at the end of the period.

"Organic 2P Reserves Replacement" is calculated as 2P reserves additions, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, divided by annual production volumes.

"Interest and finance costs" is an aggregation of interest and finance costs. Management uses this metric to obtain a fulsome understanding of all interest and accretion costs the Company is subject to.

"Other items" is an aggregation of risk management contracts, foreign exchange, transaction related costs, gain on marketable securities, loss (gain) on sale of assets, loss on settlement of other obligations, deferred tax (recovery) expense, change in decommissioning liabilities and impairment from both continuing and discontinued operations. They are presented in such a manner to yield prominence to key financial metrics such as income and comprehensive income, Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024






Loss (gain) on risk management contracts

1

(10)

27

86

44

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(11)

48

17

(34)

68

Transaction related costs

33

19

71

1

Gain on marketable securities

(102)

(22)

(171)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

12

(616)

(609)

Loss on settlements of other obligations

1

4

Deferred tax (recovery) expense

(51)

64

238

312

249

Change in decommissioning liabilities

(13)

(13)

Impairment

376

376

Other items

245

102

(337)

19

366

"Non-cash items" is an aggregation of depletion, depreciation and amortization, finance costs, realized loss on deferred premium settlements and other income – decommissioning government grant.

"Debt, net of cash and marketable securities" is comprised of debt less cash and marketable securities, as derived under the Accounting Standards.

Presentation of Oil and Gas Information

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation "boe" which means barrels of oil equivalent. All boe conversions in this press release are derived by converting gas to oil at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet ("mcf") of natural gas to one barrel ("bbl") of crude oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of 1 bbl : 6 mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio of oil compared to natural gas based on currently prevailing prices is significantly different than the energy equivalency ratio of 1 bbl : 6 mcf, utilizing a conversion ratio of 1 bbl : 6 mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to initial production rates and other short-term production rates and test results are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for the Company or the assets for which such rates are provided. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

Product Type Production Information

National Instruments 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities includes condensate within the natural gas liquids product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with light oil and separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. References to "natural gas" in this press release refer to conventional natural gas. References to "liquids" in this press release refer to, collectively, bitumen, heavy oil, condensate and light oil (comprised of condensate and light oil) and other natural gas liquids (comprised of ethane, propane and butane only).

The Company's quarterly and year-to-date average daily production volumes, and the references to "natural gas", "crude oil" and "liquids", reported in this press release consist of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl where applicable:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024






Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)

54,660

50,997

53,943

52,658

51,107

Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d)

61

617

18

263

651

Total crude oil (bbl/d)

54,721

51,614

53,961

52,921

51,758

Bitumen (bbl/d)

62,538

59,732

61,157

61,327

59,516

NGLs (bbl/d)

30

33,126

466

16,128

31,229

Total liquids (bbl/d)

117,289

144,472

115,584

130,376

142,503

Conventional natural gas (mcf/d)

2,558

256,386

3,701

130,729

243,456

Total (boe/d)

117,715

187,203

116,201

152,163

183,080

The Company's reserve volumes, and the references to "total oil" reported in this press release consist of the following product types as defined by NI 51-101:

2025

NI 51-101

NI 51-101

NI 51-101

Light & Medium Oil

Heavy Oil

Bitumen

Total Oil

Reserves Category

(MMbbl)

(MMbbl)

(MMbbl)

(MMbbl)





Proved



Developed Producing (1)

101

139

241

Developed Non-Producing (1)

1

1

Undeveloped (1)

415

568

983

Total Proved (1)

517

707

1,225

Probable (1)

220

720

940

Total Proved plus Probable (1)

737

1,428

2,165

(1)

Figures may not add due to rounding

 

NI 51-101

NI 51-101

Natural Gas Liquids

Natural Gas

Total

Reserves Category

(MMbbl)

(Bcf)

(MMboe)




Proved


Developed Producing (1)

2

241

Developed Non-Producing (1)

1

Undeveloped (1)

2

984

Total Proved (1)

5

1,226

Probable (1)

2

940

Total Proved plus Probable (1)

7

2,166

(1)

Figures may not add due to rounding

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on Strathcona's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the time of such information, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

The use of any of the words "expect", "target", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "believe", "depends", "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the Company's business strategy and future plans; the expected peak rate of the 8 well pair D01 West pad at Lindbergh, including the timing thereof; the expectation that Strathcona will be able to meaningfully increase Vawn's production above historical levels and that Strathcona will provide further details in respect of the same in coming quarters; the expected peak oil rate, total installed costs and timing for first oil in respect of the Meota Central project; Strathcona's expectations in respect of the Selina Project, including its ability to leverage its existing central processing facility at Lindbergh to reduce capital costs and the amount of recoverable oil; Strathcona's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid, including the number of shares to be repurchased thereunder and Strathcona's strategy in respect of the same; Strathcona's initial 2026 production guidance of 120 to 130 Mbbls/d and capital budget of $1.0 billion; Strathcona's expected production of 115 to 120 Mbbls / d in the first half of 2026, and its expectation of ramping to an exit rate of approximately 135 Mbbls / d by year-end; and Strathcona's long-range plan to grow existing production from 125 Mbbls / d in 2026 to 200 Mbbls / d by 2031 and 300 Mbbls / d by 2035.

All forward-looking information reflects Strathcona's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking information is disclosed and in light of the Company's current expectations with respect to such things as: Strathcona's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund debt repayment and dividend payments; Strathcona's ability to declare and pay dividends; the success of Strathcona's operations and growth and expansion projects; expectations regarding production growth, future well production rates and reserve volumes; expectations regarding Strathcona's capital program, including the outlook for general economic trends, industry trends, prevailing and future commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rates; the availability of third party services; prevailing and future royalty regimes and tax laws; future well production rates and reserve volumes; fluctuations in energy prices based on worldwide demand and geopolitical events; the impact of inflation; the integrity and reliability of Strathcona's assets; decommissioning obligations; Strathcona's ability to comply with its financial covenants; and the governmental, regulatory and legal environment. In addition, certain forward-looking information with respect to the Company's 2025 guidance assumes commodity prices and exchange rates of: US$70 / bbl WTI, US$12 / bbl WCS-WTI differential, 1.36 USD-CAD and C$2.75 / GJ AECO. Management believes that its assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are reasonable based on the information available on the date such information is provided and the process used to prepare the information. However, it cannot assure readers that these expectations will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Strathcona's products; the continued impact, or further deterioration, in global economic and market conditions, including from inflation, tariffs and/or certain geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in the Middle East, and other heightened geopolitical risks and the ability of the Company to carry on operations as contemplated in light of the foregoing; determinations by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries as to production levels; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, climate change, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in Strathcona's development plans or by third party operators of Strathcona's properties; competition from other producers; inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, including TSX approval of our normal course issuer bid; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; changes in foreign exchange rates; inaccurate estimation of Strathcona's oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets or other sources of capital; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and the other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in Strathcona's Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2025, and from time to time in Strathcona's public disclosure documents, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors of Strathcona and will continue to be evaluated on an ongoing basis. There are risks that may result in Strathcona changing, suspending or discontinuing its quarterly dividends, including changes to its free cash flow, operating results, capital requirements, financial position, debt levels, market conditions or corporate strategy and the need to comply with requirements under its credit agreement and applicable laws respecting the declaration and payment of dividends. There are no assurances as to the continuing declaration and payment of future dividends or the amount or timing of any such dividends.

Management approved the capital budget and production guidance contained herein as of the date of this press release. The purpose of the capital budget and production guidance is to assist readers in understanding Strathcona's expected and targeted financial position and performance, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

This earnings release contains information that may constitute future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Strathcona's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Strathcona's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. Strathcona has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Strathcona's future operations and management's current expectations relating to Strathcona's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The foregoing risks should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and Strathcona does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Any forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

