Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urquiaga will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari.

Carlos Urquiaga_600w_vF (002)

Mr. Urquiaga is a highly accomplished financier with over 30 years of experience in the metals and mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, specializing in capital raising, structuring, and financial advisory services. His expertise spans complex financing transactions, including those in the electric vehicle battery materials supply chain. Throughout his career, he has successfully delivered more than $40 billion in financing and advisory transactions, playing a key role in some of the most significant deals in the industry.

Mr. Urquiaga's distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas, Citi and Appian Capital, where he was instrumental in executing high-value transactions, including financing for major projects such as Teck's Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project funding and Freeport's Cerro Verde expansion. His work has earned numerous accolades, including "Deal of the Year" awards for his role in financing and strategic advisory efforts.

As Senior Advisor at Stardust Power, Mr. Urquiaga will focus on guiding the Company through its critical next stages, particularly leading efforts to achieve Final Investment Decision (FID) and supporting the Company's capital raising activities, both through debt and equity financing. He will also assist in advancing the Company's strategic initiatives to scale its lithium production and capitalize on the increasing demand for battery-grade materials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to Stardust Power," said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. "His expertise in structuring complex financing transactions and his deep understanding of the metals and mining sector, particularly in the EV battery supply chain, will be invaluable as we move forward. Carlos will play a crucial role in helping us in reaching FID, secure the necessary capital for growth, and position Stardust Power as a leader in the battery-grade lithium space. His experience in critical minerals and capital markets will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale and execute our strategic objectives."

"The demand for battery-grade lithium is rapidly increasing, and Stardust Power is well-positioned to be a key player in this space. I look forward to working with Roshan and the wider team at Stardust Power to support the Company's efforts in securing the capital and strategic partnerships necessary to drive its growth and deliver long-term value to shareholders," said Carlos Urquiaga.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez

investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson

media@stardust-power.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "forecasted," "projected," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power's securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.

Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f9eb4c-015e-4c10-bc65-e5d797175745


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stardust PowerSDSTNASDAQ:SDSTTech Investing
SDST
Stardust Power
Sign up to get your FREE

Stardust Power Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Stardust Power

Stardust Power

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate. We enjoy a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Our team is comprised of industry experts augmented by best in class technology partners and advisors. We are committed to sustainability at each point of the process.

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate.

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year Business Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its year end 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday 27 March, 2025.

Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Thursday 27 March, 2025 to discuss the Company's results.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Ayra, Loki and Ned grids. The Ayra and Loki grids host strong clay alteration and elevated uranium values up to 72.8 ppm in the sandstone and 323 ppm in the basement. This is the first evidence of major unconformity-style uranium mineralization at the sandstonebasement contact in the Thelon Basin. These targets have the potential for the discovery of Tier One uranium deposits similar to those found in the Athabasca Basin.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Ayra, Loki and Ned grids. The Ayra and Loki grids host strong clay alteration and elevated uranium values up to 72.8 ppm in the sandstone and 323 ppm in the basement. This is the first evidence of major unconformity-style uranium mineralization at the sandstonebasement contact in the Thelon Basin. These targets have the potential for the discovery of Tier One uranium deposits similar to those found in the Athabasca Basin.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Ayra, Loki and Ned grids. The Ayra and Loki grids host strong clay alteration and elevated uranium values up to 72.8 ppm in the sandstone and 323 ppm in the basement. This is the first evidence of major unconformity-style uranium mineralization at the sandstonebasement contact in the Thelon Basin. These targets have the potential for the discovery of Tier One uranium deposits similar to those found in the Athabasca Basin.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - April 10, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the addition of the Lightning Network for selling bitcoin on the Bitcoin Portal in the USA and a shares for debt settlement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Download the PDF here.

5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors Deliver Leadership Performance for Google Cloud C4D and H4D Virtual Machines

— New instances provide enterprises with high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective cloud computing solutions —

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the new Google Cloud C4D and H4D virtual machines (VMs) are powered by 5 th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. The latest additions to Google Cloud's general-purpose and HPC-optimized VMs deliver leadership performance, scalability, and efficiency for demanding cloud workloads; for everything from data analytics and web serving to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Announces "Advancing AI 2025"

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced "Advancing AI 2025," an in-person and livestreamed event on June 12, 2025. The industry event will showcase the company's bold vision for AI, announce the next generation of AMD Instinct™ GPUs, AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem progress, and reveal details on AI solutions for hyperscalers, enterprises, developers, startups and more.

AMD executives and AI ecosystem partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EDT 2:00 p.m. PDT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website ir.AMD.com .

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events for the financial community:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Stardust Power
Sign up to get your FREE

Stardust Power Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Resource Investing

Trade War Redux: US and China Dig In as Tariff Tensions Spiral to New Heights

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Lowest in Five Years — What it Means for Global Markets

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto Spends Record AU$10.3 Billion with Western Australian Suppliers in 2024

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

Silver Investing

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

×