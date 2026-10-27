STAAR Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO™ family of Implantable Collamer ® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that Warren Foust, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deborah Andrews, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in November:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: 10:00 a.m. ET | Webcast Link

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health and Services Forum
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: 10:30 a.m. ET | Webcast Link

Mr. Foust and Ms. Andrews will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at both events. Portfolio managers and analysts interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their representatives at the respective firms. All investors interested in learning more about STAAR are encouraged to contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ir@staar.com .

The live and archived webcasts for each event will also be available on STAAR's investor website at https://investors.staar.com .

About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for over 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer ® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the Company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discoverICL.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .

Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com

Connie Johnson
cjohnson@staar.com
(626) 303-7902 (ext. 2207)

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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