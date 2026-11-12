Nuvau Intersects 76.23 g/t Au over 0.5 Metres

Additional drilling at Thundermine, Matagami further defines broad mineralization and high grade vein potential
Results from three additional holes at Nuvau Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: NMC) Thundermine target reinforce the emerging model of an orogenic gold system hosted in felsic intrusive rocks. The latest results from the target in the Matagami Mining District in Québec continue to show a broad gold-bearing system with high-grade quartz-tourmaline veins within a widespread lower-grade alteration halo.
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Highlights of drill results:
- Hole TH-26-07: Intersected 76.23 g/t gold (Au) over 0.5 m and 6.55 g/t Au over 0.6 m, confirming gold mineralization within and beyond the main tonalite body.
- Hole TH-26-09: Intersected 13.97 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 5.23 g/t Au over 1.5 m within 1.80 g/t Au over 8.6 m, 1.90 g/t Au over 4.0 m, and 6.75 g/t Au over 1.1 m.
- Hole TH-26-10: Intersected 12.55 g/t Au over 0.5 m, 9.79 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and 1.20 g/t Au over 13.9 m, including 22.57 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 8.62 g/t Au over 0.5 m.
- The three holes extend Nuvau's tested footprint within a tonalitic intrusive identified over approximately 300 m along trend and 400 m at depth.
- The mineralized system remains open to the southeast and at depth, within a kilometre-scale area of structural convergence identified as highly prospective.
"These latest results continue to reinforce our confidence in the emerging gold system at Thundermine," said Christina McCarthy, Nuvau's Chief Executive Officer. "With intercepts of 76.23 g/t over 0.5 metres and 1.20 g/t over 13.9 metres, we are seeing further evidence of a broad and persistent gold-bearing system, locally enriched by high-grade veins. What is particularly encouraging is that successive drillholes continue to demonstrate the presence of mineralization vertically and laterally, strengthening our geological understanding of this orogenic gold system hosted in felsic intrusive rocks. The similarities with the well-established gold systems of the Bourlamaque Batholith provide a compelling framework as we continue to advance exploration at Thundermine."
Together with previously reported intercepts, these results further support Nuvau's emerging interpretation of an orogenic gold system hosted in felsic intrusive rocks, a mineralization style that remains relatively underexplored in the northern Abitibi. This evolving geological understanding highlights a potentially significant regional exploration opportunity, beyond Thundermine itself.
Figure 1 : Mineralized vein details in hole 09
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Figure 2 : Mineralized veins, veinlets, and altered tonalite in hole 10
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Mineralization continues to support the emerging geological model at Thundermine
Nuvau's 2026 drilling continues to outline a broad gold-bearing hydrothermal system hosted predominantly within an altered tonalitic intrusive, characterized by pervasive sericite-silica alteration, disseminated sulphides, and multiple generations of quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins.
Gold grades and vein density vary considerably, with locally high-grade veins developed within broader zones of lower-grade mineralization. Previous drilling returned 138.87 g/t Au over 4.45 metres (TH-26-08), 17.37 g/t Au over 2.40 metres (TH-26-11), and 0.57 g/t Au over 180.4 metres (TH-26-05), illustrating the range of mineralization encountered. See Nuvau's previous press releases for additional details on these results.
The three additional drillholes further expand the tested footprint and improve understanding of the system's geometry.
TH-26-07 extends the tested area 50 metres southeast of previously reported mineralized intervals and represents the shallowest mineralized intercept of the summer campaign, encountering over 60 metres of altered and mineralized tonalite. Approximately 185 metres beyond the main intrusive body, the hole intersected a brecciated quartz-tourmaline vein associated with a branch of or a smaller tonalitic intrusion extending into the surrounding volcanic rocks, demonstrating that mineralization extends beyond the main intrusive.
TH-26-09 and TH-26-10, among the deepest holes completed, encountered extensive alteration and veining over 73 and 180 metres downhole, respectively, further supporting the vertical persistence of the hydrothermal system.
Together with historical drilling, Nuvau's results define a geological framework extending approximately 300 metres along trend and over 400 metres vertically, within a broader kilometre-scale prospective corridor. The system remains open to the southeast and at depth.
The geological setting at Thundermine continues to exhibit similarities with felsic intrusive-hosted orogenic gold systems of the Bourlamaque Batholith in Val-d'Or, including the Sigma-Lamaque deposits.
Although this style of mineralization remains relatively underrecognized in the northern Abitibi, the emerging model at Thundermine identifies a potentially significant and underexplored regional metallotect, characterized by the association of felsic intrusive bodies, hydrothermal alteration, and structurally controlled gold mineralization. This interpretation opens new exploration perspectives beyond the immediate Thundermine area.
To investigate this broader potential, Nuvau recently completed a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey comprising 3,381 line-kilometres over 79.5 km², together with a 375-station soil sampling campaign. Both programs cover Thundermine and surrounding prospective geological and structural features, providing additional datasets for regional targeting. Notably, the surveys cover a second area of interest, located approximately 10 km to the east of Thundermine, which presents the same geological feature and a new perspective gold target.
Building on that new information and with assays pending from three additional drillholes containing observed visible gold, Nuvau is preparing its winter drilling campaign to test extensions toward the southeast and at depth, particularly toward the interpreted convergence of east-west and northeast-southwest regional structures (Figure 3).
This prospective structural setting remains a priority for testing the extent of the Thundermine gold system.
Figure 3: Kilometre-scale Thundermine gold exploration area shown over a magnetic survey map. Planned winter drilling will target extensions of the known mineralization toward a prospective area where major geological structures are interpreted to intersect.
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Figure 4: Cross section D at Thundermine, looking northwest (60 m projection window), showing
TH-26-07 relative to recent and historical drilling. See previous press release for a plan view of DDH location.
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Figure 5: Cross section B and C at Thundermine, looking northwest (60 m projection window), showing TH-26-09 and 10 relative to recent and historical drilling. See previous press release for a plan view of DDH location.
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Table 1: Selected assays from TH-26-07, TH-26-09, and TH-26-10 above 1 g/t Au and composite of the main mineralized interval in the Tonalitic intrusive (vein density varies within the composites).
|Drillhole
|Composites (downhole)
|From (metres)
|To (metres)
|Length (metres)
|Au (g/t) >1 g/t
|TH-26-07
| 74.8m to 141.0m
66.3 m @ 0.26 g/t Au
|74.75
|75.65
|0.90
|1.81
|76.25
|76.75
|0.50
|1.24
|83.50
|84.00
|0.50
|2.59
|85.00
|85.50
|0.50
|1.27
|85.50
|86.00
|0.50
|2.83
|90.50
|91.00
|0.50
|1.61
|103.30
|103.80
|0.50
|2.64
|103.80
|104.30
|0.50
|1.40
|120.20
|120.80
|0.60
|6.55
|136.45
|136.95
|0.50
|1.24
|140.50
|141.00
|0.50
|1.16
|in the wall
|335.30
|335.80
|0.50
|76.23
|TH-26-09
| 439.5m to 512.7m
73.2 m @ 0.43 g/t Au
Incl. 439.5-443.5 @ 1.9 g/t
Incl. 452.4-461.0 @ 1.8 g/t
|439.50
|441.00
|1.50
|4.79
|452.40
|452.90
|0.50
|13.97
|453.50
|455.00
|1.50
|5.23
|511.60
|512.70
|1.10
|6.75
|TH-26-10
| 279.0m to 458.6m
179.6 m @ 0.19 g/t Au
Incl. 334.3-348.2 @ 1.2 g/t
|279.00
|279.50
|0.50
|1.04
|307.60
|308.10
|0.50
|12.55
|334.25
|334.75
|0.50
|8.62
|337.90
|338.40
|0.50
|2.16
|347.70
|348.15
|0.45
|22.57
|390.75
|391.25
|0.50
|1.02
|397.50
|398.00
|0.50
|9.79
|458.05
|458.55
|0.50
|1.65
Note: In all figures and tables, reported intervals are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Composite grades are length-weighted, with unsampled intervals and assays below detection assigned 0 g/t Au. Mineralization also occurs outside the reported composite intervals.
Table 2: Drillhole locations.
|DDH
|UTM X
|UTM Y
|UTM Z
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth
|Visible Gold
|Assays
|TH-26-05
|296898
|5524056
|255
|214
|-63
|416
|X
|✓ Received
|TH-26-06
|296975
|5524172
|255
|215
|-49
|480
|✓ Received
|TH-26-07
|296990
|5523980
|255
|215
|-47
|378
|X
|✓ Received
|TH-26-08
|297014
|5524142
|255
|214
|-42
|470
|X
|✓ Received
|TH-26-09
|296975
|5524172
|255
|214
|-55
|546
|✓ Received
|TH-26-10
|297014
|5524142
|255
|215
|-50
|521
|✓ Received
|TH-26-11
|296957
|5524058
|255
|212.5
|-47
|393
|X
|✓ Received
|TH-26-12
|296951
|5524193
|255
|215
|-47
|450
|X
|Pending
|TH-26-13
|297046
|5524109
|255
|216
|-53
|570
|X
|Pending
|TH-26-14
|297046
|5524109
|255
|216
|-46
|492
|X
|Pending
Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Data Verification
Drill core is logged, photographed, sawn in half, and sampled at Nuvau Minerals' secure core facility. One half of the core is submitted for analysis, and the remaining half is retained on site for reference. Samples are sealed in individually labelled plastic bags and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to MSALABS in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory.
Samples are dried, crushed to achieve approximately 70% passing 2 mm, and prepared for analysis. Gold assays are completed using PhotonAssay™ technology on a nominal 500 g aliquot. The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples, representing approximately 11% of all submitted samples. Additional QA/QC samples are inserted at intervals that contain visible mineralization. MSALABS also applies its internal quality control procedures in accordance with its accredited analytical protocols.
Analytical results are reviewed through a comprehensive QA/QC verification process, including the evaluation of standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Reanalysis is conducted systematically where QA/QC criteria are not met. The Qualified Person reviews the analytical results, QA/QC data, and verification procedures disclosed herein and considers the results to be reliable and suitable for reporting.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bastien Fresia, P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Technical Services and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
For further information, please contact:
Christina McCarthy
Chief Executive Officer, Nuvau Minerals
cmccarthy@nuvauminerals.com | 416-712-6151
About Nuvau
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in northern Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380-square-kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the completion and timing of any remaining post-closing filings and registrations with governmental authorities; the timing and form of payments contemplated by the Earn-In Agreement (including any election to satisfy a portion of such payments in Common Shares), and if applicable, the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals; the potential future acquisition of the excluded property and satisfaction of applicable conditions related thereto; the Company's planned exploration activities and the timing thereof; the completion of the 2026 summer drill program at Thundermine; the timing and receipt of outstanding assay results; the interpretation of drill results, including the geometry, thickness, strike extent and continuity of mineralization; the potential for mineralization to extend at depth and along strike; the Company's plans for follow-up drilling and further exploration at Thundermine; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
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