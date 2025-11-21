Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Unit Offering And Announces CFO Appointment

(TheNewswire)
November 21 st 2025 Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. ( CSE:SCM ) (" Steadright " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company sold 6,168,400 Units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.22 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,357,048.00 . The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital and corporate purposes.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one further Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.
In consideration for their services, certain finders received a cash commission (the " Commission ") equal to 8.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the Offering totalling $101,031.04 and a broker warrant commission equal to 8% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the " Broker Warrants "), being 459,232 Broker Warrants. The Commission was paid in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and relevant Canadian securities laws.
The Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to final Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Carmelo Marrelli as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective the date hereof.
Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services, Inc., a Toronto firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and other exchanges, as well as non-listed companies for over thirty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially controls DSA Corporate Services LP, a firm that provides corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services and Marrelli Trust Company Limited, a provincially registered trust company, offering transfer agent services.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration projects that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space. Steadright is focused on near term production in Morocco. Steadright currently is also renegotiating an option on the RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by Route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 11,000 acres and located on a n Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Website: www.steadright.ca
Phone: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States
