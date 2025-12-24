Stardust Power Secures Financing To Advance Oklahoma Lithium Refinery Toward Construction

Stardust Power Secures Financing To Advance Oklahoma Lithium Refinery Toward Construction

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or "the Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced it has executed a Securities Purchase Agreement with a single institutional investor providing for up to $15.0 million in senior secured convertible debt financing to support early-stage construction activities at its lithium refinery project in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The facility includes an initial $4.0 million drawdown and provides the Company with flexible capital to advance detailed engineering, infrastructure, and procurement activities as it progresses toward construction. The financing has a 24-month term, includes an initial repayment moratorium, and provides the Company with the option to repay the facility in cash or common stock. The facility is intended to support near-term development activities and may serve as bridge financing as the Company advances toward project-level construction financing.

"This facility marks an important step as we prepare for construction and provides optionality and meaningful flexibility as we execute the next phase of the Muskogee project," said Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Power. "We are building a robust capital stack with flexibility and shareholder value in mind and are focused on keeping our capital structure aligned with upcoming project milestones."

The Company plans to fund construction of its 50,000 metric ton per annum refinery through a combination of asset-level equity and asset-level debt financing, designed to minimize public equity dilution and maximize shareholder value, with early stage investor engagement reflecting interest in the project's shovel-ready status.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate designed to bolster America's energy security through resilient supply chains. The Company is building a strategically located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with the capacity to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually. Committed to sustainability at every stage, Stardust Power trades on Nasdaq under the ticker "SDST."

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations about future business strategies, financial performance, operating results, growth opportunities, market developments, competitive position, regulatory outlook, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "model," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "will," "could," "should," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; changes in interest rates; supply chain disruptions; evolving consumer demand; competitive and technological developments; regulatory or legal changes; litigation exposure; cybersecurity threats; and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, even if subsequent events cause expectations to change.

You should consult our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q, for additional detail about the factors that could affect our financial and other results.

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stardust PowerSDSTNASDAQ:SDSTTech Investing
SDST
The Conversation (0)
Stardust Power

Stardust Power

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate.

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate. Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urquiaga will report directly to the Founder and CEO,... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Full Year Business Highlights Operational highlights for the full year 2024 include: Listing on the... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its year end 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday 27 March, 2025. Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive... Keep Reading...
Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Ayra, Loki and Ned grids. The Ayra and Loki grids host strong clay alteration and elevated uranium values up to 72.8 ppm in the sandstone and 323 ppm in the basement. This is the first... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability. Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 19, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 18, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted basis.MagIron... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources has been officially recognised as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar for its... Keep Reading...
Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that road improvement works benefiting the Company's planned silica processing and solar glass industrial hub in Santa Maria Eterna, in the Municipality of Belmonte, State of Bahia,... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Base Metals Investing

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Silver Hits Record Highs and Company Advances a Clear Path Toward Production

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces C$15 Million Strategic Investment by Two Cornerstone Purchasers