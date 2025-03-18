Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its year end 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday 27 March, 2025.

Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Thursday 27 March, 2025 to discuss the Company's results.

Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link to ask questions:

https://register-conf.media server.com/register/BIa452f3fd54bf4f7486c84cbbebebf5e4. Upon registering at the link, you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

You can also access the call via live audio webcast using the website link to listen in: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39cnop5g

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson

media@stardust-power.com


SDST
Stardust Power
Stardust Power

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate. We enjoy a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Our team is comprised of industry experts augmented by best in class technology partners and advisors. We are committed to sustainability at each point of the process.

×