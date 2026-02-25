Strategy World 2026 Declares a New Era for Enterprise AI, Honors Customer and Partner Innovation

Strategy Inc, a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, today announced key highlights from Strategy World 2026 , currently taking place in Las Vegas (February 23–26). Under the theme "Freedom by Design," the event has served as a turning point for the agentic enterprise.

The Death of Traditional Software

In a provocative opening keynote, CEO Phong Le declared the traditional era of enterprise software, business intelligence (BI), and data warehousing effectively over. Le argued that these rigid technologies are being replaced by a new paradigm built on AI and enterprise sovereignty.

"For a new era to begin, another must end. Enterprise software is broken. We are moving toward an unimagined ideal of ‘business omniscience' — where AI agents understand your organization, your culture, and your systems fully. Strategy is at the center of this resurgence."

— Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy

Mosaic: The Universal Semantic Layer

EVP and Chief Product Officer Saurabh Abhyankar unveiled the latest advancements for Strategy Mosaic, the universal semantic layer that acts as the "brain of the enterprise." Abhyankar demonstrated how Mosaic enables AI agents to speak the language of business by providing a single source of truth for governed data.

Recent and immediate innovations include:

  • Model Linking: Empowering cross-functional teams to link disparate data models (e.g., Sales, Finance, and Marketing) into a single, governed enterprise fabric.
  • Mosaic Sentinel: A comprehensive governance suite featuring risk management, anomaly detection, and cost intelligence for fleets of AI agents.
  • Open Ecosystem Integration: Enhanced support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), ensuring that Strategy's semantic layer remains open, portable, and version-controlled via Git.

"Human progress is a story of abstraction. By moving from manual data engineering to high-level business semantics, we unlock a massive leap in productivity. Mosaic ensures that AI understands your business — what ‘revenue' means to you, and what rules govern your growth."

— Saurabh Abhyankar, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Strategy

Looking ahead, Strategy is developing AI-Generated Ontologies, a capability that will allow enterprises to automatically map the relationships within their business, how customers interact with products, how sales connect to finance, how operations link to outcomes, without manual data engineering. The result is a continuously updated digital twin of the organization that AI can reason over in real time.

A Vision for Digital Capital

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor closed the main stage sessions with a bold vision for the future of corporate finance, framing Bitcoin as "Digital Capital"—the ultimate reserve asset for the 21st century. Saylor detailed how Strategy's "fortress balance sheet" of $45 billion (as of February 24, 2026) provides the stability and long-term preference required to lead the next 30 years of technology innovation.

Strategy Customer Awards 2026

These awards recognize organizations that demonstrated remarkable value in their data and analytics practices over the past year in partnership with Strategy.

Innovation Award: Lotte Department Store

Lotte Department Store became the first Strategy customer to deploy Auto 2.0 in production. Their retail agents have driven a 70% increase in analytics process efficiency , proving the transformative power of next-generation AI-powered analytics.

Customer Experience Award: Porsche Cars North America

Porsche Cars North America leverages Strategy's semantic layer and AI analytics across 200+ Porsche Centers, achieving faster Aftersales case resolution times with average working days reduced by 7.3% for parts support, 5.4% for warranty processing, and 8.9% for quality support responses year-over-year.

Strategy's Partner of the Year Awards 2026

These awards recognize Strategy partners who have made exceptional contributions and an unwavering commitment to driving innovation and customer success within the business intelligence industry.

  • Global Cloud Hyperscaler of the Year: Google Cloud
  • Best Prospecting Partner of the Year: CAUSE + EFFECT Strategy
  • North American Partner of the Year: Infocepts
  • Federal Partner of the Year: Data Meaning
  • Latin America Partner of the Year: Latino BI Consulting

Strategy World 2027

Strategy World 2027 will take place from March 8–11, 2027 , in Orlando, Florida . Registration is now open at https://www.strategy.com/world27/register .

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets

Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and Strategy World are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategysoftware.com .

Strategy Public Relations:
info@strategy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

strategy mstr nasdaq-mstr emerging-tech-investing
