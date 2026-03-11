Stardust Power Announces Year End 2025 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced that it will release its year end 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday March 17, 2026.

Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Wednesday March 25, 2026 to discuss the Company's results.

Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link to ask questions:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8959694f9c114dbcb9b8b58d1474b86b. Upon registering at the link, you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

You can also access the call via live audio webcast using the website link to listen in: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j9wfkazn

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate designed to bolster America's energy security through resilient supply chains. The Company is building a strategically located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with the capacity to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually. Committed to sustainability at every stage, Stardust Power trades on Nasdaq under the ticker "SDST."

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com 

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com 


