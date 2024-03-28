Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper Crunch Coming as Demand Rises and Mine Supply Falls Short

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Strategy-Driven Barrick Builds on Value Foundation

Five years after the transformational Merger with Randgold Resources, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has been restructured and repurposed as a modern mining business with a constantly replenished, global asset base of peerless quality, managed by a team with an unparalleled record of recognizing and realizing opportunities, says chairman John Thornton in the company's 2024 Information Circular published today and available now at www.barrick.comagm and also filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

"This Barrick is guided by a long-term, future-facing strategy, finely attuned to the demands and expectations of a rapidly changing world. Its aim is not only to secure the company's sustainable profitability but also to make sustainability, in every sense, the core of its activities. Barrick's pioneering partnership philosophy, a key component of its commitment to sustainability, has already transformed the once-derelict Tanzanian mines into a complex with Tier One 1 potential; reconstituted the Reko Diq project in Pakistan and is now developing it into one of the world's largest copper-gold producers; and after three years of negotiation, achieved an agreement for the re-opening of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, where mining and processing have restarted and will be ramping up over the next two quarters," he says.

"It is clear to me that we have achieved all the initial objectives we set for ourselves. The renewed emphasis on exploration has placed Barrick in the unique position of more than replenishing the reserves depleted by mining year after year. Major organic growth projects, such as Reko Diq, the current extension of Pueblo Viejo's Tier One mine life by more than 20 years 2 , and the transformation of Lumwana into one of the world's major copper mines, will secure Barrick's production profile well into the future. Expanding the copper portfolio was one of Barrick's key strategic aims, and when the new Lumwana and Reko Diq are commissioned in 2028, Barrick will become a major-league producer. In the meantime, we continue to pursue opportunities for growing our copper portfolio."

Thornton says Barrick's balance sheet, once burdened by heavy debt, is now one of the industry's most robust and its strong operational cash flows ensure that it has the capacity to fund existing and new organic growth projects, as well as to take advantage of any fresh opportunities that meet the company's stringent investment criteria.

"Barrick's footprint is being expanded and currently comprises mines, projects and exploration programs in 18 countries across four continents, covering the main prospective regions for gold and copper," he says.

Also in the Information Circular, lead director Brett Harvey says Barrick's Board prioritizes renewal and diversity in its own ranks in order to enhance its already high level of global business experience and to make its membership more fully representative of the societies in which the company operates. "Since the Merger, seven new members have been appointed and women now account for 40% of our directors standing for election, while 40% identify as racially or ethnically diverse," Harvey says.

Barrick is pleased to host a virtual meeting format for this year's Annual Meeting that shareholders may attend virtually by way of a live webcast regardless of their geographic location.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at https://web.lumiagm.com/406457272 . Registered shareholders, non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, ask questions, and vote in "real time" through the online portal.

Enquiries
President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote 1
A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve with potential for 5 million ounces to support a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all-in sustaining costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Tier One assets must be located in a world class geological district with potential for organic reserve growth and long-term geologically driven value addition.

Endnote 2
Refer to the Technical Report on the Pueblo Viejo Mine, Dominican Republic, dated March 17, 2023 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 17, 2023.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "build", "strategy", "commitment", "develop", "replenish", "secure", "transform", "continue", "expand", "grow", ""expand", "extension", "invest", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's partnership philosophy and strategy to invest in sustainability profitable growth; the replenishing of reserves through exploration and organic growth projects, such as the reconstituted Reko Diq project, the expansion of the Lumwana mine, and the mine life extension project at Pueblo Viejo; Barrick's copper strategy and the timeline for first production from Reko Diq and the expanded Lumwana mine, Barrick's financial strength and capacity to fund existing and new organic growth projects; and the anticipated benefits of Barrick's sustainability strategy and focus on increasing workforce and Board diversity.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this press release are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; and risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, such as the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Don Hansen, gold bars.

Investor Education: Gold vs. US Dollar Outlook with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

He discussed the US dollar's rise and fall as the world's reserve currency, as well as how China is shifting away from the dollar and toward gold. Hansen also went over data on the inverse relationship between the gold price and the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), explaining how decades-long patterns show where both are heading.

"The exciting part to me is when we look at the previous data you can see that the stock market phase is about to end. It's at a very high level and it's at the end of its period," he explained during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less
A small golden bull statue on top of US money.

Goldman Sachs Bullish on Commodities, Shares 2024 Price Calls for Gold and Copper

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is maintaining its bullish stance on commodities as they continue to enjoy strong cyclical and structural support, and as the US and Europe move closer to cutting interest rates.

The American investment bank said it sees raw materials potentially returning 15 percent in 2024.

“We find that US rate cuts in non-recessionary environments lead to higher commodity prices, with the biggest boost to metals (copper and gold in particular), followed by crude oil,” Bloomberg quotes analysts Samantha Dart and Daan Struyven as saying in a note this past Sunday (March 24). “Importantly, the positive impact on prices tends to increase with time, as the growth impulse from looser financial conditions filters through.”

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and coins as well as a sac of gold.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

If you're interested in gold stocks, it's worth taking a look at the top ASX gold stocks that pay dividends.

A dividend is a sum of money that is paid regularly by a company to a class of its shareholders out of its earnings. Dividends are often issued as cash payments, but can also be issued as stock or other property.

Read on for a deeper look at gold dividend stocks and a breakdown of the top five dividend-paying ASX gold stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC)

Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project’s Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda (the “Admissibility”) from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (“MEFCCWP”).

Since the initial EIA filing in 2018, Falco has completed extensive field work and studies, in addition to providing the documentation in order to respond to questions and requests for information raised by the MEFCCWP. Driven by ESG principles, the EIA was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprised of Falco’s employees, experts and partners, and highlights the Horne 5 Project’s benefits and impacts on its physical, biological and human environments. The EIA includes various measures to avoid, mitigate or compensate for these impacts, and to enhance the project’s overall benefits, in a strong corporate governance environment. The EIA and all related documentation are publicly available on the Environmental Assessment Register of the MEFCCWP.

Keep reading...Show less
R3D Resources

$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings

$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue & $1.0 million in further debt or equity to be raised by end April 2024

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to provide an update on the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sirona Biochem Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Related News

Copper Investing

BHP Overtakes Glencore as Top Mining Brand with US$6.1 Billion Valuation

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND FORECASTS APPROXIMATE 100% GROWTH IN REVENUE IN 2024 DRIVEN BY CORNERSTONE ROYALTIES ENTERING PRODUCTION

Resource Investing

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Copper Investing

TNC Announces Institutional Placement

Lithium Investing

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Resource Investing

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

×