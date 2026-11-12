St. Augustine Announces Execution of US$30 Million Convertible Note with TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc.

St. Augustine Announces Execution of US$30 Million Convertible Note with TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU,OTC:RTLGF) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an unsecured convertible note in the principal amount of US$30,000,000 (the "Note") with TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. ("TVI").

The Note matures nine months from the date the principal is advanced, unless extended by mutual agreement, and bears interest at Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum, payable quarterly. TVI may elect to convert all or part of the principal and any accrued and unpaid interest into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of C$0.175 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on 26 June 2026, the date of the Company's annual general meeting at which shareholders approved the financing]. For conversion, amounts outstanding under the Note will be translated from United States dollars into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate on the conversion date.

The proceeds of the Note will be used to advance the Kingking Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), including completion of the definitive feasibility study and related technical studies and permitting; for operating and corporate expenses and general working capital; and to repay approximately US$10,000,000 owing by the Company to Metanoia South Pte. Ltd. Further details are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 18 May 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Related party and approvals

TVI is a related party of the Company because Manuel Paolo A. Villar, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is the controlling shareholder and an officer of TVI, and other officers and directors of the Company hold similar positions with TVI. The Company's entry into the convertible note financing with TVI was approved by the Company's disinterested shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 26 June 2026, with approximately 99.63% of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders in favour.

The TSX has conditionally approved this private placement, subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the Exchange. The Note, and any common shares issued on conversion, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance of the Note, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the advance of funds under the Note, the use of proceeds and any conversion of the Note. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Other risks and uncertainties related to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

For more information:

Raymond Ricafort
Investor and Public Relations Contact
+632 77288491
E: Raymond.Ricafort@kingking.ph
Info@kingking.ph

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323684

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SAU:CCtsx:saubase metals investing
SAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper

Keep Reading...
Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

(TheNewswire) NSM CAPITAL SARL AMENDMENT APPROVED Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire - November 12, 2026 Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or "SCM") is pleased to announce that exploration is underway at the Péribonka Rare Earth Element (REE) and Niobium Carbonatite Target... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results for 21 rock samples collected by the Company from the underground workings and run-of-mine ("ROM") ore stockpiles at the Farellon Project, part of its Carrizal... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Intersects 76.23 g/t Au over 0.5 Metres

Nuvau Intersects 76.23 g/t Au over 0.5 Metres

Additional drilling at Thundermine, Matagami further defines broad mineralization and high grade vein potential Results from three additional holes at Nuvau Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: NMC) Thundermine target reinforce the emerging model of an orogenic gold system hosted in felsic intrusive rocks.... Keep Reading...
Renforth Completes Additional Channel Sampling On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

Renforth Completes Additional Channel Sampling On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, Ontario — November 12, 2026 — TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that it has completed additional channel sampling within the stripped area of the open-pit shell... Keep Reading...
Multiple Chalice Style Gold Targets Identified

Multiple Chalice Style Gold Targets Identified

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Multiple Chalice Style Gold Targets IdentifiedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Closes Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Bold Ventures Closes Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 21, 2026 and November 2, 2026 it has closed the sale of 42 claims (the "42 Claims") to Gold X2. The claims are located along the west... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

Standard Uranium Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

energy investing

Standard Uranium Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

precious metals investing

Tinka Signs Agreement with Key Community at Ayawilca

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides La Negra Update: First New Underground Equipment Onsite and Tailings Filtration Project Advanced

gold investing

iMetal Resources Files Gowganda West Technical Report

gold investing

Precious Metals Panelists: Is the Gold Market Too Complicated for Investors?

gold investing

Jeff Phillips: Biggest Commodities Bull Market? How I'm Positioning