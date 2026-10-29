STAAR Surgical Appoints Pascal Aeschlimann as Vice President of Asia Pacific

Former STAAR Executive and Ophthalmic Entrepreneur Returns to Lead Commercial Business in the Asia Pacific Region, Excluding China
Appointment Reflects STAAR's Strategy to Localize Senior Commercial Leadership in One of the World's Fastest Growing Vision Correction Markets
Staar Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced the appointment of Pascal Aeschlimann as Vice President of Asia Pacific, effective November 2, 2026. Mr. Aeschlimann, who led STAAR's commercial expansion across Asia and the Middle East from 2002 to 2010, returns after more than a decade building and leading ophthalmic businesses in the region.
Based in Singapore, Mr. Aeschlimann will lead STAAR's commercial business across the Asia Pacific region, excluding China. The region is experiencing rising myopia prevalence, urbanization, growth in its middle class, and a meaningful shift in patient and surgeon preference away from lasers to implantable lens-based vision correction solutions. Together, these dynamics create one of the most significant commercial opportunities in refractive surgery today.
"Pascal has a long history with STAAR and knows what it takes to build a business in Asia from the ground up," said David Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer. "He has seen firsthand what drives adoption: surgeon confidence, distributor trust, and local execution. Getting those things right requires presence, accountability, and a willingness to challenge the status quo, and he brings that same mindset to STAAR."
Mr. Aeschlimann's appointment reflects STAAR's strategy to localize senior commercial leadership across Asia Pacific and strengthen execution at the market level. He will work with country teams and distribution partners to deepen surgeon engagement, expand clinical education, increase patient adoption, and drive disciplined commercial execution with a focus on improving penetration across priority markets.
"I am delighted to return to STAAR at such an exciting time," said Mr. Aeschlimann. "Asia is at an inflection point for vision correction. The market is growing, awareness is building, and we are seeing a genuine shift in how surgeons and patients think about refractive correction. Lens-based solutions are increasingly the answer for patients seeking the best outcomes, and STAAR is uniquely positioned to lead that transition. My focus will be on accelerating surgeon development, strengthening our partnerships with distributors and customers, and building the kind of local commercial capability that turns market opportunity into sustainable growth."
Mr. Aeschlimann is a seasoned ophthalmic executive and proven entrepreneur who has built and scaled businesses across Asia. During his earlier tenure at STAAR, he served as Area Manager for Asia and the Middle East, where he led STAAR's regional expansion and established its commercial headquarters in Singapore, building out sales, marketing, and clinical capabilities across the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East.
In 2012, Mr. Aeschlimann founded SWISSMED Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based ophthalmic medical device distribution business, growing it into a multi-market regional business across Asia before it was acquired by Transmedic Group in 2022. He subsequently served as Ophthalmology Business Head for Transmedic, leading the integration and commercial development of the business, bringing the perspective of both a CEO and a regional operator. Most recently, Mr. Aeschlimann advised on Asian commercial expansion with SJJ Solutions.
Mr. Aeschlimann holds an Executive MBA from the National University of Singapore.
About Staar Surgical
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for over 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the Company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discovericl.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .
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Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com
Connie Johnson
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cjohnson@staar.com